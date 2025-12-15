This article lets you know that I am shifting gears and going to focus my efforts on winning the hearts and minds of our elites, because at this stage of our struggle, it is necessary.

For the last two years, I focused my efforts on awakening the masses; I engaged in all sorts of theatrics and rhetoric to appeal to their emotions, to teach them to overcome their fear and speak openly. I made viral posts, video rants, and music tracks that spread across the world several times over.

In order to do this, I had to say inflammatory things, crack ridiculous jokes, and even play stupid. In other words, making a fool of myself, which naturally led our intellects to see me as just another idiot online. Of course, this was a calculated decision I made two years ago, not caring what anyone thought of me because I knew it was worth gaining influence, by using the shock-jock strategy to compete in this attention-based economy.

But such techniques have served their purpose and are no longer necessary, especially now that we see the masses awakening to the Jewish Problem on their own.

With the completion of my recent book, Our Struggle, which is my most important work that appeals to the masses, I can now close this chapter of my life and move forward on to the next one. In other words, my work with the masses is over.

The way I see it, our revolution has five stages:

· Stage 1: Shatter the enemy’s narrative

· Stage 2: Win over the masses

· Stage 3: Win over our elites

· Stage 4: Finance our operations

· Stage 5: Institutional takeover

Currently, we are in Stage 2, which, as I said, has taken on a life of its own. Those of us who were crucial in spreading the message no longer have to hold the hands of the people; now they are spreading the truth on their own, sharing memes, streams, clips, documentaries, books, and speeches that are doing all the work for us.

Our decades-long investment is now finally paying off!

Thus, the time has come for me to appeal to our elites. These are the people who can fund our operations and truly make a difference because they have the money and the influence to do so, unlike the average person.

However, the challenge lies in the fact that our elites are still comfortable, as they can afford to send their children to private schools, live in gated communities, always keep their bellies full, and are easily entertained no different from the average citizen.

But they do differ in one important way: they are intelligent enough to have foresight. Even good goy like Elon Musk can see that the White race is on its way to becoming a minority in every country in the West. That is why it is time for us to convince our elite class that our enemies will not be able to give them the very comfortable lives they currently enjoy, forever; their parasitical nature and economic system renders the continuation of such stability impossible in the long run.

We must convince them that they will lose all the things they value, including the wealth they have acquired over the years, if our enemy wins. We must tell them the truth, just like we do with the masses, that they’re not as safe as they think. That one day, their gated communities will be invaded no differently than our borders; their wealth will be plundered no different from the middle classes’; their children will not be safe in private school, just like ours are not safe in public schools.

The elites should be easier to convince because they’re smarter than the masses. As businesspeople, they should see the future for what it is and make choices to avoid the heavy losses that they will endure if our enemies win.

But our elites are still human; they need social proof to know that they will not be rejected by the masses, and that social proof is here!

As I said earlier, Stage 2 shows that the narrative has shifted in our favor; it has become mainstream. The talking points that would ruin one’s life two years ago are now normal talking points.

What I’m saying, ladies and gentlemen, is that this blog will no longer be for the public; that it’s time for me to shift gears and focus on the elites, and therefore, I’m going to put a paywall on here, not because of greed, but because of necessity. Firstly, because the nature of the content will be brutally honest and strategic, it should at least have one layer of protection; and two, because I must separate the wheat from the chaff, especially those who are freeloaders that think this is a hobby and want to be entertained.

It is time for me to go on to the next stage of my life, to join the intelligentsia—which I’ve always been a part of, instead of resisting and pretending otherwise—and speak to people who are actually serious about winning.

I am a philosopher, not a politician; my purpose is to tell the truth, not to lie to the people. But lying is a part of politics, and someone has to do it. Thus, for me to truly find peace and execute my role as a philosopher, I must tell the truth to our intelligentsia about the nature of the masses, how they should craft their messaging, lead their followers, and execute their agenda, no different from when Niccolò Machiavelli wrote The Prince for Lorenzo de’Medici. This way, instead of degrading myself by engaging in theatrics and stupidity for the sake of reaching the masses, betraying myself and my nature, I can do what I know must be done and actually feel good about it.

For those of you who do not like this decision, I am sorry to say that I simply do not care at this point. I’ve spent 13 years waking people up; I did a great job at it, and I did so much to my personal expense, from losing money, damaging my reputation—not only with the enemy, but our people—and of course, the worst part, to putting my family in danger.

Furthermore, the enemy has successfully cut me down and isolated me to where I can no longer reach the masses like I used to. This is a sign for me to focus on those little that I can reach: the elite human capital that have more influence, more money, and more power than all the combined masses. Here, I can influence and effect change where it truly matters.

As from my Rumble channel, which is even censored, it’s becoming less and less justified to continue streaming on there. I may completely delete it or find another use for it. If I could stream here on Substack to a private audience about serious things, I may just do that, instead. I’m not sure.

I already nuked my Twitter feed again, and I was actually thinking about deleting it completely. It is so suppressed, my 337k following is like having 10k. Not only that, I’ve grown disgusted with the masses and the newbie influencers peddling slop, as I have said in a recent post. Without me being able to effectively counter lies, slop, or even defend myself from attackers, it has become more frustrating than useful to me. It has become a complete and utter joke and a massive waste of my time.

And with all of my allies afraid to help me, there’s no way I can break through this censorship anymore. The only posts that go viral are goyslop posts (I tested it), which I want nothing to do with. Of course, this is what the enemy wants to go viral, rather than posts that can make a difference.

So, I have yet to decide about my social media, but for Substack, I’m making it private, after this post, or I may even nuke it. I have a lot to think until the New Year.

If I do decide to keep it, subscribers will get access to my deepest thoughts and understanding about the Jewish Problem and the Goyim Problem, since the Jews are only half the problem.

I do appreciate everyone who attributed this blog for your kind donations and support, but this must be done, and I can no longer pretend otherwise.

Thanks for understanding.