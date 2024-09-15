Let’s be real: You either hate me or you love me—this is the feedback I see on the Internet from different people.

Many say they love me because of how I tell the truth, rant, and inspire others; that my delivery is so raw and so real; that its full of passion, and not only do I take the words right out of their mouth, but also how I touch deep within how they feel in their heart.

Others, who make negative remarks, consider my delivery as a low-IQ, low-brow, unhinged approach, unworthy of any attention; that I’m “too loud” and am a “liability to the cause”; that yelling is unprofessional and doesn’t achieve anything but scare people away. Ironically, these same people admire a man who lived just a few decades ago, that was known for his funny mustache and fiery speeches, where he literally yelled the entire time and is considered one of the best orators in history. But I digress.

I’ve noticed the ones who reject my method are typically the so-called “intellectual types,” who think we need to deliver a message in some kind of stoic, monotone fashion, like some teleprompter politician reading from a script written by his AIPAC guy. But these “intellectual types” are absolutely wrong for several reasons, as they fail to understand these five things:

As many smarter-than-average people do, these intellectual types foolishly project their intelligence onto the masses, thinking they will “get it” just as easily as they do. If this were the case, a few documentaries and books would have solved our problems long ago, once the masses were exposed to them. We have an endless number of books, documentaries, and videos talking about our problems, yet they only seem to get worse by the day. The nature of the masses is feminine; the crowd is emotional, not logical; thus, one must speak to them on an emotional level rather than an intellectual one, especially to move them into action. This is why no movement in history was ever lead by a smarmy intellectual, but men who were passionate and spoke in a way that won over the hearts and minds of their people. The intellectual thinks all we have to do is win their minds and everything will change; but the truth is, without winning their hearts as well, nothing will ever change. Teleprompter politicians are boring and fake; no one believes anything they say. In fact, politics today are “fake and gay” (as everyone says), because they literally are. None of these politicians we see today are speaking from the heart because they are all traitors and Shabbos goy. If you need to read a script to speak to people whom you to claim love and want to protect, how are you any different from an actor? Do you read from a script when opening your heart to your loved ones? The intellectual needs a script because he doesn’t know how to speak from the heart, he only knows how to appeal to the mind; thus, he will never gain the love that lies within the hearts of the People. What I do is intentional; it is a schtick which I use as a vehicle to reach the masses, and it clearly works because no one else is doing it like I do. Moreover, I am a one-man army; I work alone, so I must stand out. I don’t belong to an organization, nor do I have 10’s of thousands of people that can boost me on my command; and yet, I’ve gone viral over and over again on an international level, from the comfort of my office chair due to my approach, precisely because is it the exact opposite of what the smarmy intellectual thinks will work. We live in what I call in an “attention-based economy;” you only have seconds to grab someone’s attention before they lose interest. My method uses a mixture of truth, emotional rhetoric, engineered controversy—trolling the enemy to trigger their predictable responses, or making fun of myself with jokes, which confuses and baits people (my fake 95 IQ post, claiming I’m jewish, etc.)—and finally, being as transparent as possible, which makes me relatable to the average person—no one likes a narcissist.

Now, I appreciate the intellectuals of any movement, because every movement needs a logical and coherent framework that is created by such bright minds, but the intellectual lacks the “sex appeal” needed to win the hearts of the People. Again, show me a single revolutionary movement in history that was lead by any of these types. The role of the intellectual is to educate the would-be leaders of the future, who are able to comprehend their work and break it down into palatable, bite-sized messages for mass consumption.

“So wait… you’re just a performance artist and living shit-poster?”

Yes and no.

Aside from the trolling, the way I speak is also how I truly feel. My delivery is similar to my drill instructors’ in boot camp, because I’m not here to just deliver more truths to the People—especially when there’s plenty of others who do that way better than I do—I’m here to inspire people to change their attitude about the war we are in, to understand this isn’t some game or hobby, and to take this all more seriously. This requires the masses to change into more courageous and righteous people, which requires a drastic attitude change; the same kind a change required to turn a civilian into a Marine. Our people must realize this war we are in, isn’t just some Internet feud against the ADL, but truly a life-and-death situation for everyone of us, our children, and our nations. Thus, like a drill instructor, I’m here to make more warriors, not scholars.

Like a drill instructor, who on duty, would scream at us literally all day, but once returning home to his family, would then clock-off of work like everyone else, turning off “drill-instructor mode,” the same is true about me. Once I’m off camera, I’m off duty. You can also see the stark difference between me on my streams and videos, and me when doing interviews international news channels, or on other people’s streams—I’m nothing like I am when I do “my thing.”

The truth is, in my personal life, I’m very stoic and down to earth person. Believe or not, I’m very introverted and actually hate attention. I like time to myself, since interacting with people on a mundane level drains my energy. I’m also a very philosophical person, always reflecting on things and trying to solve problems. The only conversations I truly enjoy with others are about philosophy and politics.

One of the main reasons I made this Substack page, is not only to expand my influence onto another platform, but to also show people the other side of me—my intellectual side. Besides, some will certainly prefer this delivery, rather than being yelled at like some recruit.

So, there you have it: the method to my madness. I write this because only a few of the intellectual types that I know personally actually get what I’m doing, while the rest are always complaining about me “ruining everything” and being a “huge liability to the movement.” Well, if these claims were true, and I am so ineffective, then why do our enemies hate me so much and have gone to such insane and obsessive lengths to destroy me as much as they could? You think our enemy would spend any of their time and resources to stop someone so idiotic and ineffective?

Now, I’m not an egomaniac, nor do I think I am infallible, so I am always open to constructional criticism. In fact, because all this “influencer” stuff is new to me, especially at this level, I often ask people I trust and respect to give me some honest feedback, and they do. I’ve had people like Keith Woods, Sam Parker, Nick Fuentes, and even Dan Bilzerian tell me to “Keep the passion, but to rein it in a bit.” The reason they all said this, is because they don’t want to see me get knocked out of the game for good. They all believe that if I keep pushing as hard as I have, crossing the lines that I’ve crossed, it gives our enemies the ammo they need to censor me even more, and next time, there won’t be a next time: a third suspension of my Twitter account will probably be a permanent one. And losing my account, which is nearly at 300k, would not only be a massive loss for me, but everyone else I’m fighting for, as well. It’s a risk I shouldn’t take, and they’re right.

In summary, the “madness” will continue, and everyone who hates it can cry about it all they want; however, it will be it will be a more refined “madness,” where I don’t give the enemy what they want or need, and thus, become an even sharper weapon than I was before.

All My Link