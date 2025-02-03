Confused with how I do things? Maybe you think I'm just some low-IQ barbarian that yells all the time, and does things without thinking. Maybe you think I'm not serious, and have no actual strategy. Maybe you think I'm not manipulating everyone, friend and foe, and even you. Well, allow me to show you my true form; a form that none of you have ever seen since you've known me; a form that only those in my trusted inner circle know.

Below I will explain how I use psychology, social dynamics, and Neuro-linguistic programming to influence others on social media as I have been, exploding from from a mere 24k followers in 2022, to 303k as of today, with nine months out of those three years being locked out of my account. This is essentially a “mask-off” moment for me, because it's time to show people how things need to be done if we are going to defeat these manipulative jews, who hate me so much, precisely because I know how they operate

Although there are many ways to influence others, I use a high-risk/high-reward strategy, compared to the lower-risk/lower-reward one that you see many "debate-bros" use on their debate steams. I choose to use, nay, I have no choice but to use the former, due to the fact I simply do not have the time to sit down and give everyone the attention they deserve or need in order to be awakened, because I have such a large following, and I don't waste my time talking to strangers.

Since I have more people to get to than most, and my message is directed to the masses, I cast an extremely wide net and remain neutral on sensitive topics, such as religion or ethics, which only cause unnecessary division. But when I do engage with someone on a certain topic, I operate in a binary fashion; I'm either in "educate" or "humiliate" mode, which I will explain below.

Educate Mode

When dealing with an ignorant person, I'll first try to kindly educate them. If they are truly open-minded and intelligent, they will be respectful, listen, and eventually be awakened. Since I don't have time to debunk every lie people believe, I will, after some civil back and forth, plant the seeds by leaving them links to more facts, and then exit the conversation without notice, knowing that many of my followers will engage the person on my behalf, which creates social proof. This social proof — as shown in the Asch conformity experiments — is so powerful, it could get them to change their mind even if we were lying. Luckily for them we aren't lying, and we are trying to wake them up. By leaving the conversation abruptly and without explanation as I do, no longer addressing any further points, the person, if truly seeking the facts, will, due to their curiosity, further investigate the matter on their own, especially if any of my followers urged them to do so.

All this may not happen immediately, but it certainly will eventually; whether in a day, a week, a month, or a year, the lies they believe will begin to weaken with more time and experience in our world. Once they realize their beliefs no longer correspond with reality, they will recall the positive interaction they had with me and my followers, investigate the sources I left them, and get on the right path.

Humiliate Mode

If engaging with an ignorant person who is being irrational, refuses to accept the facts, and then disrespects me, I switch to humiliate mode. Since I don't have the time or patience to deal with such a person, nor do I let anyone disrespect me, I take this opportunity to make an example of them: I will humiliate them in front of everyone and then block them. Yes, it is mean; and yes, I do not like it, but it is necessary.

Why?

Because such a person is already gone, and no amount of information will wake them up. Thus, for our purposes, it's better to make an example of them than try to convert them. So, as painful as it is to “lose another one” to enemy propaganda, rest assured that humiliating and removing them is for the greater good; the greater good is them being made an example of for others. Moreover, because they're like an irrational animal, they will better respond to the "beating" they will receive by me and others for being ignorant and disrespectful. The emotions associated with this "beating" will instill into them a powerful fear of being ostracized by others in future interactions about the same subject, which will make them think twice about how they engage with our side again, especially while we continue to crush the enemy narrative and grow in numbers.

Now, I know you're thinking: "But Lucas, wouldn't humiliating someone only cause them to further double down on their beliefs in order to save face?" Yes, it would; and this is due to powerful, psychological defense mechanisms. And because of those mechanisms, it may take years for them to wake up, if they ever do, and we don't have time to wait for them. Thus, it is far better to eliminate these types from our circles before they can infect and weaken others with their lies, than hope they will overcome their defense mechanisms and join us, anytime soon.

By controlling the frame and setting our standards high; by punishing bad behavior, and eliminating ignorant, stupid, spergy, socially awkward, and emotionally unstable people, we not only strengthen our message and our ranks, but also help establish new social norms, which is how we will actually win the so-called Culture War.

Too Smart for Your Own Good

Many intelligent people fail to understand how to manipulate the masses because they tend to project their intelligence on way dumber people than them. This causes them to get frustrated and isolate themselves, leaving the People into enemy hands. I know how the masses are, which is why I use emotional rhetoric, engage in the theatrics, the yelling, and so on, which of course the intellectual type finds off-putting, because they are detached from the People, and refuse to accept the harsh and unfortunate reality that they are deaf, so you have to yell at them, and that they are irrational, so you to appeal to emotion.

If you want to master the People, you have to first master yourself by accepting the unfortunate but harsh reality of life and this world; that the masses are feminine; and like a woman, they are moved by emotion, not logic and reason. You must also accept the harsh fact — one that was a hard one for me to swallow, when I decided to come back and play the game three years ago — that this is a game of chess: everyone including you and I are pieces that will be used to checkmate our enemy. In other words, we are all expendable, and our value is determined by which piece we are, and how we play our role. Are you a king, queen, bishop, knight, rook, or pawn? Whatever you are, you better do your part, and stop pretending you can play anyone else’s. By the way, 99% of you reading this are pawns.

If you can't humble yourself; you will not make it. If you’re unable to steel your heart and eliminate the weaklings among us; you will not make it. If you care about losing money or your job; you will not make it. If you care what anyone thinks of you; you will not make it. If your ego is too strong, and you are easily triggered by some anons, stupid forum posts, jews, and even your own followers, you cannot lead the People. And if they follow you, they will not make it.

With all that being said: my name is Lucas Gage; it's finally nice to meet you.

All My Links