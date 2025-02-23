The Parasite Class will not remove itself from power by us kindly asking them to leave, nor will they allow anyone to replace them by dominating the very system they used to enslave us with: to believe they will just sit idly by and watch a competitor rise to the top of this so-called democratic republic, and gently replace them, whether openly or via infiltration, is a fantasy. The reality is they will use every tool of the state to destroy us; and if they can’t use those, they will use illegal means to do so.

This is what irks me about political commentators of today: they either are gatekeeping by promoting this two-party system as a viable and legitimate option, or they are completely naïve and think we have no choice but to operate within it. In both cases, a false dichotomy is presented, where the people are told to continue fighting the Left or the Right harder, indefinitely.

The fact of the matter is every single political ideology, even within the same wing, is incompatible with every other, similar to how every sect of every religion is. Under no circumstance should any two people from different political ideologies live under the same governing body, as this is an inefficient way of organizing and governing a people. This is why I propose we organize into ideological homogenous states, where each state is a one-party state; and whatever system of government the people in a state want to live under, they can. There is no reason not to do this; in fact, it must be done.

Objections to my idea are the typical low-IQ, lazy arguments such as, “But no one will move,” or “That’s not going to happen”; the People, being so used to living in a divided state, can’t possibly imagine what it would be like to live in a unified one, similar to how many Americans think living in debt is just a normal part of the so-called American Dream. It would be quite easy to get people to move once the majority exerts itself and can offer incentives to; we saw plenty of people moving to different states because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Many Americans really think it’s normal to live among others who literally oppose them on every issue; they really think the solution is not to organize and live among those who have the same values and want to be governed in the same way, even if this took selling their homes and moving to another state, but rather, to just sit where they are and vote harder at the ballot box next election, hoping all their problems will go away.

What most fail to realize is that their problems are not just abstract ideas floating in some platonic realm, but are actually their so-called fellow citizens who are their political enemies; enemies they should not be living among nor tolerating under any circumstance. What this ridiculous democratic republic offers us is nothing but an endless tug of war, where we take turns ruling over people we shouldn’t even be ruling over, let alone living among. In fact, our democratic republic is one of the worst forms of government ever devised by human minds.

The only reason America used to be great at one point, was because only White landowners were able to vote, and the states were essentially their own countries. But as the federal government grew in power, and the vote was given to more and more people, from women to different races and religions, America eventually became a warzone full of different tribes, with the Parasite Class sitting at the top of the pyramid, exploiting and ruling over them among the chaos.

The solution moving forward is not uniting our forces to fight against each other, but rather, uniting our forces and opting out of this Frankenstein disaster and convince others to do the same. In other words, political self-segregation, as this experiment has completely failed and is no longer a viable option at all, for anyone. Of course, the Parasite Class doesn’t want this, for they are only able to control us from a central point, and decentralization would be the end of them, so even this path will face heavy resistance. But this path is the most logical way forward as it could actually solve our problems, because even if you were to take the entire country, you’d still have these warring tribes under your rule and have to govern people you shouldn’t be governing in the first place.

Ideological homogenous states are not limited to just political unity; in fact, we must not only seed the idea that people should be living in one-party states, but also push the idea of religious self-segregation, and finally, racial self-segregation. Why? Because the only way to end all political, religious, and racial conflict within a state, is for the people in that state to be of the same mind (politics) body (race/ethnicity) and religion (spirit). Those who do not value racial or religious unity, whether they be mixed or irreligious, can live in their own diverse states; but even these types will realize that living in a multi-party state is chaotic, despite their desire for diversity.

But this cannot be done by just one or two states, but multiple states across the country that will be full of Americans ready to fight for their freedom if necessary. We must first organize ourselves in large numbers across several areas of land and then claim our independence from the Parasite Class. The best and more preferable scenario, of course, would be that everyone realizes what I’m proposing is the best path forward, and a peaceful reformation takes place the likes we’ve never seen in American history. But this would be a fantasy no different than the one our two-party kosher commentators try to sell us every day.

America is dying, and it will continue to die, if we don’t adapt to our situation. Ideological homogenous states unified by a small central government is tenable and justified. In fact, this idea is the most American thing possible, and it is the only way to overcome the challenges we all face, without all-out war and bloodshed.

