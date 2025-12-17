If you ask anyone in the cause what we will need to do next, they will say we need to wake up more people. I’ve said this myself for the last 13 years, and it is still true to an extent; we should continue to wake up more people, but we really don’t need to wake up more people to begin to move on to the next phase of our revolution.

Certainly, having more people awakened to the Jewish problem is a good thing, but having all of these people awakened without any work to do is not. This is akin to having an extremely high unemployment rate; we have a lot of people who are aware, but all the truth-telling jobs are taken, and these people are just sitting telling more people about the Jews and other truths as a hobby, thinking this alone is enough. Perhaps for them, it is enough; we can’t ask them to do everything. But we have to do more than just tell the truth because the truth in and of itself doesn’t do anything. In fact, I recently read a statistic that said 9% of Americans hold “White supremacist beliefs,” which is around 30 million people. This number is twice that of World Jewry’s, and yet these 30 million people are not in control. On the contrary, the 30 million Christian Zionists are in control.

These 30 million apparently “White supremacists” are also 15x more numerous than our military, yet have done virtually nothing, not even threatened to revolt. How is it possible that the Jews, which are half this number, are able to control the West? The answer: because the Jews have sages and structure.

It’s not only that their rabbis preach Judaism and still act as guides for even the secular Jews in their community, they have thousands upon thousands of organizations that unapologetically promote their interests as a people. In other words, all Jewish leaders are racially aware, and unapologetically so. Whether they are truly a race or not, they are at minimum a unique people with several ethnic branches, all of whom consider themselves the same kind of people—Jews.

The White man, on the other hand, sorely lacks sages, which used to come in the form of Christian clergy. Well, the Church has been completely decimated by the Jews, despite it once being a bastion of Western civilization, precisely because Christianity has no doctrine to protect the White man on a racial basis. This allowed the Church to be infiltrated and destroyed from within by Jews and other non-White, anti-White actors.

The destruction of the Church has cost the White man everything he’s ever gained, for without his sages, his people are aimless. It is not enough to have influential public figures, streamers, podcasters, comedians, or celebrities; we need more than all of these individuals; we need a top-down structure in the form of a competent aristocracy that establishes order and commands obedience.

This is the final step. The masses must obey. They must obey because it is in their nature to submit. The difference between our elite and the Jew, is that we want to use our people’s labor to build society, whereas the Jew wants to use their labor to extract our resources and destroy our people.

But the dumb goyim demand their God-given rights and individual liberty, yet they fail to realize that, while they cry about losing their freedom, they are the ones who easily hand it over to their oppressors in exchange for comfort.

I mocked the masses in a recent post: “What would you really do if you found out Israel killed Charlie Kirk? Nothing!” How dare I say this? Well, they did nothing after learning the Jews did 911; they did nothing during or after COVID; they did nothing after the government covered up the Epstein files; and they did nothing after watching Charlie Kirk get brutally murdered live in front of America.

The truth is, the masses don’t do anything; they never have, and they never will. The only thing they will do is submit to those who are in power, willing to use force. This is why I am shifting my focus onto the elites. In order to do this, I must stop mingling with the masses and become an elitist.

In my case, it has nothing to do with money, rather, it has everything to do with using my mental faculties to their full potential, becoming the kind of sage our people need. This is not some arrogant statement; it is my purpose as a philosopher, and something I have always done in my life, even when I was just giving personal advice to my friends or running a life-coaching business.

All politics derive from philosophy. Every ism known to man is a philosophy. Every politician follows a doctrine which was created by a philosopher. Whether they are conservatives, liberals, Zionists, communists, fascists, socialists, or whatever, their hearts and minds were captured by philosophers who convinced these men to manifest their dreams into action and order.

The truth is without wise men, elders, sages, guiding our people and training our elites to be better leaders, to push an idea that captures the hearts and minds of the people, the masses will remain aimless, dumb, and utterly useless. That is why we must begin to appeal to our elites, who are currently too busy worrying about protecting their wealth, instead of protecting their people.

