Some of you may already be aware that I’ve been making AI music for fun to get the truth in a unique way. However, in the last few days ago, one of my songs that was meant to just be another funny dance track went mega-viral across the entire planet, being listened to by hundreds of millions if not billions of people — no one really knows the extent of how viral it has become.

What we do know is that it has been shared on every platform on social media; even large X accounts from the Yemen military, Iran military, Pakistan’s Defense Minister and other figures with very large social media followings, along with several Middle Eastern media outlets reporting on it as well. My song, Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv has become the “song of the Resistance,” so I have been told.

I’ve been, for the last few days, completely overwhelmed with anxiety, trying to take this all in and figure it out, since I’m doing this all alone. This could be a life-changing event for me and my family, as people like us don’t give viral this big very often.

Needless to say, I did get on to Spotify, and the song is currently being distributed all over several large platforms, from Amazon, YouTube Music, iTunes, and many more; and it seems it won’t be taken down, since it isn’t that “offensive” compared to my other songs. So, what started as a fun hobby, is now clearly a calling for me to take very seriously.

With that being said, I would like to ask you all a big favor: to share the Spotify link with everyone you know, so we can get my song to the top of the charts and really piss of our enemies. If you don’t have Spotify, you can find it on other places:

Here’s a link for all of you to share:

I know I said I wouldn’t be writing as much on this Substack, but here I am still squeezing in an article when I can, despite all this new stuff on my plate.

Thanks for all your love and support!