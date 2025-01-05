One day, we all became aware;

At what age none of us know for sure.

Our memories remind us of times past;

Family photos of us with no recollection.

What are we, and what is our purpose?

So many have asked these questions.

We’ve solved many problems,

Yet for these we have no clue.



Our face ages in the mirror,

Yet we still see the child we once were.

Our friends and family look the same;

Until we see them frozen in time.

Things are always changing;

That’s all they’ve done and will ever do.

Time flows in one direction,

And we fight against it like fools.



Within the Eternal all things are ephemeral;

Those who accept this find peace.

People want to win the race,

But they are afraid to reach the finish line.



Rejecting change burns like hellfire;

Our fantasies of what could be torture us.

Heaven only comes to those who see the light.

It’s the only place that’s real.

The rock is strong but dead;

The flower is soft but alive.

Life grows outward from its center;

Death collapses inward, like regret.

Everything is changing.

What fun is an unrocked boat?

We’d rock it if it were at rest;

It’s in our nature to cause a storm.