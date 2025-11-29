The Jewish Problem has taken on a life of its own. It is not just on Twitter where people know about Jewish power, but also in everyday life. Even those disengaged from politics have run into the Jewish Problem on TikTok or some other social media, discussing something completely irrelevant to politics but relevant to Jewish power. I’ve spoken to parents at birthday parties and people at the gym, all of whom understand exactly what I was talking about, when I mentioned the Jews.

Now that antisemitism has a life of its own, we must all shift gears: we must disengage from the “low-IQ antisemitism” that is unoptical, promoting unhinged hatred and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. This kind of antisemitism is what drags in the dregs of society, and even worse, grifters, frauds, and Jews who are more than happy to profit off its ineffective message, which keeps people in an echo chamber of antisocial hobbyists and ignoramuses.

For those of you following me on Twitter, I recently did a bit of “house cleaning,” finally putting my foot down and lambasting several big influencers, some of whom were my former allies, for promoting gambling to our people. Although I got some pushback from those who value unity above all, most people realized I was right, and that there is no good argument to have such people speaking on our behalf. But some of these people not only promoted that poison, but also have peddled in low-IQ antisemitism, pushing speculative conspiracies, and other divisive nonsense, which only hurts our credibility.

“Lucas, really? You’re one of the biggest pushers of low-IQ antisemitism. You burned the Talmud, cut the Israeli flag, and yell like an unhinged maniac, you hypocrite!”

Indeed, I certainly am a hypocrite—sort of. As I have explained several times, the reason I was yelling like a drill instructor and using low-IQ antisemitism was to “shock and awe” the public and break through defense mechanisms, which is necessary in this online attention-based economy—you only have a few seconds to grab someone’s attention. This strategy worked, in fact, very well, but came with a heavy price: being demonetized and suspended twice, but also being seen by the public, and even some of my allies, as an unhinged maniac. The only people who know me for who I really am is my small Rumble following that interacts with me more than anyone else.

But I cannot make excuses for all my behavior by claiming it was always a shtick: many times I did go too far, especially when my family was under siege. During that time, I truly was not in the best state of mind. Regardless, I don’t care what people think of me; I did what it believed was necessary to make sure the message got out, and I did so effectively, to the point now I have been utterly suppressed, and most of my allies are afraid to associate with me. I understand their concerns and do not take it personally; I would never want to harm them, especially when they are breaking even further into the mainstream.

But now that our activists are getting mainstream attention, we will be receiving a new wave of normal people receptive to our message. This means it is crucial to adjust our narrative, not to hide the truth, but to move beyond just complaints and recycled memes. At this point, nearly everyone has seen the same memes, documentaries, and podcasts; the message has become oversaturated and even sterile. And now, with some money to be made in these circles, entire networks of grifters are making money off our people—money that could be going to something positive instead of their pockets.

As our tent gets bigger, and more of the public begins to enter it, we must remain vigilant and keep our standards high. If we continue to push low-IQ antisemitism while antisemitism is becoming normalized, the average antisemite will be low-IQ. Thus, its continued use will become counterproductive, and we must shift gears away from it and start refining our message for a broader audience.

We must also start providing solutions to the problems Americans face. This means offering an olive breach to other people from different political circles, to unite both the Left and the Right against the common enemy: Jewish supremacy.

Of course, I reject the Left vs. Right paradigm and have my own Unifist solution for America, but that cannot be implemented without cooperation at the most fundamental level of human decency. If we continue to demonize our fellow citizens based on their religious, political, or racial identities, they will remain in the hand of the Jews and continue to be weaponized against us. It is why low-IQ antisemitism and race-baiting slop continue to go viral on Twitter, while anything preaching unity against the Jew, is suppressed and eliminated.

I know this because I have tested it myself: to no surprise, all my slop posts go viral, while the serious ones go nowhere. This is because the Jews want to keep us divided to the point we will refuse to work together against them, while they work us against each other.

Although we are winning the Info War and the Cultural War, this doesn’t mean it will stay that way; in fact, the Jews have already begun implementing their countermeasures. I keep discovering that the most influential anti-Semitic “networks” all have Jews in them, whether managers, cameramen, or hosts. Why? Well, in the best cases, this is a strategy on these influencers’ parts to avoid the antisemite claim; in the worst cases, these Jews are their handlers. This is why I trust anyone who works with Jews are far as I can throw them. And if you look at what type of antisemitism they promote, it’s weak antisemitism, along with degeneracy and every other ism that causes division.

Remember: the Jews think ahead; they are very pragmatic and play chess over the span of decades. To defeat them, we must never let our guard down, otherwise they will, once again, gain control of the information and culture. Therefore, the only way forward is promoting high-IQ antisemitism, which is ethical and practical.

You should be suspect of anyone pushing low-IQ antisemitic slop that is still growing; there are either useful idiots or controlled opposition. Remember: the Jews can shut anyone down as hard as they shut me down, yet I see these kooky and rage-baiting charlatans still growing.

It should be obvious that anyone promoting weak antisemitism that gives the Jews an out will be allowed to grow. Anyone promoting racial and religious hatreds that divide the Gentiles will be allowed to grow. But anyone who promotes high-IQ, ethical antisemitism, demanding complete separation and sovereignty from the Jews, like myself, will be suppressed.

Therefore, in order for this kind of antisemitism to go mainstream, it must be pushed by everyone demanding freedom from the Jews, otherwise we will remain enslaved, surrounded by low-IQ morons and grifters profiting off low-IQ antisemitism.