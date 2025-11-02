Well, I have published my newest book, Our Struggle, and I’m not really sure what else to do next. As I wrote in the last article, I accidentally ran into and “solved” this ancient Agrippa Trilemma just by explaining my thought process to Grok and Gemini. Since then, I have been sharing more of my thoughts on philosophy and developing other ideas; I enjoy it very much, actually, but it is outside the scope of this publication. The reason I have to post it on here and X is to protect my intellectual property with timestamps, from anyone claiming it’s their idea.

As we all know, because I am who I am, the Jews will never allow me to get the credit I deserve for anything I do, just like they didn’t allow me to get the life-changing money I deserved from my ultra-viral track, Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv. The track, which went viral into the billions, no doubt would have made me a multimillionaire.

But the real reason for shutting it down was not because it was uniting everyone against Israel, but also because, once people learned it was me, they would find me and learn more about the Jews. And obviously, they wouldn’t want another multimillionaire antisemite able to use his money for our cause.

I also hate the fact I can’t post pictures of my family online. I see all these other figures, from politicians to celebrities, able to share pictures of their family with their audiences. But someone like me can’t because my wife is afraid that the Jews, or their minions, will use those pictures to harm my family. Of course, she is right; she has been traumatized ever since our family was attacked by these demonic Jews, who sent her and my children rape and death threats.

The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that none of us in this struggle can have a normal life until the Jews and their Shabbos goyim are defeated. Whether it is me unable to get the dues I deserve for any of my work or share my photos with my followers, or your need to remain anonymous to protect your job and your loved ones, holding your tongue and tolerating a situation you hate, we are not free. We are in the same situation, only in different positions.

But I am happy to see how the people continue to become more antisemitic by the day. In fact, I see more and more influencers from all walks of life, even from gaming to fitness, waking up to the Jews. It is truly amazing to see.

The Jews are certainly worried about this, especially with how many of our activists are breaking through containment.

Although I have been successfully “cut down” by the enemy, with my reach on X and Rumble completely de-boosted into the abyss, I am glad to see others reach new heights, which of course makes things worse for our enemies.

Then again, we must not forget the fact that collaborations or debates, although a good sign of things changing in our favor, are not the mechanisms of change themselves; we still have a lot of work to do. This is why I constantly tell people to not get too excited about these things; in fact, such things can be table scraps given to placated us with useless victories that changing nothing in the world.

Ultimately, we must turn words into action!

But what action?



Well, that depends on what action are you willing to take?

I believe we can outwit the Jews without the use of violence. Both the Fascists and National Socialists were able to defeat their enemies with the truth, save a few street brawls and riots, which were mostly initiated by the enemy. But we don’t live in those times. In fact, our situation is much worse because we live among so many different people, and uniting them is going to be much harder and take much longer, if ever.

Although I believe in taking action, there is also an element of timing. I do not believe we are even close to the correct timing for such action. That is to say, things aren’t bad enough for a physical revolution, but they are good enough for a cultural one, which we indeed are winning.

But our victories are mostly due to our enemy’s hubris. The Jews are doing it to themselves, especially with the Gaza Genocide, along with them doubling down on their blatant supremacy over the body politic. That doesn’t mean we did nothing, because we certainly did a lot, but they helped us escape the very cancel culture they created to contain us by being the insufferable narcissists they are, unable to shut their mouths and stop while they are ahead.

The Jew is like a villain in a movie that has the hero all tied up, and all he has to do is shoot him to win, but instead, goes on explaining his entire plan, how much of a genius he is, and how inferior the hero is to him. Of course, while the demented Jew is bragging about his “win,” the hero unties the rope and disarms the Jew—this is what we are doing right now.

But the Jews are clever creatures. They know they are losing the culture war, so they have begun taking measures to get ahead of us by reeling things back in, allowing weak antisemitism to rise while promoting the values of a pre-Obama America. The problem is Gentiles have become so used to cultural degeneracy that any improvement to what they see now seems like a major victory, when in reality, it’s just a small step backward to another time the Jews had power.

“LOOK, NO MORE TRANSGENDERS IN THE MILITARY!”

Okay, that’s wonderful, but Jews didn’t get into power with transgendered people.

This is why we must never settle for less and never stop until the Jewish parasite is removed from the body politic completely.

Victory will be achieved when we actually have power over our institutions, and we are, far, far away from recapturing them.

Again, I am happy to see where we are today, but let’s not be fooled by the Jew’s strategic retreat.