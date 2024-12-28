Let’s start this post with a thought experiment, using the logic of the Globohomos (my term for Globalists) pushing for infinite, legal immigration:

I currently have about 232k left on my mortgage. If I really wanted to save money and pay it off without worrying about the 2.375% interest rate, I could invite nine Mexican migrants to come live with me and my family, by giving them the entire basement of my 1750-square-foot home and split the mortgage 10 ways for the remaining duration of the loan, so long as they do all the chores and don’t cause any trouble. It would be great for my bank account because they would be paying off my mortgage, and great for them because they’d never get such a good deal anywhere else in New Jersey.

Following the logic of the Globohomos, I should do this because it’s all about numbers and “winning” in the end; that my family’s safety, comfort, and privacy are nothing compared to the gains I would make; and let’s not forget, of course, how important it is to enrich my life with other cultures, since my own is so inferior and bland, that it’s in dire need of “diversity.”

Perhaps such an idea would work at first, as I would enjoy the ability to work less to pay for my bills, and spend more time with my family going to the zoo or whatever else during the week; but how long until the irreconcilable differences between me and my new roommates becomes a problem? How long until the loud noises from the basement become intolerable? How long until these people believe they’ve paid enough of the mortgage that they also own my house, deserve equal rights, and demand to sleep upstairs in the master bedroom? And if I gave them such rights, implementing a democratic system of voting, feeling bad because of their cries of “racism,” how long until they team up and force a vote to send me and my family to go live in the basement? — This is precisely what has been happening to America since the Hart-Cellar Act.

They Don’t Care About Us

It is clear to me and everyone else, that the Globohomos who push for infinite legal immigration do not care about our country, its history, or its current citizens; they will sacrifice everything in order to win the AI and Tech War against other countries, namely China. And of course they aren’t sacrificing anything, nor are they putting their families in any precarious situations — which is why they live in gated communities and send their kids to private schools — so they have no problem putting ours in plenty, as they import hostile, anti-American migrants to do their slave labor, while we, the People, have to deal with the fallout that comes with it all.

The last 48 hours on X have been quite interesting, as we’ve seen the benefactors of wage-slavery, such as Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, the jew David Sachs, and other Globohomos, get hit by a ton of “racist” and “xenophobic” pushback from White Americans who are sick and tired of being told they need more foreign workers to do certain jobs, while they can’t even get those same jobs that they’re qualified for, due policies that put non-Whites first.

As these Globohomos keep pushing the idea of a merit-based H1B visa program, Americas are expressing how it’s abused and will continue to be abused, especially by Big Tech, where Indians have shown to be just as nepotistic as jews are, putting their kind first at the expense of everyone else. In response, Elon seems to have removed the blue checkmarks of influential profiles that challenged his position. This clearly isn’t the behavior of someone who claims to be a free speech absolutist.

While Elon seems to be punishing people for calling him out, Indians are taking their masks off as well. Here’s an example of an Indian calling for censorship of an American who doesn’t want infinite, Indian immigration:

Indians are also trying to play the victim, making the same claims as jews do: that there is unjustified, anti-Indian racism; that Whites are lazy and jealous of them; some even going as far as mocking Whites as being inbred losers; and others saying that it’s not their fault that we Whites aren’t having enough White babies. This one is quite funny, since they forget to mention that the White man is being taxed to death so he can subsidize his own displacement by these so-called immigrants.

Now we see why this type of Indian is a great ally for the jews: they are lying, disingenuous, hostile, anti-White parasites who want censorship.

America is Ours

Our forefathers didn’t found this nation for anyone else’s prosperity but ours. America, and every other nation in the West for that matter, was built by Europeans for Europeans. Yes, there certainly was “help” from non-Europeans in the form of slave labor and paid labor, but such labor was never meant to replace the founding stock that used it. The fatal mistake the White man made was being too short-sighted and thinking that allowing others to do any kind of work for his country would always be beneficial. It would have been one thing if he used foreign labor and then repatriated all foreigners back to their homelands when they were no longer needed; instead, he foolishly gave them citizenship and equal rights, which resulted in his own disenfranchisement. Thus, despite the achievements made with such imported labor, it was not worth it in the end.

However, today the problem is even worse: Although the White man realizes his mistakes, there’s nothing he can about them, since he’s actually no longer in control of his own countries, as his governments are now subservient to world jewry; and world jewry is hellbent on making sure that the White man is never in control of anything, ever again. Of course, world jewry could never have achieved supremacy over the West without the help of the White traitor — the greatest scum that has ever manifested on God’s green earth.

The current profits-over-people economic system that the Anglo-Judeo Alliance has implemented in the West, will completely destroy every nation that practices it, for the only thing that can keep it afloat is the nonstop importation of foreigners willing to become wage-slaves for large corporations, which results in the complete disenfranchisement and replacement of a nation’s founding stock. The Globohomo, who is a naïve anti-racist that thinks nations are no different than football teams, fails to realize that changing demographics will change the destiny of any nation, especially one whose birthrates have declined below replacement value, as there’s no number of technological advancements that can preserve a people who lack the fecundity to keep their population above replacement levels.

Import the Third World; become the Third World

We’ve all heard the phrase: “Import the third world; become the third world,” and this is precisely what is happening to America, which by the way, is not an accident but by design. The jew, who’s behind it all, is changing America and the entirely of the West, not for profit — as he already controls all the world’s banks — but to eliminate his most dangerous adversary: the White man. Again, this is only possible thanks to the White Shabbos Goy who doesn’t care about his own race, nor of the consequences that comes with drastically changing demographics.

The traitor doesn’t care because he seeks power and material wealth, and is only concerned with his immediate future. With his power and wealth, he can protect himself from whatever consequences that may arise due to globalism, at least for a while. However, he fails to see that although he may secure his family for a generation or two, he will damn the rest of his descendants to live in the future hellscape that he’s helping the jew create; and the jew — being the patient, parasite that he is — knows that the descendants of his favorite White Shabbos Goy are destined to be his descendant’s slaves. But why should the traitor care? He’s so selfish, he won’t not be around to see his distant descendants get eaten alive by the jewish parasite, and rather be buried under mounds of ill-gotten wealth, than soil which is watered by the blood, sweat, and tears of patriotism.

We awakened Gentiles now see how the jew plays us all; we also see how many align themselves with the jew, making a deal with the Devil to fulfill their desires. We see that every race, including our own, is not immune to such treachery. But as the jews’ lies are being exposed, the more he will push and make his agenda more obvious.

The push back against Elon’s anti-White and anti-American posts are very white-pilling, as they show the silent majority of America is sick and tired of being put last, and they demand their politicians and leadership put them first! Of course, you and I know that this won’t happen, and they have yet to learn that the jew is the true force behind this agenda. However, in due time, they will learn this the hard way, as we have. And when they do -- and they will -- our struggle will go into its final phase: revolution.

