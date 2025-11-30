I keep learning things the hard way; this is because I am stubborn. However, I am a very quick learner, and when I do learn something new, I quickly implement it into my strategy.

From the outside, this looks unstable, especially to the normal person who rarely cares to admit being wrong to save face in front of their peers. Such people are enslaved by the opinions of others, causing them to limit their growth. It is why when they see people take risks or make huge corrections in their ways, they consider them failures instead of someone adapting.

Life is about adaption and overcoming challenges. The average person is average because they rather live a predictable lifestyle that avoids risks. This is why they are easily manipulated by anyone threatening to take away their comforts. Even the mere threat of doing so paralyzes these types.

But what have I learned? I have always been a team player, which stems from my utilitarian philosophy and my Marine Corps training. I’m always looking out for the greater good and the well-being of others. Furthermore, I believe it is best to empower everyone around you so they can grow stronger, thus making your team stronger. This is crucial in sports as it is in war.

However, I recently learned that you can’t be a team player with bad teammates. Firstly, because bad teammates tend to be bad players, and secondly, because bad teammates tend not to actually be team players. But due to the desperateness of our situation, some think we just need more teammates to win, even if they are terrible players. Well, a team full of terrible players is destined to lose; we need a team of the best players to win.

I recently spoke on the phone with a few people I respect who also have the same mindset, and they too have been disappointed with the state of things. However, they concluded, way before me, that certain figures are not and never have been team players. They shared that they believe I put way too much effort into the wrong types of people, and that I project my ethics and loyalty on others to my own detriment.

I have to agree.

In fact, this has always been true about me. And this is something that I must change, without gaslighting myself into believing I must help everyone and not say anything because of team work. If we do not keep our teammates accountable, and if they are not playing as a team, they aren’t teammates. And if I allow my teammates to slack, then I am slacking as a teammate.

So, I have decided to assert myself more. This has led me to lose some teammates, but I was vindicated to see that they were detrimental not only to me, but the entire cause.

As I have decided to stand my ground no matter what happens, I expect to lose even more teammates, which will lead to further isolation. I totally accept this because I know that I am right, and my message will win out in the end.

At this point, I have done almost everything I can for this movement: I’ve headed two IRL organizations, done activism in the real world and online, published books on our struggle (literally), and have successfully pushed our message on global level, to the point Israel had to intervene with private cybersecurity firms. The only thing left for me to do is run for Congress, which I already tried in 2014, but that failed due to paperwork. Frankly, if I were to do it again, I think it would be a waste of time and money.

But what I have never done, until recently, is start laying the law and setting the standard, to create necessary changing within the movement.



Who am I to do this? Well, it seems I’m the only one willing to do it, since everyone else doesn’t care or is afraid to. I’ve already lost everything I could lose; I’ve been isolated not only by the enemy, but also my so-called allies, who have abandoned me in fear of losing their reach or money. In other words, people are getting too comfortable now that money and reach are at risk; this will make us weak, and this is unacceptable.

Someone needs to press the reset button, and it seems I’m the guy to do it. So I did. But you must also do it, as well. We must keep each other accountable, otherwise we all grow weaker.

As the saying goes: You are only as strong as your weakest link, and we have too many weak links that need to be cut off and replaced. This process will be painful at first, but it is necessary for the long term, otherwise we will not win.