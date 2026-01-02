Happy New Year.

What to expect from me in 2026?

I will tell you all exactly what I’m going to do.

First thing I’ve decided to do is limit my interaction with the public and get away from the e-celebrity ecosystem. Of all the people I’ve met in it, only a handful of them are trustworthy and competent, and even less of them I can even consider friends.

For the last two years, I did what I had to do to be an educator in this attention-based economy. But the time has come for me to once again step up and take the role of a leader, and create an organization like I have before.

The first organization I was involved in was called the National Youth Front (NYF), which I was chairman, and my friend Nathan Damigo, who was also a former marine, was vice chairman. We ran the organization across the states when being pro-White in any way, was career-ending. We had over 100 people in our organization, and it worked because we ran it with a top-down structure, so we had absolute obedience from our members.

Our activism was focused on university grounds to capture the hearts and minds of our youth. We didn’t ask much of our activists other than to show up where we had planned to pass out flyers and put up posters, which we did on weekends or at night to avoid security. I myself engaged in several of these IRL missions, from Rutgers University to Boston University, which got me banned from the college premises.

We got a ton of media attention, at least on the online magazines, for fighting against all the anti-White bigotry being taught on college campuses. The ADL, of course, labeled me and my group Nazis and Whites supremacists.

I ran the NYF for nine months until in October 2015. With my wife being due in November with our first child, I stepped down and handed the organization to Nathan. He later rebranded and relaunched the NYF to Identity Evropa.

Years later, around 2021, I created New Frontier with my friend Evren Hun Welshons, aka Cultured Thug—known by for his educational videos on fascism. Seeing what Trump did in 2016, we thought we could unite America through economics, because unity based on race and religion would be impossible.

The plan was to educate our men and run them as third-positionist candidates in every state, at the same time, to shock the system. Our organization was mostly online, as we did no IRL activism. We did meet in Vegas, just got to know each other.

But the problem with New Frontier was I wanted to lead it as I did National Youth Front, with top-down military discipline, whereas Evren wanted to lead through a brotherly, volunteer system. Naturally, this disagreement on strategy lead to our members being lazy and undisciplined—not taking things seriously, missing meetings, and not completing tasks on time—which bothered me.

Realizing many of them were not serious about our mission, I left the organization. Months later, Evren left the organization as well, realizing I was right: brotherly love doesn’t get things done. I knew that without us there, the organization would collapse, and it did.

Ever since then, I’ve been on my own, and I’ve been doing all sorts of theatrics to gain popularity, which worked of course. From 2022 to 2024 I experience explosive growth ranting and raving online. I went viral several times, doing all sorts of things that were over-the-edge. However, the downside to this explosive growth using with these strategies, left a negative impression on our intellectual class. Naturally, they considered me a lowbrow barbarian who could never be taken seriously.

But I will say, some of these intellectuals are hypocritical: many of them have engaged in quite ridiculous and very counterproductive optics themselves, some of which I’ve never done. In thirteen years of activism, I’ve never even thrown a “Roman salute” or said, “Heil Hitler” as a joke. I’ve never been involved in some sexual scandal, domestic violence case, caught in any embarrassing moments, dealt with shady figures, or scammed or robbed anyone.

Those who get to know me eventually realize what I’m doing. In fact, one of these intellectual types messaged me yesterday, reaching out to complement me on my epistemic model I submitted for peer review, telling me they initially viewed me as lowbrow until they saw my serious work. I laughed and told him that I don’t blame him, and I don’t take it personally. He said I shouldn’t hold myself back anymore, and to do what I am truly capable of doing rather than appealing to the masses.

I agreed, which is why I’m making all these changes.

The experience I had at church on Christmas Eve also played a massive part, along with months of being isolated and left to hang dry, feeling frustrated and how effective the censorship against me has been. I also am sick of seeing no new ideas, and that we have to work within the system to be free. This drove me to write my manifesto, and decide it’s time to assert myself.

I’m going to step away from streaming, although I may upload videos or do private streams here, because I have no desire to interact and entertain the masses like some clown for super chats and laughs. Streaming seems childish to me at this point. I don’t have a show, so what’s the point of it? There are others streaming who are doing wonderful work educating people and covering current events—it’s not my place to do that; it never was, and never will be. I must do something else.

Whatever form my organization will take, its sole purpose will be to spread my idea of Neofederal Unifism to the public. It will not engage in protesting in the streets or marching around fighting Antifa: none of this accomplishes anything. It will have events with speakers, and I will invite people I respect who agree with me on things, to speak at those events.

Now, I don’t know exactly when I’m going to start this organization: I still have to come up with a name, then file paperwork for it, then build a website, and so on. I have to decide whether I want a membership group or a decentralized organization, where no one knows each other, like I did with National Youth Front. I’m not quite sure, but the safety and of my members will be paramount, if I go that with the former, but I highly doubt that I will.

So, that is the plan for this year. I will make it happen; I’m just not sure exactly when. But I will keep you all posted.