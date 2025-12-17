Our Struggle

I look forward to seeing your name on a ballot somewhere.

There's much evidence that western civilization moved forward in spite of the church and not because of it.

There are many based Christians and im blessed enough to know many.

However where the deracinating of the White volk started and truly took root is necessary the Church, which has always been a Jewish weapon to bludgeon the European people into submission and service of the Jews in a Noahide compliant manner.

What's framed as decline of the Church is a decline of the folkish pagan blood memory in Whites that kept Jewish proto-communist Christianity from fully fulfilling it's own doctrine of racial equity and globohomogenaity "we're the real Jews" "Jesus died [as a Kabbalistic scapegoat] for my sins" bullshit. And the folkish spirit has declined so dramatically because there are fewer and fewer of us around in our own nations because Christian anti-racism and spiritual and emotional blackmail are fever pitch.

A rootless doctrine can't be called any less effective when it's failing and persecuting Whites because it only just so happened to appear functional when Whites made up the bulk of the church and were ostensibly served by it.

Sorry but an alien theology forced with untold violence upon an unsoliciting Europa, to uproot our folkish identity and Weltanschaaung and fracture it into a thousand denominations of Christianity was always serving someone/something else.

The reason Christian Zionists are useful idiots but they will always have political hegemony so long as they remain the only acceptable version of race based Christianity. And race based Christianity is something other than Christianity.

Jews stroke the egos of Christian Zionists and allow them the freedom to be racist or at minimum anti Muslim in return for a green light for Jews to keep looting the West and by extension the entire world.

And these are people in an End Times Deadpool with one another... each believing their Messiah/ Moschiach is going to be the one to /actually/ arrive/return and obliterate the other.

So long as Whites remain more willing to help Jews than their fellow non-Christian Whites, regardless of their faith we will remain a seriously unserious people.

