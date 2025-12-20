Recently, there has been a big push from the mainstream alternative right-wing conservative circles, headed by Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and even Steven Bannon, who promote the much-needed message of putting America First, going as far as demanding aid be cut off to Israel. This is great, and every American should get behind it, but there is only one problem: this is also part of the plan.

Bibi Netanyahu and other hardcore Zionists have voiced that they want to be untethered from the United States, when referring to military aid. Of course, I don’t believe them fully, since we will never encounter Jews who will refuse to receive free money, but it seems that the Zionists realize they no long need the United States, and that its aid has become a hindrance to Zionist policy, precisely because they have to answer to their donors: American Jewish billionaires and Shabbos goy Zionists, who don’t always see eye-to-eye with them.

The average antisemite believes that World Jewry is one monolith that agrees on everything, when in reality, although it does have the same agenda of achieving Jewish supremacy, members of Judea disagree on how to achieve it. This is and has always been the case with Jews. In fact, there is a saying: two Jews, three opinions!

Certainly, all Jews agree that antisemitism must be stomped out, so you never see Jews on opposing sides trying to get in the way of cancel culture or censorship on behalf of Jewry, but how to achieve Jewish supremacy on a global scale, they indeed do disagree. Coincidently, their disagreement on this subject puts them on each side of the issue, so no matter which side prevails, Jews win.

Bibi et al. want Israel to be free because they have essentially sucked us dry. Figures like Tucker and Bannon help serve this purpose: to convince the American people it’s time to let Israel go. But I am highly suspicious of these people, not because Tucker is probably a fed, or Bannon is a grifting scam artist who robbed millions of MAGA supporters with his Build the Wall fundraiser, but because they are not demanding that Israel be punished for her crimes against our country and the countries in the region. It seems these types just want the aid to Israel to be terminated and AIPAC dismantled.

I wonder, do these people even care to stop the genocide in Gaza, or they just don’t want to pay for it?

And by letting Israel go so easily, do they mean let bygones be bygones, and forget making them pay for 9/11, JFK, the USS Liberty, and the rest of its war crimes against us?

And what about the plague of Jewish supremacy within America, aside from Zionism? Zionism is but one form of Jewish supremacy, so what about the rest?

You will also notice that people like Tucker will blame the Mossad, but not the Israelis: he doesn’t hate Israel; he just doesn’t like Bibi and his regime. He says Zionism isn’t Judaism, when in fact, it is the ultimate goal of Judaism. Tucker and friends are not to be trusted because they are not seeking any justice for World Jewry’s crimes; in fact, they are telling us to let them off the hook.

I think Israel must be regime-changed, and all Jewish terrorists involved in any terrorism against us, or anyone else, need to be tried and executed.

For practical reasons, I don’t think Israel should be completely dismantled, nor do I think Jews should be sent “back to Europe,” where nobody wants them. As an antisemite, I actually want Jews to have a homeland; in fact, they probably should have a few of them across the world, so they live away from me and my people.

With that being said, in order to actually end the Zionist cancer, Israel needs to be demilitarized and de-Zionized, new borders should be drawn, and peace between the Israelis and Palestinians should be made and maintained with the UN oversight. Whether this results in a two-state or one-state solution should be decided by those in the region. As someone who does not live there, this land dispute is not my concern. But as a human being, the killing on all sides must stop. With both sides demilitarized, no war would even be possible.

So, yes, I am 100% behind cutting off aid to Israel and letting them go, but only after we punish her, denuclearize and demilitarize her, and install a regime that is pro-America and friendly with her neighbors. Because doing otherwise would be allowing this rouge, nuclear terror-colony to continue to destabilize the region and impose its will on the West, especially after it gains total control of trade routes and resources, which we cannot let World Jewry have.

As for Zionism within America, Zionism as an ideology should be banned, and all Jews who are loyal to Israel should be deported to Israel. In fact, any ism other than Americanism should be banned. To argue otherwise would be for you to argue that Americans should be disloyal to America for the sake of another nation. A person who holds such dual loyalty shouldn’t even be in the United States; in fact, I think they should be deported to the other country they advocate for.

Naturally, dual citizens of Israel, or any nation for the matter, should be removed from office. Any politicians who are found to have put the interests of Israel over America by engaging in any action that aided Israel in espionage, election meddling, terrorism, and/or war crimes, which led to the death of American citizens or troops—covering up 9/11, or lying to push the War on Terror—should be tried for treason, and executed.

Without harsh punishments against Zionists and the State of Israel, cutting her off from aid will not solve our problems; only cutting off the heads of the snakes, will.