Those who want to help, and there are a few I’ve connected with, have no idea where to put their money. They do not know who to trust. They don’t see competence; they see losers, and that’s why they rather remain silent on the Jews, who are currently winning, than stand up and risk everything betting on a bunch of incompetent fools, LARPing with ineffective and detrimental fantasies.

To win our elites over, words are not enough; they want to see results. Sure, it is easy to convince them with a great argument that will eventually lose, because the Jews will eventually lose. But human beings are lazy, and even the brightest of our people will rarely take risks without being fully convinced of something; and even if they are, they won’t just jump into it based on a good argument; they need their heart in it as well. Their mind that can tell them it’s a good idea, but it’s their heart that gives them the courage and faith to take the risk.

Typically, elites will just wait until things get so bad, they will just use their resources to survive the worst parts or even switch sides. But we don’t have time to wait on them; in fact, we need them to help us overthrow Jewish supremacy, because without them and their resources, we cannot fund our think tanks and launch our revolution from the top down, which is what it’s going to be here in the United States.

Even those in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where it seems they are grassroots movements rising from the bottom up, they’re not. These groups are also led by a small group of fanatic men who have decided to act, leading the way, without the approval of the masses or the elites. As expected, they are all facing heavy resistance from their population, which will eventually change as matters become so unbearable, the people will be looking for alternatives, joining their ranks slowly over time, until finally, the revolution can truly begin.

The men leading these groups may be warriors, but are they are not sages. Every single group I have analyzed has something that could improve, something that is holding them back from their full potential. I do not say this to offend anyone; I say this because it is true.

What is missing in our cause is the Philosopher King. Granted, our men of action are brave; some are intellectuals while others are warriors, but almost none of them philosophers. That is not to say they are stupid; it simply means their focus on their mission has given them tunnel vision, losing sight of the bigger picture. I am a philosopher who can guide the men willing to listen to me, to help them refine their strategy, their optics, and even their Machiavellian tactics, so the alliance between me and such men would make a philosopher-king dynamic, which will be extremely useful for our movement.

But why should any of them listen to me? Most of them only know me as a ranting lunatic, cutting flags, burning Talmuds, shouting at the camera and engaging in silly theatrics. This is partially my fault, as I decided to use such tactics to advance myself in this attention-based social media economy, so I am confident they will all eventually listen to me, once the get to know the real me.

Playtime is over. I am done playing patty cake with the masses who want nothing but goy slop entertainment and never-ending Kumbaya collabs. My intention to move forward with this blog, as I said in my last post, is to appeal to the most serious among us. To ensure I detatch myself from unserious people, the monthly rate will be increased next year to eliminate all those who think I will spend my time entertaining them. So, those of you who plan to subscribe, should do it now before I raise it in Janurary. I rather loose 90% of my subscribes, so I can spend my time wisely with those who are willing to learn the harsh truths, read and hear about real solutions, and want to effect real change in their lives and the lives of others.

If this is not who you are, then you are in the wrong place, and you should go find some e-celebirity who will tell you everything is going to be just fine, that we don’t need any accountability, nor do we need an aristorcisy to lead the people. All we need to do is wake up more people forever; that we are all created equal because we are all White, and we will defeat the Jews by sending in super chats and making funny memes, forever. I promise you: just one more collab, and the Jew are going ot pack up and leave the West! This is what “winning” the Culture War is to most people.

In reality, the Jews don’t care about the Culture War; in fact they engineered it. And our greatest minds in the so-called movement didn’t realise this, did they? They were too busy owning the “libs” or something, thinking their Right-wing talking points aren’t part of the Jewish Pincer.

Understand this: our recent narrative victories, and seeing the masses awaken on their own are certainly good things, but they are not enough. So long as the Jews run the Media, the banks, and our political and academic institutions, they will simply shape-shift accordingly, so they can continue to blow up babies with impunity and make real gains in the real world.

Do not get too comfortable. Sure, we have won hearts and minds, but they are immaterial gains. Such gains can be lost in an instance with a change of heart, because the people are very fickle. The wise know this; thus, we must focus all of our efforts on gaining victories on the ground, for no war is won in the mind nor in the heart, but on the physical battlefied.

And right now, the Jews still own the ground we stand on. And until we win that back, all of our victories will be nothing more than fantasies.