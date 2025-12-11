Lately, I have begun to feel extra frustrated with my fellow Gentiles, so much so, my frustration has turned into a form of resentment. It is difficult to admit, but it is true: the Jews are correct when they call us goyim in a derogatory manner.

Indeed, the masses are asses, or rather cows, willing to be milked by an enemy parasite without resisting at all. So long as they are fed something, they will stand there like a cow hooked up to a milking machine and let themselves get milked to death.

But this is not because my fellow Gentiles are inherently stupid—although some certainly are—but because they are lazy. That is not to say that the goyim are lazy at their jobs, although many are, but that when it comes to fighting for their sovereignty, they really don’t care to fight at all.

So, why are the Jews the exact opposite? Why are they constantly fighting to dominate the world? Are they truly built different? Well, they are parasites, so dominating hosts is in their nature. But why are they so effective at parasitism? I think it is plausible that the never-ending pogroms against the Jews has refined their people in a way, allowing only their most clever and capable to survive, while weeding out all those who were either too stupid or unable to avoid the wrath of their Gentile hosts.

Think about it: why did most Jews get shipped off to a concentration camp, while George Soros’ father was clever enough to use his resources to convince the Nazis his son was a Christian, to the point he was working with the Nazis to seize Jewish property? This is just one example of Jews using their resources and connections to survive; there as dozens of others that strengthen my hypothesis—these pogroms forced the “strongest” of the Jews to survive.

Jews who were “successful” during Hitler’s rise were able to flee, seeing the signs of things to come; whereas the average Jews, stubborn and unable to leave, were not. This is akin to natural selection: successful Jews, who succeeded because of their superior parasitism, which helped them siphon and acquire more resources from their hosts, allowed them to survive, while the Jews who were less successful were eliminated.

And this process has repeated for millennia, keeping the Jewish population very small, which makes them more manageable for the Jewish elite. In other words, a smaller Jewish population is easier to manipulate and direct toward a common goal, unlike the billions of Gentiles who have had not endured any social, selective pressures to weed out their weak, at least not at the same scale and consistency as the Jews

In fact, we see quite the opposite: the Gentiles grow more numerous every year, without any quality control, which is why we have so many stupid goyim. This makes it extremely difficult for the Gentile elites to manage and direct them toward any goal, which is why we can easily fall prey to the Jews and their well-organized, global mafia.

It’s quite possible the Gentile elites don’t even want to rule over their people and simply allow the Jews to do it for them, while reaping the benefits from their “partnership.”

So, if I, one who considers himself a righteous Gentile, has come to feel this way about my own, I can only imagine how a Shabbos goy traitor feels about our own.

As much as we can blame the Jews for what they have done, we have only ourselves to blame for allowing the Jews to get away with what they have done. It is here when we realize that the other half of the Jewish problem: the Eternal Goy.

This idea of an eternal struggle between our people has been lingering in my mind for quite a while. I mentioned it in my new book, Our Struggle, but I elaborated on it in a recent threat on X:

The Jews are “chosen” to test the faithful. Evolutionarily, they evolved as a catalytic force with a parasitic nature, looking for a host.



Our struggle with each other weakens and strengthens us both. The Jews are a fragile race, but their unity and tenacity makes up for it. The Gentiles outnumber the Jews and are a physically stronger, but their disunity weakens them. It’s why the tiny Jew can control billions of Gentiles.



When Gentiles try to destroy the Jews, they fail because it’s like trying to destroy gravity. But the Jews cannot win, either. This constant struggle is what moves humanity forward. The Jew’s purpose is to breakdown what exists, while the Gentile’s is to build. When things get too good, it weakens the species: the Jew enters and begins the cataclysmic cycle. To improve things, the old must be destroyed. When the Jewish infestation eventually reaches it peak, it triggers the body politic’s immune system. This response is what the Jews call “antisemitism.” Of course, the Jew doesn’t like it, as he fails to see his purpose. He wants to continue, but doing so would destroy him, too. From the Jew’s eyes, he believes his is doing good, no different from a tick who feasts off a dog to feed itself. The Jew has no self-reflection for his actions toward us, only to his own kin. Why should he? We are just his food source; he is supposed to feed on us. Why stop? The is why the only way to end antisemitism is to contain the Jew, not destroy him. Trying to destroy him is like destroying an entire ecosystem; it brings the wrath of Nature. This is why the Jew claims God’s with them. But has the Jew noticed he’s never won, either? He can’t. I’ve concluded we can’t defeat the Jews, nor can they defeat us. We can only take turns ruling each other.



With each cycle, the Gentile builds new defenses against the Jew, while the Jew devises new schemes to usurp. This is akin to cybersecurity firms keeping up with hackers. We’re in the Jewish century, but this will eventually end. Gentiles will regain power and rebuild what was ruined. We will again prosper, until it’s time to repeat the cycle.



Why do I believe this? Because if you look at history, this is the exact pattern we see, over again.

This realization of mine has actually made me less antisemitic, in the sense I now understand the purpose of the Jew, if this idea of mine is true. It certainly seems to be the case when we look at history and how it repeats itself; how this tiny group has been doing the same thing to us, over and over again. Is it because the Jews never learn, or is it because we never learn? It seems that both of us never learn, at that is because there is nothing to learn; we are simply acting out our natures.

It is why lately I have shifted my focus more on correcting my own, policing our ranks, and trying to talk sense into my fellow Gentiles. Of course, I get scolded by them, telling me to shut up and focus on the Jews. How ironic: they despise the Jews because they never police their own, yet they scream at me to stop policing ours? It seems both are doomed to repeat their mistakes, forever.

And thus, the Eternal Jew will always play this game of chess with the Eternal Goy.

And those of us on each side of the fence, looking down upon our dumb masses, both Gentile and Jewish, can only laugh at all.

How foolish to think either of us can truly win this? So long as we exist on the other side of the chess board, the game will be played. The sages of the Jews and the Gentile should understand this. Why do I see this and they don’t? Maybe our so-called wise men are not so wise? You’d think their rabbis would have realized this after thousands of years. At least they have sages; we have none. All of our sages are dead and unappreciated. The goyim revere barbarians on a football field and actors on a screen more than our philosophers.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could see eye-to-eye and put our people in their places without harming each other? Imagine there were a way to strike a balance and achieve an eternal peace between us? But this would defy Nature and seize the very engine that drives our evolution as a species.

How would we improve as chess players if no games are played?

And it is why Nature, or God, will not grant total victory to either side, for to do so would end the eternal struggle that is the very foundation for existence.