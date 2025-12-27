Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
8d

I am the son of a Prussian mother and a Swiss father, the ethics that were inculcated prevent me from being treated like a slave by this lesser than gutter level scum/vermin of ***shylocks***. This dirt must be expelled from planet Earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Martin's avatar
Martin
7d

I find it better for all people to first unite against the parasite class(jews), throw them out and then begin the work of establishing different states, with the goal of a better quality of life for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture