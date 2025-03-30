In order to counter the International jew, we need the International Gentile — people like me who can get along with the influencers and leaders of other races, so we can create a global resistance against world jewry.

And to not confuse the reader: when I use the word “international,” I am not using it in the same sense that when we call the jew international, although the roles are similar, but in reverse. The jew is an internationalist, who expands himself in order to infiltrate and subjugate; the Gentile is nationalist, who expands himself to uplift and free others, that is, when he isn’t being like a jew and subjugating sovereign peoples.

Consider each International Gentile an ambassador of the people he comes from, representing their good will and nature, hoping to establish peaceful trade and relations; whereas the international jew only pretends to do so, in order to establish his international money laundering and plundering operations.

An Intentional Gentile is someone who sees the good in all people and wishes the best to all of them. Like me, they truly have a live-and-live philosophy toward all men of good character. Of course, my primary love is for my own, but I do indeed love and want the best for all innocent people of the world. Furthermore, I also know that in my own race there are subhuman scum; thus, I do not believe that one race is, in every instance, superior to another. Perhaps races are superior in some general sense regarding accomplishments or some other value-based judgements, but each race has both inferior and superior people within it. That is why it is important for each race to have some of their best to act as International Gentiles to represent them.

For these reasons above, my message has been a universal one designed to reach all of humanity across race and religion, because I know that the solution to the jewish problem must be a global one. It cannot just be that one or two countries wake up to the jew and attempt to fight him; we’ve already seen what happens in that situation: the jew will just use all the other nations he controls to destroy those few who try, which is precisely what happened during WWII. In other words, we must wake all humanity to this grave danger, and free all Gentile nations from jewish supremacy.

Sadly, in my experience, the greatest resistance against this universal approach comes from my very own people. I’ve seen other races threat those who are like me, just like mine do: they call us “cucks,” “traitors,” or “idiots”; that we don’t understand; that we are “incompatible as allies”, and so on. Despite explaining that an alliance doesn’t mean assimilation, diversity, multiculturalism, race-mixing, and so on, our people, for the most part, still react negatively, as many have lost all hope in humanity as a whole.

So, not only will an International Gentile get attacked by the jew — who knows he holds the key to defeating him — he will also get attacked by the very Gentiles he loves and wants to free. But of course, we all know that our peoples are different and should not be forced to live among each other or submit to another, because all good Gentiles are not supremacists — they are sovereigntists.

What makes someone like me a great suitor to be an Intentional Gentile, is that I do not have pride in my race or nation, as the typical Gentile does. That does not mean I don’t love my people or wouldn’t die to protect them, but rather, it is not pride that drives me to love and protect them, it is justice; and justice is divine; it is a universal virtue that transcends all boundaries and applies to all people; whereas pride, many argue, is actually a vice. So, even though I might not have the deepest racial, religious, or national pride in my own people, my desire for justice allows me to fight for all people, including my own, just as hard and without attachment.

It is the greater good; and the greater good is always superior.

If you feel like me, then you probably are an International Gentile. Although you love your people and want them to flourish like I do, you also wish the same for others as well. You do not have the “Who-gives-a-damn-about-those-people!” mentality, that sadly, many nationalists have been infected with, due to feeling burnt out and demoralized by jewish propaganda and globalism. I do not blame them, but what separates us from the jew, is our empathy for the innocent and the desire for order and justice; once we lose that, we become no different than him.

Should you decide to stop trying to fit in with the regular Gentiles and embark on this journey, understand that this role is difficult, for you will have to learn to ignore all the anger, resentment, and hatred coming from the very people you represent and are trying to save; for they operate on the lower level of physical pride — which there’s nothing wrong with — but is quite limiting. Thus, they will not be able, or they will simply refuse to accept that working together with others to make a better world, is better for us all.

Either way, you must do you part, whether others like it or not.

