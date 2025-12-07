Over the years, I have built my image, “my brand,” on integrity and courage. I always believed that the revolution should be from the bottom up—from the people. But now I realize that this is no longer the case; that comparing our struggle to others in history, and waiting for the masses to awaken, hoping that they join us in our fight, is simply not the case anymore due to various reasons.

Our nation, if you still consider it one, is so diverse and degenerated, who is there to unite? Everyone is divided by race, religion, and politics; the people are so different, and in many cases, are at odds to the point that they cannot be united.

So, what can we do? Well, what did the Jews do? The Jews came in, were outnumbered, and yet found a way to work on all sides via the Jewish Pincer technique. They did not use force; they, over generations, undermined our institutions and imposed their will from the top down. In other words, they infiltrated, gained control of the media and academia, and then changed the hearts and minds of the people with repetitive propaganda, while being a minority. They didn’t use bombs or bullets; all they did was suggest that our way of life was immoral, installing a new paradigm of social norms that benefited their people at the expense of ours.

I must admit, especially after seeing the lack of critical thinking and strong cognitive dissonance when I speak to the people, I find myself more frustrated than ever before, to the point where I almost “hate” them as much as the Enemy. My frustration with them is due to their laziness and outlandish beliefs, making it nearly impossible to respect them. Of course, they feel the same way about me when I voice my objections to their beliefs, which suddenly, makes me their enemy instead of someone with a different opinion. This emotional reaction, oftentimes followed by accusations of selling out or being a federal agent, makes me sick to my stomach. Not only are you stupid, but you’re going to attack the very people who awakened you?

This sounds arrogant of me to say, but the general population is completely stupid. The one thing the Jews got right, is that the goyim are truly cattle. I know that is harsh, but I tend to agree. Of course, I’ve lived many years as livestock before I woke up, since none of us are born aware of the Jews. But my worst mistake was still acting like livestock to appeal to livestock: many of the people who know me see me as someone as dumb as the average Gentile. Although this is not the case, and has never been the case, I bought this perceived image unto myself, because I did lower my standards to reach a larger audience, sacrificing my values for the so-called greater good.

In order to speak to the public, one must, as an adult does, speak to a child in a different voice, using emotion rather than appealing to their logic. That is not to say appealing to emotion is incorrect, but the lengths that I went to gain my following through various shock-jock stratagems ultimately turned out to be all for nothing, especially in the age of censorship where the Jew can just shut you down with a flip of a switch. You can gain one million followers overnight, and lose them just as fast.

But the Jew is just one part of the issue; the harsh reality is that the people are fickle. They want to be entertained, and if they can no longer be entertained by you, they toss you aside, no matter what sacrifices you made for them or what you went through.

Thus, it is true: you will have your 15 minutes of fame, or in my case, infamy, and then they move on to the next thing. This goes to show that even someone who wants to save the people from themselves, that appealing to them and their desires will only feed the mob and make them dumber and fatter.

I am now 100% convinced that appealing to the masses, in this day and age, instead of setting trends and imposing your will from the top, will end in everyone’s destruction. Thus, I am no longer going to pursue winning the hearts and minds of the people, but rather, I’m going to focus on making our ranks better. Now that the awakening is happening so rapidly, its growth has become detrimental like a cancer, allowing anyone to join and poison us with their stupidity, their degeneracy, and their carelessness.

We must be extra vigilant as we grow and win the hearts and minds of the masses, while at the same time, be willing to thin the herd to remove those who are clearly detrimental to our cause.

We are no longer desperate for numbers; we are desperate for leadership. The wrong people have the microphones, the platforms, and the followings that they, frankly, do not deserve, because they are irresponsible and not fit for leadership. This was also the case for me, as I was also being irresponsible with my newly-acquired influence, which I did not know how to handle.

But now I realize what needs to be done.

And this realization has led me to understand that the way forward is to focus on the elite of our people, to win their hearts and minds and direct their skills and resources toward our goals, rather than wait for the average person to do anything extraordinary. I have already begun to do this, motivating a few elite members of our society to put their resources to good use for the sake of others in the background.

Despite this, I continue to allow myself to be drawn back into the people, as I feel I owe them something for elevating me to this point. But I must abandon this feeling of debt, as I have certainly paid my dues 10 times over, putting my family through hell.

Sometimes, I regret everything I’ve done. What was it all for, to be left to hang to dry like this? The average person does not care; however, the closest to me, those who are successful, do care.

As much as pretend to despise the intellectual class for the pompous arrogance, since many of them are frail civilians with not an ounce of warrior blood, consumed by their accolades, I am part of them, just with a warrior’s ethos.

I can no longer pretend to be a man of the people when I feel so estranged from them. I am indeed a philosopher and have no interest in petty dramas and small talk, yet I constantly find myself getting sucked back down to a level where I don’t belong for the sake of people I cannot truly connect to, feeling that I must do it to save them from themselves. But I realize I am wasting my time and energy trying to police a herd of sheep who don’t care about being eaten by wolves.

You can literally warn them about a scammer, a criminal, and fraud, and they will tell you to shut up and move on about it! They don’t like disturbances. They just want to feel good. This is what makes them perfect slaves: promise them some safety and prosperity, and they will submit.

So let them be eaten. I will not kill myself if they want to be stupid cattle, like the Jews rightfully call them.

But the Jews erroneously think that we are all cattle, including our intelligentsia, and this is where they are gravely mistaken: our intelligentsia is 1000x more intelligent, creative, and able than theirs ever could be.

I will continue my work; however, I must adapt to the situation at hand and change my approach from mass recruitment to refining of our ranks. But this refinement must begin with myself, first. I must lead by example, as I have always done, and start influencing my following rather than allow them to influence me.

We need a merit-based aristocracy, not a mob of people who are fickle and dumb. We must all abandon the idea of a populist revolution like the days of old, and embrace the modern warfare of surgical strikes, covert operations, and intelligence networks, which, in our struggle, translates to infiltration and recapturing of our institutions, while simultaneously building organizations and institutions of our own. These are not tasks for the average person, but the duty of our best and brightest.