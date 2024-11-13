Taken from the word bad-jacketing, “fed-jacketing” is the attempt to create doubt about someone by claiming they work with the Feds. We see this claim being made all the time; in fact, not only have I heard it about others, people have claimed I’m a fed.

The nonstop fed-jacketing of people is utterly ridiculous, and just goes to show how clueless and paranoid everyone is. 100% of the people who call other feds, have no idea if someone they claim is a feds, nor could they know if they were feds; I know this from experience, dealing with the feds myself.

When I met the FBI

Back in 2019, a day before Thanksgiving, a black SUV pulled up behind my wife after she was pulling into our driveway. At first, I thought it was a friend of hers who was following her back home to be introduced to me, but the vehicle’s windows were completely blacked-out with tint, which is not typical of a civilian vehicle.

Yes — just like in the movies.

Right after they pulled up, two people, a man and a woman dressed in plain clothes came to my door and identified themselves as agents with the FBI’s Domestic Terror Unit from Newark, New Jersey. Needless to say, I was shocked but also curious.

I asked what was going on, and they told me they just wanted to talk to me about something; that I wasn’t under an investigation, but my name came up during an investigation about someone else who was being investigated — I know, hilarious. I could have easily shut the door and told them I didn’t have the time, but I’m a father with a family to protect; and while they were certainly there to gather intelligence on me, I felt obligated, as a father, to gather intelligence on them.

Despite what many people constantly advise to do when dealing with authorities, I decided to let them in because I haven’t done anything illegal, so I had nothing to worry about. People are always bringing up crazy stories about feds planting drugs, devices, and all sorts of other things, and that I was an idiot for even letting them in, but these stories usually happen with people who are doing or have done something bad enough to piss the Feds off, which I’ve never done.

First Meeting

The agents were both White people: one claimed he was served as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps; the other was a woman that was clearly pregnant. Why does this matter? According to my friend (“Phil”) who served in the CIA for decades — who I called after this encounter — this was probably done to build rapport with me. The FBI knew about me; they knew I served in the Marines; and they knew my wife was pregnant with our daughter; thus, in order to really butter me up, they thought this combination was the best way to get me to put my guard down.

As we sat at my kitchen table, they told me that my social security number came up during their investigation: it was one tied to a bank account that I opened years ago to collection donations for my group National Youth Front, which at the time of our meeting was defunct. The agents had studied me and my videos, knowing I wasn’t the “same person” as I was back then, but they wanted to know what the donations were used for, and if I knew anything about groups such as Atomwaffen and others who were extremists that they were concerned with. I explained the donations were used to buy an industrial-sized printer for our group, so we could print our own posters for our posting activism, rather than spend hundreds at printing shops; and I said I had no clue about Atomwaffen or others like them, because I’ve never associated with any such groups, nor would I ever.

Some Atomwaffen members

Our conversation lasted about an hour and a half, and then they had to go, but they asked me if I’d be willing to talk again later, and I agreed to.

Second Meeting

Our second meeting was a week later in a public place: a local pizzeria where the same two agents invited me to lunch, and told me to get whatever I wanted, since it was on “Uncle Sam.” I got myself some oven-roasted chicken wings and a sandwich.

In this meeting, the agents began to ask me if I would like to “help them” stop extremists; and by that they didn’t mean people being racist or offensive online, but those who have gone “way past their 1st Amendment rights,” the male agent said. I asked him what he meant, and he asked me if I would be uncomfortable buying drugs and weapons, and meeting up with these types of people. Of course, I had no interest in doing this, but I wanted to gather intel, so I asked him how all this would work.

And what I’m about to tell you is why fed-jacketing others does nothing but spread an unjustified fear and paranoia that demoralizes people in our movement.

How it Actually Works

The male agent explained to me how it all works: He said that I would be a Confidential Informant (CI); and as a CI, no one would know I was one other than my handlers (them) and myself. I would be given certain tasks, and when completed, I would get paid to do them. Such tasks could range from emailing someone, meeting them in person to talk, or as he mentioned earlier, buying drugs and weapons to entrap people.

