In Iran, Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv has become the warcry against Israel.

To no one’s surprise, my super-viral song Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv, which has been heard by billions of people worldwide and has become the anti-Israel anthem of the summer, has been taken off Spotify and every other platform it was distributed on. This is because the distributor I used, Distrokid, is a Jewish company that has its offices in Tel Aviv. Of course, you’d ask, “Why did you use them, and why not just get another one?” and I would respond: “Because every single music distributor is Jewish or is working with the ADL to remove ‘hateful’ content from streaming platforms, so there is no point.” My YouTube channel, which I haven’t used for years, was completely erased without any warning, just because it had my track on it. Moreover, Tik Tok and even X have begun censor the song and limit any visibility to my tracks that I post.

What is interesting, however, is the silence from the media in my own country: there is not a single MSM outlet or any influencer on the Left or Right that is talking about this track or how it is being censored. They only people talking about it are several large pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist accounts on X, Tik Tok and Instagram. In fact, I have not seen a hit piece or any comment from the ADL or any other Jewish NGO, which is very unlike them. Perhaps they don’t want people catching on to the idea that we should be fighting against their poisonous entertainment industry with our music, art, and movies.

Well, I have inspired others to start making their own tracks as well, so its a bit too late for that.

What would have been a life-changing event for anyone else, becoming a multimillionaire from just my song being streamed from 23 different platforms across the world, was completely stripped from me because of the Jews. But despite this, it is still being uploaded by people all over the world, with copies and copies of it on all of the platforms.

Since the end of my short “music career,” I have decided to make all my music available for free on my website, so everyone can download my tracks and help them spread across the planet even further.

Although my own country said nothing about me, I’ve become household name in the Middle East and Asia. In fact, I even made the front page of the Tehran Times, which is their equivalent of the New York Times, except its not run by Jews.

Early today, I saw that several news outlets posted on X about the song, crediting me for making it, and it was also mentioned by Russia Today, as well. In other words, despite the Jews trying to shut me and the track down, the damage has been done, as the most important part of this spontaneous fame was never about getting rich—although I would have loved the life-changing money—but to break through all the censorship and de-platforming the Jews have put me through for the last two years, so I can reach more people.

In the last few days, I’ve gained nearly 20-thousand new followers on X, and more people are listening to my other tracks which are very antisemitic because they tell the full truth about the Jews and their power.

So, although it sucks I won’t become the multimillionaire I could have been, my name and message have spread across the world like never before, and that is—priceless.