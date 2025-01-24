There is some disagreement on which method we the People should use to engage in our revolution against the Parasite Class. Some argue that we must play the long game, educating and enriching ourselves over the generations, so we can infiltrate and reclaim our nation’s institutions (top-down); others say we don’t have the time, and that we must act now by forming grassroots populist movements, and mobilize the people we already have (bottom-up). Of course those who promote one over the other have their biases and assume their way is the only way to go, but I and a few others have stated that this is a false dichotomy; that we can and must do both, simultaneously.

In fact, there are other solutions we can implement right now without the help from either rich donors or the masses: e.g. establishing intentional communities to secure living space for our people. Of course this isn’t a panacea, but it’s something that can be done now and should be down now, while it still can be.

Full Spectrum Dominance

In any war, the winning military force typically has full spectrum dominance: supremacy over the land, air, sea, and even cyber and psychological spheres. Many intellectuals in our movement are not former military, and thus, although they consider our struggle against the enemy a war, they know nothing about war itself.

Many of these types believe we must go all-in on one approach, namely appealing to and courting the elites of our people, in hopes to secure funding to help annihilate enemy think tanks and engage in a top-down coup, where our most educated and capable will infiltrate our captured institutions and eliminate the enemy intelligentsia from within. Although this is absolutely a necessary step, it is only one battlefront, not the entire war.

It should be obvious that it’s far more superior to engage our enemy on several fronts, because just capturing the institutions and replacing the intelligentsia is not enough. Moreover, such an accomplishment would not necessarily secure power, unless our intelligentsia used their newly acquired power to quickly go on the offensive and immediately liquidate all dissent with a brutality similar to that of the Bolsheviks. Since we are not demons like our enemies, this would not happen, nor could it happen in the United States, otherwise our enemy would have done it long ago. Indeed, how would capturing our institutions and replacing the intelligentsia prevent our people, armed to the teeth and still infected by the enemy’s isms, from trying to take them back from us? This is why it is crucial that a certain percentage of the People must be on our side in order to establish the social proof necessary to ensure when our institutions are reclaimed by our intelligentsia, there is little opposition.

For the reasons stated above, I promote the bottom-up approach, because I feel we need populist support. But even I know that if we only have the hearts and minds of the People, and no money funneling in from our elites, no media support, and no intuitional power, they will be paralyzed with fear and do nothing but complain about the injustices they face. In fact, I believe we are in this very position now, as I see many people who feel exactly like we do, but simply don’t know what to do. They have no mainstream institutions that truly represents their interests, and there are many enemy institutions ensuring that none of them are ever established. And if any were established, they’d be instantly demonized and attacked by the enemy, causing the masses to avoid them in fear of the repercussions that come with associating with them.

The Time is Now

Whatever you think of all this, I’m sure we can agree that we don’t have an unlimited amount of time; that we can’t solely rely on a multi-decade strategy to infiltrate and overthrow our enemy, and then begin to reeducate the masses; that we must begin now, from the bottom-up, using every possible medium we have despite the odds being stacked against us, because there is no good reason not to do it now.

I am confident there are 10’s of millions of people sympathetic to our cause, at least in the sense they understand the common enemy. Unfortunately, there is no one ideology to unite them all, precisely because our nation has been strategically divided by diversity. For this reason, it’s even difficult to unite the jew-wise Gentiles, who are composed of different races and ethnicities, and do not agree on religion or politics. And this is why our enemy seeks to establish multicultural democracies across the world, where they can easily dominate a divided people. But the one thing that can unite us Gentiles, at least temporarily, is making sure we all know who the common enemy is, and that it’ s best for us to work together, until we free ourselves from their supremacy.

We need our intelligentsia to continue dismantling the enemy’s poisonous isms, and give the marching orders to our warriors. We need our warriors to continue jumping into enemy trenches, and fearlessly engaging with the public directly. Although we certainly need to court the wealthy and resourceful to fund our war machine, we must not forget the importance of winning over the Average Joe, to help us gain popularity and to also be our foot soldier.

Every war requires money and manpower; every army needs funding and resources. If you have money but don’t have an army, you can’t wage war; and if you have an army but don’t have funding or resources, it can’t wage war. Thus, we must encourage both our intelligentsia and our warrior class to continue their specific missions but also work together, rather than disparage and dismiss one another, otherwise we won’t achieve full spectrum dominance, and we won’t win this war.

