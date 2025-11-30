Our Struggle

Nicholas
Nov 30

It seems to me we receive our deepest and most durable lessons by learning things the hard way. No one should need me to tell them becoming a Marine is hard. Perhaps I'm wrong but the inner reserves you called upon during boot camp may again be resurfacing. 

With regard to your place in this struggle, you asked, "Who am I to do this?" You have been tested and haven't been found wanting. You've learned the hard way that, when you stand for good, all sorts of evil will come against you. . .but you weathered those storms.

In the end, all any of us can do is what we believe to be right and to make ourselves responsible for the consequences of our actions. Given what you've written, there's every reason to trust that's who you are and what you will do. You will weather the storms ahead as well. You will find your team and they will find you.

