As I’m working on my new book, Our Struggle, I have been going back and forth on what to call my ideology. I had settled with “Sovereign Nationalism” but it didn’t sit well with me because the word “nationalism” implies that an entire country must be one of the five sovereign states mentioned in the ideology.

Although this term is certainly appropriate for states in the European Union, it would not be in the United States; therefore, I had to think of word to capture the essence of my idea, which could apply to all possible scenarios in any states or countries in the world and at any scale.

I recently came up with the term “Social Sovereigntism,” which sort of describes my idea—sovereign individuals who decide to socialize and create a state—but it’s too long and doesn’t roll off the tongue as smoothly as “Sovereign Socialism,” which I have finally decided to go with after months of contemplating.

But there several reasons why I decided to go with Sovereign Socialism:

Firstly, my ideology is a third position, like National Socialism and Fascism, which transcends the Left and Right; however, unlike them, it does not demand an entire country to be one party or race; it allows people to form Sovereign Societies at any scale, which are the antheses of Soros’ Open Societies.

Secondly, Sovereign Socialism does not promote any specific economic policy or political system, as that should be up to the sovereigns of who form those sovereign societies, not me or anyone else. However, there is one requirement in order to be considered Sovereign Socialist state: it must be a one-party state.

Thirdly, the term “Sovereign Nationalism” has two words that capture the Right without appealing to the Left at all: “sovereign” appeals to individualism and small government, while “nationalism” appeals to nationalists who reject globalism and open society.

The left-wingers, being half of America, cannot be ignored or left in the dust, since that will not solve our problems; they must also be given the opportunity to see there is another position to consider, rather than engaging in an endless struggle against the right.

Ultimately, the term Sovereign Socialism is more likely to raise eyebrows and draw in individuals from both from the Left and the Right who want out of the Kosher Sandwich than Sovereign Nationalism ever could.

Like any third position ideology, I want to attract people from both the Left and Right; the National Socialists and Fascists did the same, because it is the only way to bridge the divide and get as many people as possible to unite on common ground, rather than continue this kosher sandwich of modern democracy. However, Sovereign Socialism is not in and of itself a political ideology but rather a metapolitical framework designed to help people escape Jewish supremacy and regain their sovereignty.

Although the term “socialism” is nasty word in American political discourse, this comes from the perspective of right-wing echo chambers: half of Americans are basically globalists, Marxists, or socialists who are sick and tired of crony capitalism and the oligarchy running America; thus, using “socialism” will catch their attention and draw them into the idea. However, the way I’m using “socialism” in this context is not the promotion of the economic policy of socialism, rather it is the process of socialization.

To clarify: I want to encourage all sovereigns (free individuals) to feely organize and create a society (socialization) based on their values; thus, this use of “socialism” has nothing do to with economics, but rather the socialization of free individuals into one body politic.

I believe most people are third positionists but don’t even know it, because they were born into this two-party system—this kosher theatre—and think there is no way out.

But there is.

And that is through Sovereign Socialism.