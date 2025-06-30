Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Raven's avatar
Mr. Raven
2d

So the Jews stole your money from the track as well as censoring you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
1d

DC Dave and I are working on a song video that features you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucas Gage
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture