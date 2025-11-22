The most ironic part of this battle with Jewry, is the fact that the greatest danger to Jews in a physical sense, are not those of use antisemites who simply want our sovereignty from them, but those who truly harbor a deep-seated hatred and want to physically destroy them. Such types have no empathy for innocent Jews, or the innocent of any other race for that matter.

Of course, I will not lie and say that I do not want guilty Jews to be dealt with, but only because any Jews found guilty of terrorism, genocide, corruption, and other crimes against my people, should be. Jews, who are not guilty of any crimes against me and my people, should be left alone. This goes for any race.

My motto is simple: protect the innocent; punish the guilty. No one is above this. However, the low-IQ antisemites, operating on the level of emotion, will not have any mercy on the Jews, whether guilty or innocent. They will not differentiate between the two, and simply go on a rampage.

I must admit, when my family was under attack during the mass harassment and swatting in the summer of 2024, I, for the first time, felt an unadulterated hatred for Jews. Even though my feelings were completely justified due to the situation, they drove me into a poisonous state. It was only due to my ability to control myself that I did not go further than destroying the Israeli flag and burning a book about the Talmud in protest, peacefully, in my own backyard. Of course, even these actions were probably too far, and out of character, as my wife tried to stop me, but so were theirs.

Ironically, much of the anger that drove me to commit those acts came from the fact innocent people were used to harass me and my family, plus the fact that virtually no Jews were condemning what was happening, nor doing anything to stop it. This really drove me over the edge, especially when they cheered it on. This made me sick to my stomach; it showed me that no one of them can be trusted. Had there been hundreds of Jews condemning it, I would have maybe seen things differently.

But what did I learn? Although not all Jews will engage in a certain crime, they will not stop the ones who are if the target is an antisemite, even when the victims are innocent, like my wife and children. In other words, we are dealing with a race of people that has no empathy for their enemies, whether combatants or civilians, once they are labeled antisemites. This label is essentially a death sentence, whether by character assassination or literal assassination. And in the eyes of the Jews, everyone who refuses to bow down to them is an enemy combatant, an antisemite.

As the world continues to witness the horrors of Gaza Genocide, and the Jews continue to blatantly abuse their power over our governments openly and proudly, antisemitism continues to rise. More and more regular Gentiles are waking up, on the daily. The last time I checked, the average IQ is around 100, perhaps even lower now that Whites have become a minority in America. These average types are the ones who will do things in public to harm Jews. The antisemitism from these types will not be the logical, high-IQ antisemitism, looking to find a pragmatic and peaceful way out of this millennia-year struggle with Judea, seeking a truce where we can exchange our guilty to be punished and then all go our own way, but rather, the emotional, lower-IQ antisemitism that will seek revenge and trample over anyone during their stampede. This is why we are seeing more and more public displays of antisemitism, usually from antisocial types who have no qualms disturbing the peace with idiotic and childish stunts, whether for clicks or because they cannot keep their composure.

I never have nor ever would engage in such stunts, despite my disgust with Jewish behavior in general, because it is simply not part of my nature. It is not part of my nature because I just happen to be an introvert who has no interest in causing a ruckus in public, or to bother people who are doing nothing wrong. I am also able to tame my ego and know when to be civil with people, to pick my battles and also to differentiate when I am in a state of war, and when I am in a state of peace. Yelling at a Jewish family shopping at Costco is not appropriate, as it achieves nothing; this is much different from clashing with Jewish activists at a rally, where such behavior is appropriate and expected.

But what of the typical Gentile? Can you trust them to maintain their composure when they see you shopping at Walmart?

For nearly two years, I have warned the Jews that things will continue to get worse. No matter how many times I told them that they need to clean house, to deal with their bad actors, they just ignore and attack me instead. They label me a violent antisemite, yet I have never committed a violent crime in my life. They attack those of us who want to avoid another Holocaust or World War, yet empower and promote the lower-IQ antisemites to influence the masses. Of course, they are using these types to help pass antisemitism laws, but those laws will not stop the wave of violence that will eventually come, as it always does.

The Jews never heed to our warnings, and never listen to us reasonable antisemites. Hilaire Belloc tried to reason with them in his book, The Jews, and they simply ignored him. He warned things would get ugly if they didn’t change their behavior; eleven years later, Hitler rose to power.

As much as I despise the Jews and what they have done to my family, I can’t hate their children, nor the ones who are born into the supremacist death-cult that is Judaism. I wish I could save them all from themselves, but there’s no one that for them.

I know that the words I type here, with the very little empathy I have left, will certainly fall on deaf ears.

They never listened to my ancestors, so why would they ever listen to me?