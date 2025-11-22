Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
7d

Yeah let’s just all sit back and be murdered by these demons. Dumb goys will never learn until the jewish boot stomp is on THEIR actual face. Until then just sit back and take it goy. Right?! That’s the message this article sends. Show me a so called good jew who will openly condemn the talmud and I’ll show you winning powerball numbers. Sticking up for your own kind is not low IQ and in fact is quite the opposite. I’m not saying go out and start bullet spraying SINagogues but if collectively we simply even started shaming them and stopped accepting their psychotic behavior then that would go a long way towards accomplishing our goals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
7d

"By deception shall thou do war." Motto of the Mossad

....yup....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucas Gage
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture