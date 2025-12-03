I never wanted this. I never wanted to fight. And I’m sure all of you feel the same: you just wanted to live a regular life.

All I ever wanted to do was to create things. I love writing lyrics, making music, writing books and blogs, making people laugh, and helping others solve their personal problems. Those closest to me know I am a goofy, playful person. Of course, most people online, including my so-called allies, who I can barely count on one hand at this point, think of me as some low-IQ maniac that yells at the camera. Well, I did bring that upon myself going with the drill instructor shtick. Someone had to do it, and I guess it had to be me.

But that’s not who I really am: I’m quite calm, Stoic, and introverted. However, when I see injustice, gross incompetence, or if I feel betrayed, the part of me that I keep repressed, which holds all my anger, explodes forward.

Why am I telling you this? Because I never saw myself getting into any wars online, fighting Jewish supremacy, let alone joining the Marine Corps.

And why did I join the Marines? Because of 9/11. And why did I turn against the Machine? Because I learned my masters lied to me. And why did I become antisemitic when I was never before? Because the machine is ZOG.

I don’t want to fight, but I want Justice, and you can’t have Justice without a fight.

To think a goofball, class clown like me, would ever become a world-renown antisemitic figure, whose always going viral for his shenanigans, must shock my former peers. Well, I didn’t choose this path; I was destined to follow it due to my nature. I simply cannot shut up when I see an injustice, even when it comes to my so-called allies.

What I want to do is not the same as what I am compelled to do by my nature. I reject the idea of free will: I believe we are all agents executing a fixed plan that has been put into motion long before we came to be. This doesn’t mean we don’t make choices, but these choices were also fixed—they were steps toward our destiny.

None of choose to make a mistake on purpose, but how many mistakes have we had to suffer for? But suffering is also a necessary part of our struggle; it is that which compels us to change. Without it, we die in comfort.

Some of you are probably as stubborn as me; we are the types that will hold things in until the suffering is no longer bearable, trying to avoid hurting others. But there comes a time when we have “no choice” but to change or to bring change, despite others. But this “forced” choice was no different from every other choice we made before; we just didn’t notice the factors compelling us to make those prior choices because we didn’t feel the pressure, so we thought they were freely chosen.

Like me, you are destined to be here. In fact, all your so-called free choices brought you here. Did you really want this? If you really could choose the perfect life, would it be here in our struggle? Wouldn’t you rather take the blue pill like the rest of the goyim, and live in ignorance and bliss?

No! You chose to take the red pill because it was in your nature to take it, just like I wanted to know why 9/11 happened, why my government betrayed me, what really happened during WWII, and why do the Jews act the way they do?

Oftentimes, I wonder if I have served my purpose, thinking it’s time for me to retire and let everyone else handle it. But honestly, I don’t trust everyone else: what I have seen transpire in just the last few months, showed me it would be irresponsible to pack things up and leave it to everyone else. And who else? The selfish weaklings and frauds misleading our people? The content-creators who will save us from the baby bombing, mass-murderers that have waged total war against humanity? Really? Do people really think collaborations are going to stop our enemies? Show me a single time in history when our warrior class were not the ones who lead the revolution. Let’s not delude ourselves.

But maybe things have changed. Maybe war is just an infowar and force is no longer necessary. I hope it is, but I have a feeling it’s not and never will be. And trust me: I want to disappear from this joke of a scene, but I simply can’t. By leaving this fight, I abandon my children, my wife, and my people, and leave them into the hands of the incompetent, the fraudulent, the narcissistic, and the pusillanimous, all of whom have no warrior spirit and only want to fleece our people or lead them to their doom with their fantasies.

Listen: I’m all for the spreading of information, and I support our intelligentsia doing their part, but we must do more than regurgitate the truth; we must turn our words into real-world action.

Although the Enemy has certainly done a great job to suppress me, as they have done many times before, the day will come when I am needed again, and I will do what I always do to make a major impact.

What slightly comforts my concerns, is to see that at least we have some good and competent players now compared to what we used to. You should have seen the scene a few years ago—it was much worse. I’m very happy to see the younger generations catch on like never before; they are the future, after all.

As for me, it seems like I’m truly sitting in the dugout while everyone else plays. But every player has a downswing. The best players know how to ride the worst waves, while the average player gives up and never wins again. This is the difference between a champion and a hobbyist.

And our struggle, to me, isn’t a hobby: I know if we don’t defeat the Enemy, we will never able to have a normal life with our loved ones.

We must defeat them, no matter what the cost.