I’ve mentioned in an earlier post, my ideology that I currently call “Sovereign Nationalism,” which promotes that states should be formed by sovereigns. Although Sovereign Nationalism doesn't dictate every detail of how a state should operate, such as economic policies, it provides the metapolitical framework that helps guide people to form states to live among others like themselves.

What's a sovereign? A sovereign is a freeman that decides to live among people who agree on everything he agrees with. Currently, our governments in the West forces various different people who disagree on virtually everything to live under the same roof. As expected, this causes unnecessary internecine conflict which benefits the Parasite Class, as they rule over a divided and distracted people warring with each other rather than with the parasites responsible.

The fundamental position of Sovereign Nationalism is quite simple: no sovereign should ever be forced to live among political opposition. Any system that facilitates the opposite notion, strips its people of their sovereignty. In other words, the very democracies we live in today, that claim to give each of us the most freedom and best chance to prosper, do the exact opposite: they keep all of us in an never-ending war among political opponents, our supposed fellow citizens, who we’d never live around if we had the option.

I’ve come to realize over the years that political unity has primacy even before race or religion, because if people living under the same room have different politics, then political strife is inevitable, despite being the same race and/or religion. A political system that allows multiple parties is nothing but a colosseum full of factions struggling for power. Moreover, the complete failure of multiculturalism has taught us that racial and religious homogeneity are also crucial to the stability of a state, and if these two categories are not homogenous, they will inevitably cause internecine strife, despite political homogeneity.

Below, I will describe five different states that will be ranked by from best to worst, based on whether or not they are unified among the three following categories: politics, race, and religion.

But before we move forward, there are two things I must clarify about when forming a state regarding to the latter two:

In regard to race, as state could form along an ethnic boundary, if none of its member are mixed with any other of their ethnicities under the same racial umbrella; creating a pure ethno-state. But in any case where people of the same race have mixed ancestry, they can just form a state along racial lines. In regard to religion, a state can be formed that is composed of irreligious people, and thus, form an atheist state which would count as “religiously homogenous,” since they agree on religion, that is, on the rejection of it.

According to Sovereign Nationalism, the Perfect State is a state where its people are unified politically, racially, and religiously. It is perfect because it’s a one-party state composed of people of the same race and religion; thus, racial and religious conflict are impossible. Of course party members within this state can fight amongst themselves, for there’s competition within any political system, but the party is not competing with any other party.

Now we’ll start to diversify the states by removing unity among each category, one by one. However, since Sovereign Nationalism rejects multiparty states, each will retain their political homogeneity as we go down the line.

Diverse State One is a one-party state that is racial homogenous but religiously diverse; and because of this, there’s a possibility of religious conflict. Of course, the state could pass laws to forbid religious discrimination, but by doing so, it limits its citizens liberties, and therefore, their sovereignty.

Diverse State Two is a one-party state that is religiously homogenous but racially diverse. Such a state may be a Christian or Muslim state that believes race doesn’t matter. They may pass laws and have teachings that forbid racism, but it’s still physically possible for racial conflict to occur. Again, the passing of such laws strips liberty and sovereignty.

Diverse State Three is a one-party state that’s composed of multiple races and religions, which means racial and religious conflict is possible and inevitable. And again, the state might pass laws to forbid both racial and religious discrimination, and by doing so, limit liberty and strip sovereignty from two categories.

And finally, there’s the Chaotic State, which of course, those of us living the West find ourselves in. It's a state that has multiple parties, multiple races, and multiple religions; and in such a state, every category is unstable and at odds, leading to inevitable conflict among its diverse peoples. I don’t even consider this a state, but rather an economic feeding ground for the Parasite Class, feasting off the warring tribes it reigns over.

The Perfect State is superior to all the other states because it's the most stable state. As you saw, every category that you diversify makes your state progressively worse because it allows the potential for unnecessary conflict among the categories above.

I believe we should all strive for the Perfect State, but it may not be feasible in some cases or wanted in others. That is why I called my ideology “Sovereign Nationalism,” for it allows people to organically organize themselves without any external forces making them do so.

Although some may argue that Diverse States One and Two are superior because they don’t value racial or religious homogeneity, they cannot argue that the Perfect State is flawed, only that they don’t think it’s necessary. Moreover, a mixed-race people will find themselves in Diverse State Two, since they would not value race as a unifying principle, although they could in theory establish a state based on their certain mixture: e.g. a state for Mullatos (Blacks and Whites mixed).

Ultimately, Sovereign Nationalism rejects multiparty states and gives the metapolitical framework for each people group to organize and decide their destiny, based on what suits their needs, allowing everyone to have their own living spaces and truly be sovereign.

Sovereign Nationalism is the solution to all the problems caused by jewish supremacy, globalism, and multiculturalism; all three of which have destroyed nearly every nation on Earth in the last century. If we truly want to be free, then we must abandon all the isms that have destroyed our once beautiful nations, and embrace the future, that is, Sovereign Nationalism.

