As the truth about the jews and their power becomes more obvious to the average Gentile, we are seeing a rise in the promotion of what I call “softball anti-Semitism.” Such anti-Semitism is being promoted because the jews can no longer just shut down all conversations as easily as they were able to before, for we have forced the Overton Window to shift so much, it has basically shattered into pieces. Therefore, the jew is now forced to allow some anti-Semitism to seep into the mainstream dialogue in order to do damage control and steer the conversation their way as much as possible, without exposing their hand to those who’ve not yet caught on.

In order to not show their hand, the jews will allow some Gentiles to challenge them and their power in order to give the semblance of freedom of speech, and allow them to blow off some steam. They will allow Gentiles to push this softball anti-Semitism because they are not saying anything that actually puts world jewry in danger, nor are they offering any solutions to the jewish problem.

What is Softball Anti-Semitism?

Softball anti-Semitism promotes ideas that jews can be changed by conversion, or that it’s only a certain part of jewry that is problematic, rather than all of it. The reason the jews will allow softball anti-Semitism, is to ensure the Gentiles don’t realize that the jewish problem is a genetic problem; and by convincing the Gentiles that it is something else, they can easily shapeshift into whatever form they need to survive.

Those who believe that jews converting to a new religion will change their behavior and make them become decent citizen, have no understanding of the jewish problem. Our ancestors tried everything for thousands of years: they tried to convert them to Christianity or Islam, and all the jews did was convert and subvert. They tried to expel them, but then they found their way back in, thanks to our Shabbos goy traitors. They even tried to exterminate them, which didn't work either, since they'd return with a vengeance and plot again from within.

The jewish problem is genetic because it is a result of thousands of years of inbreeding and being nomadic without a homeland — being internationalist middlemen is literally in their DNA. This is why they always play both sides, because a middleman is, by definition, one that does this. But centuries ago, they were not this powerful and played both sides just to survive, whereas now, with complete control of our financial and media institutions, they play both sides to shape the world in their image.

Who Plays Softball Anti-Semitism?

Anyone who tells you the jewish problem can be solved with prayers, conversion, or some other nonphysical solution is a.) foolishly or deceptively promoting the idea that nature can be overcome by nurture, and b.) intentionally or unintentionally giving jews an out which they will exploit as they have for millennia. In other words, these types are unfit to speak on the jewish problem — and this is precisely why such types are being allowed to speak at all.

However, there is one exception: I can tell you for a fact, since I speak to these activists directly, that we have many of our guys using softball anti-Semitism to get onto larger platforms in order to plant the seeds and reach the masses, for if they did otherwise, they would have never been able to. In other words, we literally have guys playing 4D-chess who are willing to be called every name in the book by our people, because they know they are not controlled opposition, and getting such hate from those who don’t know what they are doing, is just part of the necessary steps to infiltrate and get our ideas to a larger audience.

So, how do you tell who is a shill and who isn’t? If someone is promoting softball anti-Semitism but is following and doesn’t attack those of us who are pitching hardball anti-Semitism (the ultimate truth), you need not be concerned with them. However, anyone who is pitching softball anti-Semitism that does attack those of us who tell the hard truth, you can safely assume is controlled opposition.

All My Links