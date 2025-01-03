What I find very troubling today, is how soft we are on crime. This allows the dregs of society to make our towns and cities less safe; it also allows corruption to run rampant throughout our most important institutions, especially our government, further destabilizing and destroying our society. If we want to make our country great again, we need to get dead serious about crime, which means harsher punishments, and the more frequent use of the death penalty.

The more we remain soft on crime, the more our society becomes corrupt. In fact, we have become so corrupt, even our justice system is corrupt; but that’s something we’d have to tackle on another day, for it would take a revolution to purge all the usurpers and traitors within our body politic. Despite this unfortunate truth, the one thing we the people can do right now, is demand a reform to our justice system, and fix how it deals with our criminals.

We Need More Death Penalties

Currently, America only has 27 states have the death penalty, with the remaining 23 of them having abolished it. This I find problematic, because it means nearly half of our country had decided to be weak on crime.

Although there are many crimes that one can be redeemed from and forgiven for, there are certainly ones they can’t, such as rape, murder, pedophilia, corruption in government, and treason.

The perpetrators of such crimes commit acts which cannot be undone: the rapist invades and violates a woman’s body; the murderer ends a life which cannot be resurrected; the pedophile takes a child’s innocence which causes life-long psychological damage; the corrupted abuses the power bestowed upon him by the people, and defiles our most sacred institutions; and the traitor sides with our nation’s enemies, and does irreparable damage to its security.

In all cases, life in prison is unjust, for we should not be spending our tax dollars to keep such criminals alive. Doing so would be akin to excising a cancer from one’s body, and then spending money to keep it alive for decades in a petri dish, instead of letting die as discarded medical waste.

Religious Opposition

Israel vs Amalek

Many religious people argue that only God can judge and that it’s not our right to execute anyone, but I find this argument to be very weak, especially when the god of Abraham demands all kinds of deadly punishments throughout the Old Testament which are completely unjust, such as Deuteronomy 21:18-21:

If a man has a stubborn and rebellious son who will not obey the voice of his father or the voice of his mother, and who, when they have chastened him, will not heed them, then his father and his mother shall take hold of him and bring him out of the elders of his city, to the gate of the city. And they shall say to the elders of the city, “This son of ours is stubborn and rebellious, he will not obey our voice; he is a glutton and a drunkard.” Then all the men of his city shall stone him to death with stones; so you shall put away the evil from among you, and all Israel shall hear and fear.

Aside from commanding people to stone their disobedient children to death, the god of the Abraham ordered genocides, took vengeance on sinners, and killed off most life on Earth with a great flood. So, what makes anyone think he would be against the death penalty?

And what about life itself? Why did he created life which must sustain itself by killing and consuming other forms of life? He didn’t have make it this way; he could have made all lifeforms fuel their metabolism with photosynthesis; but instead, he created lifeforms that must hunt and eat each other while they are still alive, or parasite off each other in the most grotesque ways. So, again, how does one conclude this god is against killing?

And who is supposed to stop the evil that occurs on this planet? Is God supposed to personally execute everyone who commits crimes? Are we supposed to let a serial killer or rapist run around until they get struck by lightening? Why is it wrong to execute such scum when we capture them? I think it is wrong not to. In fact, I think it is much more cruel to make the people pay to put someone in a cage for the rest of their life, rather than giving them a quick death, which actually is much more merciful and solves the problem immediately. The former also tells criminals that they can do whatever they want, and in the worst case scenario, will live their lives like an animal in a zoo, being fed daily and even be allowed to play with all the other animals.

It Costs Too Much

The costliness of the death penalty is due to our prison system being mostly driven by profit rather than virtue, which is part of the corruption I mentioned earlier. The death penalty is much more expensive these days because it takes years and years to execute someone, since criminals and their lawyers can strategically appeal their case in order to prolong their lives. However, this can be changed with policies that would expedite the process. When someone is, without a shadow of a doubt, convicted of a capital crime — such as a murderer who was caught killing someone on camera — there’s no reason for it take more than a few days to put them on trial and execute them.

In order to prevent wrongful executions, the criteria for the death penalty must be extremely specific: here we literally mean “without a shadow of a doubt,” as the evidence needs to be irrefutable, which shouldn’t be hard these days since we have the technology to be quite sure we have the right person. Just look how quickly we found out who the killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO is, thanks to cameras being everywhere these days, giving us access to proof of any crime that was ever recorded.

Should we have a case where we can’t prove the guilt of someone with certainty, as above with the video footage, then the criminal should be sentenced to life in a labor camp, which brings me to the next reform.

The Labor Camp System

All prisons should be turned into labor camps which would allow inmates to serve their sentences, while giving a return to the taxpayer for their investment into the system. Each labor camp will be designated to provide certain services for the state, whether it be producing items needed for military use, repair old or build new infrastructure, or extract natural resources; all labor camps will be given tasks to benefit the nation as a whole.

None of these labor camps will be pleasant to be in, as workers will be doing forced-labor 16-hour per day, seven days a week, with eight hours off per day. The types of jobs given to each inmate will be determined by the severity of their crimes: the worst jobs for the worst criminals; easier jobs for those who committed lesser crimes; and the easiest jobs for those who can be redeemed. Similar to European criminal justice systems, there will also be an emphasis of education and rehabilitation, but only for those inmates who are deemed eligible. They will be given time to pursue an education, with the goal of reintegrating back into society, while the irredeemable, repeat offenders, will die in prison.

Although no system can prevent wrongful convictions and incarcerations, my idea can at least help prevent wrongful executions. In fact, many criminals facing death — due to the very specific criteria needed to be met in order to be eligible for the death penalty — will end up working for life, which gives them a chance to be exonerated if they are wrongfully convicted should any new evidence in their case emerge, rather than being put on death row for decades and wrongfully executed. Any inmates that are found to be unjustly incarcerated by such new evidence, the government would release them from bondage and compensate them for dearly their loss of freedom.

Ultimately, if we want to seriously clean up our streets, make our cities safe, end government corruption, and reduce capital offenses, we need to get really tough on crime, by making sure we punish the guilty like they deserve, rather than given them an easy life in jail, playing cards, doing drugs, having gay sex, and wasting our hard-earned taxes feeding these animals, without them doing any work.

