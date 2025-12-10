I want to address low-IQ antisemitism again, namely the use of low-IQ antisemitism strategically compared to those who are just low-IQ antisemites. Of course, those of you reading this may say, “But Lucas, you were like the king of low-IQ antisemitism with your rants and theatrics, you hypocrite!” No doubt, that was the case.

But I engaged in theatrics and pushed the boundaries of free speech because it was useful at the time. Even when slicing the Israeli flag, I made sure to tell the audience about 9/11, JFK, and other things the Jews perpetrated in the video, knowing my message would go viral around the world. Thus, the tradeoff of me looking crazy was worth the truth embedded in my video. It was a small price to pay to get the message out there without lighting myself on fire like Aaron Bushnell.

Also, I’m not the only one who engaged in theatrics: virtually every activist I know has, at some point in their “career,” used low-IQ antisemitism and theatrics to their advantage. This is an attention-based economy, after all, and what grabs attention—whether good or bad—is what gets the message out.

One of the greatest weapons we used to shift the narrative was, of course, Hitler. Being the most evil person alive according to the Jews, Hitler ironically became a symbol of free speech. Since the Jews were the ones who created and established cancel culture, we used Hitler as a weapon, over and over, to get people accustomed to his image by showing pictures of him feeding deer, videos of him dancing at his villa, or other humanizing moments, bringing him into a new light. We used endless video edits of Nazi aesthetics, Hitler’s speeches translated into English, and memes about National Socialism. All this was done not because we want to turn our country into National Socialist America, but to simply destroy the Jewish power structure.

But I’ve noticed that low-IQ antisemitism and racial hatred are what still get the clicks and reach on social media, despite all the so-called censorship. This is because the Jews in fact love both, which is why they will spray swastikas on their own synagogues and not censor the most racist accounts, so they can cause division and create boogeymen to pass hate speech laws against.

Social media platforms have become completely saturated with the same memes, clips, and rants. How many times can activists regurgitate the same information, telling their audiences to go watch Europa (which is not completely accurate) or warn them that Blacks are more violent? Certainly, there are more people to wake up, but now the awakening has taken a life of its own, and yet many of our activists are spinning their wheels.

Even worse: to my surprise, I learned that many of my former allies grift off low-IQ antisemitism to keep the herd going in circles. In fact, it is the low-IQ antisemitism that is the perfect grift, as it feeds into people’s emotions because it is ultimately useless—it offers no solutions or practical calls to action. Indeed, it is so useless that the Jews still allow it to grow, precisely because it is no threat to them.

Now that we’ve gained the attention of the masses and the best of our activists have broken through into the mainstream, we must start to refine our message, engage in quality control, and move away from the low-IQ antisemitism that was used to break down the Matrix, otherwise, the people we’ve recruited will sit at the enemy’s gate, yelling from the outside instead of moving in to take back our institutions and our government.

Our purpose as thought leaders is to continue to move our people forward, not keep them in a loop—especially one that is detrimental and offers no way out. Yet every day, I see another “influencer” with a “breaking story” about the Charlie Kirk assassination, with a different shooter or some other unverifiable thing. Or they are bringing UFO or Atlantis grift narratives into the fold, appealing to White people’s superior origin narrative. It’s already bad enough that Flat Earth and the Moon Landing Hoax have infected our case, along with other science-denying narratives, now we have aliens invading at any moment and adrenochrome drinking elites sacrificing babies. This is getting out of control and people are too afraid to tell how it is, other than me and a handful of others.

Those of us who disagree with these unsubstantiated conspiracies and call out these wackos and grifters, are then fed-jacketed or Jew-jacketed, as if all the years of activism was for nothing; it’s especially shocking coming from these newbies that we red-pilled! But these are the new thought leaders, and we are now the enemy for not agreeing with their stupid takes? We don’t need to tolerate these people anymore.

These autistic, fringe types—who are either truly low-IQ or grifters using low-IQ antisemitism as a business model—need to be eliminated from our ranks. Again, there is a difference between making jokes and mocking the enemy to break taboos, and actually thinking that running around with swastikas, hailing Hitler, denigrating decent and innocent people from other races, and promoting kooky conspiracy theories is a good thing. The latter is a sign you’re a low-IQ antisemite.

As the tent gets bigger, and more money flows into the so-called JQ movement, the grifters usurping our cause don’t want high-IQ antisemites, they want low-IQ antisemites. Thus, without checks and balancing, the scene is becoming a breeding ground for idiocy, and it’s because low-IQ antisemitism draws in the kinds of people who are nothing but a liability.

Whether they are stupid, hobbyists, grifters, or—in worse cases—those prone to criminality, they are the kinds of people we don’t want. And if not violent, autistic freaks, it draws in the antisocial, awkward, and stupid types who have nothing to offer but fantasies and “based takes.” How many more “based takes” do we need? The end game is moving people toward something more than more information—the people must be moved to act!

The low-IQ antisemites think that all we need to do is awaken more people. Of course, I agree we do, because having more soldiers is always good. But we actually have tens of millions of people sympathetic to our cause in America—and who knows how many worldwide, more than the entirety of World Jewry—and yet what have they done but talk and complain about World Jewry?

The time has come to move forward, to engage in high-IQ antisemitism, which is strategic, ethical, and productive. We must move forward; otherwise, we’re going to continue to recruit low-IQ people who will only engage in low-IQ antisemitism. Thus, high-IQ antisemitism must be clearly defined.

High-IQ antisemitism isn’t being a 200-IQ psychopath who wants to kill everyone; it is simply returning to the most basic and powerful message: WE WANT SOVEREIGNTY! Anything less is unacceptable and irrelevant.

High-IQ antisemitism is the complete and utter rejection of Jewish supremacy in any of its forms, full stop. It is not arguing with Jews about any topic—whether it is Israel, the Holocaust, or antisemitism—on their terms. It is the demand to be free from the Jews on our terms!

High-IQ antisemitism is the rejection of all low-IQ antisemitism and low-IQ antisemites. Again, there was a time for this, but it has served its purpose. Hell, it was even fun at times. But it must be cast aside, along with those who disagree and refuse to change for the better.

We must now offer the public practical solutions to their problems, not daydreaming about “What would the world be like if we won the war?” or “Remember what they took from us!” Us? We weren’t alive then; we are here, and we are doing nothing but daydreaming and complaining?

We must stop daydreaming and wishing that things were better; we must start working hard and making them better! And the first step is to make ourselves better, demand better, and start working with people who actually want to make things better. Low-IQ antisemites will only get in our way, and we can’t allow them to anymore.