Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
Oct 22

Bravo Lucas. I look forward to reading your " Kampf", and hope your book actually does get published. As a veteran of decades as a Targeted Individual I've had numerous invitations and offers from publishers for my manuscript but have consistently been "ghosted". I offer you my manuscript to complement what you reveal in "Our Struggle", that our struggle may be better understood. https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111 . Satan's time IS reaching its inevitable conclusion. Thanks for your dedication to this vital existential battle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marie-Claude Côté's avatar
Marie-Claude Côté
Oct 21

I already pre-ordered mine! 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lucas Gage
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture