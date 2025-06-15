I wanted to write this post to say Happy Father’s Day to all of you who are fathers. For those of you who are not, you should be focusing your efforts to finding a good woman to settle down with. I am well aware in today’s society that such as task is much more difficult, but what fun is life without a good challenge?

This may sound counterintuitive, but instead of focusing all your energy in trying to get a woman, the best way to ensure you find a good quality one is to focus on yourself as a man at first; finding a purpose and excelling at it, whether it is a career or a cause, to build up your value as a man. By becoming a valuable man in that sphere, women in it will gravitate toward you; such women will already share the same worldview and values that you do, which will save you a lot of time you would waste sifting through women you would find in “normie” circles.

A man becomes valuable not only if he has good genetics and is healthy, but also if he demonstrates he is a leader, protector, and provider. Although you do not have to be the CEO of a company or a leader of a movement, you do have to be involved in some capacity, and accomplish something on some level, to show you are capable to at least provide and protect. This is enough to prove you are not some dead-beat parasite with no goal or mission in life.

My advice to single men reading this, is to dedicate yourself to something you love that also benefits society. I know it is difficult to resist your animal urges of wanting sex and companionship, but going out to bars and clubs to engage with women who are not even close to marriage material, will only cause more headaches and losses in the long run. Sure, it may be fun, but it is a total waste of your time and resources; time and resources you could be using to improve yourself and build your future kingdom.

Trust me, I wasted nearly 13 years of my life partying and fornicating with women for the sake of momentary pleasure and a slight boost in my ego, just to get married in the end, anyway. Had I saved all the money I spent over those years, I would have a lot more for my family today. — This is the way you must think if you want to build a better future. The truth is, you will never want less pleasure. You must realize, as a man, you are insatiable; in order to build something meaningful, you must have discipline and make a logical decision to be more than a mere animal that is controlled by their instincts and urges.

Building a family is like building an kingdom: it takes a lot of resources and sacrifices, which will be too much to bear for a man who has no higher purpose. You must be like a king with a vision; one who is stoic and not subject to his whims. You must think of your entire kingdom and for the greater good, which means you need to find a good queen. This means you must be the selector, not the other way around, as society has flipped the script, giving women too much power.

You must have a set of standards and never let them be violated. You must be willing to walk away from any woman, no matter how beautiful she is, or enamored you are with her, the second she shows traits of being infected with feminism, liberalism, globalism, or any other “ism” that is detrimental to our people and our society, otherwise you will become an emasculated pawn in her kingdom, getting used and abused, and most likely end up divorced with half of your resources plundered.

I know today’s dating world is terrible, but our ancestors survived plagues, famines, natural disasters, and much worse, and we are here today because they never gave up. You cannot give up on building a family because of how degenerate and feminized our society as become; you must do your part and fight against it, otherwise you will be wiped out, and your ancestors sacrifices will all be in vain.

** Note: I have begun putting together Our Struggle into a book, which means I have to dedicate more time to that project than this. I will no longer be doing voice overs, since they take up more of my time, and my writing frequency will be less than it was before; however, when I have the urge to write something (as I do now), I will do so.

Also, the book Our Struggle, although based on the writing on this Substack, will be a bit more different, with improvements grammar and changes in the articles, to ensure the book is different from this.