After months of editing, I finally uploaded the files for my new book, Our Struggle, to my publisher. I am glad to announce that the book is now available on PDF and preorder at my website, lucasgage.com.

Although the book is based on the articles written on this Substack, the editing processed turned out to be a transformational one: I changed the original writings so much, they barely resemble them, and turned into something quite different. I also decided to write in a formal format, so there aren’t any contractions throughout the book, giving it a “timeless” feel.

The book was the main reason I stopped writing on here, but now I am a lot of free time on my hands and can dedicate my time back to this.

Unfortunately, my Twitter account’s reach is completely de-boosted, and even my Rumble account is as well. Ever since Boom, Boom, Tel Aviv, the Jews really made sure I would never have the same reach again. It’s certainly frustrating, but I won’t let it hold me back; I’m too stubborn to quit.

So anyway, this was just a heads-up that my book is ready for purchase and I will return here to do my articles.

I will be signing all copies that I give out in this first batch, since people always ask me to do so, anyway.

If you want to get your copy, you can preorder it at lucasgage.com.