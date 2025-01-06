I’m writing this as I have a few hours left on my six-month lockout from my account.

Despite what some many of you may expect, the six-month lockout was actually a good thing for me. Without getting into too much detail, it allowed me to really see what I was made of and help me reorganized my personal life. It is for these reasons I do not regret anything I did, nor am I upset with any of the hardships that came with my lockout, which actually were blessings in disguise.

During my time out, I focused on my physical and mental health, getting on a diet and hitting the gym six days a week. I also worked hard to publish three new important books that are now available on my website, grow my Rumble channel with six livestreams a week, and start this very important newsletter which allows people to see the more serious side of me.

The Divorce Psyop

As many of you know, the jew unleashed an unprecedented attack against me and my family for months on end, starting on July 4th. They knew they couldn’t scare me, so their attacks were designed to scare my family, hoping they’d turn on me and convince me to stop. Of course, the attacks were psychologically damaging to my innocent family members, and I couldn’t allow them to continue for my sake; thus, in order to reduce the frequency of the attacks, I came up with an idea to give the enemy a small victory, implying on one of my Rumble streams that my wife left me without actually stating it. This I believed would cause them to spread false rumors that she left, and stop harassing her and everyone else, since they’d believe they achieved their goal.

Seeing how the jew was always so desperate to attack me for anything, since I have never done anything illegal, I figured they would jump on this implied bad news and spread it around the Internet — and they did. I saw them all laughing about it, as I knew they would do, once again, showing everyone their satanic nature. Even some of my fans fell for it and were upset, but I couldn’t outright tell them the truth. Of course it would have been embarrassing if true, so I could only smile at everyone falling for it; only my inner circle and loyal Rumble chat knew the truth the entire time.

The enemy’s attack on my family lasted for a total of five months, reducing in frequency each month, and finally stopping in late November. As you’d assume, this time was very on us, especially on my wife, who never dealt with this kind of harassment before, and was very afraid for our children. However, in the end, the enemy’s plan backfired: instead of causing my wife to leave me, it made our marriage stronger.

Do What You Must

We Gentiles need to accept the fact that we are at war and must also use deceptive tactics. You can’t win a chess game by being honest and telling your opponent your next move. The jew is always lying, and thus, he is predictable. However, he does not expect us Gentiles to lie, or in my case, imply a series of scenarios which included a falsehood as bait, knowing that his nature is to spread negativity about his enemies, despite its validity.

Everyone who follows me closely knows I’ve run several psyops about myself, from calling myself jewish, to trolling my enemies with an IQ test of 95. I run these psyops in order to draw my enemies from out of the shadows and block them. But the divorce psyop was about protecting my family; I didn’t actually care if people thought my wife left, so long as my family was safe. Most people would never have pulled such a stunt, due to their fear of being mocked by others; but I don’t care about what others think, which is precisely why this psyop worked.

One of the reasons I’m so effective is because I truly am selfless, and I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. Once you achieve this level of freedom, you will understand that everything is about achieving an end that is more important than yourself; in fact, you become a means to that end, rather than everyone being a means to your own.

If you’re still operating at the level of your ego, you will fail to do what’s necessary for the greater good, and will unable to defeat the jew. The jew uses individualism to divide and weaken us; thus, those who have big egos divide themselves and others for their own sake, become the perfect pawns in his game.

Moving Forward

Although I never actually violated any X Rules for inciting violence, since none of my statements even satisfy the legal definition, I have to be on my best behavior when I return. It should be obvious to everyone that X is in complete control of the enemy, so I can’t be taking any risks. I know many have been waiting for me to come back to the platform guns blazing, but I’m not going lose my account for the sake of entertaining strangers on the Internet. I will have to tone things down a lot, because I know that the enemy is just waiting to use anything they can, to get me suspended permanently.

As things on the battlefield change, we must change with them. I will not get taken out using a strategy that has served its purpose. All the trolling and theatrics I engaged in served a purpose, as I’ve explained in my article The Method to My Madness. Now that those things have achieved that purpose, it is time to shift gears into the final phase of my activism.

Moving forward, I will use X as a vehicle to drive people to safer social media. My approach on X will have to be a mixture between my Rumble, which I go all out and entertain my audience, and Substack, where I write my important intellectual content. I will do the best I can not to give the enemy any ammo to nuke my account; and I say that because I’ve never done anything wrong to be locked out in the first place. But knowing how these demons operate, they will do everything they can to get me suspended, even if I take every precaution possible.

We now know the jews have made an unholy alliance with anti-White Hindus, who not only are in Telegram chats coordinating to mass report accounts, but like the jews, have people at X on the inside. This means we all have to be extra careful and do the best we can. The game’s rigged, and no matter how much we complain about it, our enemies have no reason to rig it in our favor.

Again, I know many people are excited and hope the Lucas Gage they’ve been waiting for is coming back, but that’s not going to happen, and that’s because it can’t happen. But that doesn’t mean I won’t find clever ways to beat these bastards at their own game, because I sure will; just not in ways that’ll risk me getting banned forever.