The arrangement was based on complete and utter secrecy, so much so, that there would be no paper trail, as all payments would be made in cash; and if my cover was blown, whether by me or someone else, the arrangement would be terminated, with no way to prove it ever existed in the first place. The agent explained that should any of my “work” lead to a trial, I may have to show up in court, and they would do what they could to “protect me,” but at that point, my involvement in the case would be known as public information.

As I said earlier, I called my friend Phil, who also told me during the call we had after I met the agents, that the Feds will always start with small tasks, offering little money, but then start offering a lot of money for bigger tasks. Since many can’t resist the cold, hard cash, they get themselves sucked into deeper and more dangerous territory. I told Phil, I had no interest in dealing with the Feds, firstly on principle, since I’m not a rat, and secondly, because I’m not John Rambo trying to get myself killed in a situation dealing with some neo-Nazi rednecks or mentally ill LARPers; but it does make you wonder how many weaklings and traitors would take the cold, hard cash, especially if they lost their job after being cancelled and are financially hard-pressed.

Fed-jacketing is Delusional and Harmful

The reason why everyone fed-jacketing everyone else is delusional should be obvious at this point: there is no way anyone could know if anyone else is a fed, because those making such claims are not handlers of any CIs, and they certainly have no paper trail to prove someone is getting paid by the Feds, since no such trail exists. Think about how stupid and damaging it is to one’s credibility when they assert that someone else is a fed without any way to prove it: all a person has to do is ask “how do you know?” or “can you prove it?” and it always comes back as “because of their behavior” or “I have a feeling they are,” which makes them look stupid. It is for this reason you have never seen or heard me call anyone a fed, because I know exactly how it works, and I will not make statements without any proof, let alone with no evidence to back it, which would ruin my credibility.

Now this doesn’t mean there are no federal assets embedded in groups trying to gather intelligence or set people up, but it is impossible for anyone of us to know for sure. Thus, such claims that anyone or any group is compromised, is just mere speculation, and such speculation does much harm to our cause; for who benefits if everyone is afraid to organize due to this paranoia? The enemy, that’s who.

You have every right to think someone is a fed, and you may even be correct, especially if they act like a fed, but you couldn’t know for sure, unless you ripped off their shirt and found a mic, or you are in the courtroom and that “based friend” of yours is testifying against you.

Some people, like spergs, are stupid enough to have terrible optics and act like feds, but that doesn’t mean they are feds. However, we could safely assume that groups full of LARPers and spergs certainly have at least one CI inside them; the same is probably true with any group of “professionally” organized dissident groups. In fact, the former is used to further the jewish agenda, while the latter is an actual threat that needs to be taken down. Although the Feds can’t take down a professionally organized group that isn’t doing anything illegal, their agents could “unmask” any law-abiding citizens within such a group so they can get “cancelled” by jewish power, and this is a risk for anyone involved in dissident politics, whether in a group or not.

My Advice

In summary, fed-jacketing does nothing but give the enemy an advantage over us by reinforcing this unjustified atmosphere of paranoia that prevents most people from doing anything at all, even if it’s legal activities, which only keeps us down and out.

If you’re scared of being doxxed or cancelled, then remain anonymous and stay away from groups, but at least support them from the sidelines with technical or financial assistance. Those of us on the front lines need your help; we don’t need your complaints and delusions, which do nothing but poison our cause and make our job harder.

Calling everyone a fed only causes more infighting, drama, and makes us look insane to the People. Who wants to join our ranks if everyone is being accused of being part of the Establishment? — this is precisely why even feds will call us feds.

Again, you have every right to state that you think someone is a fed, but make sure you state your opinion as an opinion, rather than assert it as a fact. We should be vigilant and stay away from people who act like feds just in case, but we must not throw the term “fed” around like the jews throw “anti-Semite” around; such an accusation is very serious, and needs to be used only when it is true.

All My Links