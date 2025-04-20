Don’t let the title mislead you: this essay is not about being against minorities because they are different, but because it is almost always a detriment for a group to be a minority, especially in a majoritarian democratic republic, where they must wage political warfare against the majority, becoming a thorn in the side of the majority they live among.

But before I get into why I reject minorities, I will give an example of when being a minority could be beneficial for them and their host: Ironically, the only time this is the case, is when they live among a majority that does not give them right to vote or participate in politics; when such a minority agrees to submit and live among a different people, so long as they are given equal protection rights. In this case, I can see a minority giving up their sovereignty in exchange to live in a more advanced society, with higher living standards, better laws, education, and opportunities for them, in exchange for their labor. Thus, it is a win-win for both the majority and the minority, that is, if this never changes, and the minority is not a problematic one.

With that being said, I will now dive into the reasons why minorities are a problem in every other case, especially in a democracy.

First and foremost, I must state a brute fact: rights do not exist; everything in this universe is based on force. The majority of any nation, if it truly wanted to, could literally enslave, expel, or exterminate any minority, if it ever so decided to, at anytime, and for whatever reason. Thus, the majority always hold all the true power, and every minority should submit to them based on this reason alone. A benevolent majority will not harm a minority, but should a minority become nuisance, well, then they are asking for trouble: force will eventually be used against them when their host has had enough of their insolence.

In a democratic republic, such as the United States, minorities are always in an insecure position, since their vote are vastly outnumbered by the majority; and the only way they can compete is to unite with other minorities in an attempt to leverage their power. But you see, this tension is problematic in of itself, in the sense that the majority must now be concerned with the will of a minority, who, by their very nature, has different needs and wants, and its own unique will. This of course creates an unnecessary conflict, which would not be possible if this minority was not present in the first place; and this issue only becomes worse when a host nation has several minorities living among them.

Unlike the win-win scenario I gave before this one, whereby both the majority and minority win, this one is a lose-lose for all, since one must always reluctantly submit to the other, creating a never-ending power struggle between them, which leads to resentment, and in the worst cases, civil unrest. Why would any majority even want to deal with this, let along tolerate it? More importantly, why should they?

And what about the minorities? Why would they want to put themselves in such a position in the first place? The only time a minority would want to put themselves in such a chaotic situation, is if they see the majority as an enemy they want to extract wealth and resources from, like a parasite. In other words, they have no interest in submitting to the will of the majority, but rather to find a way to exploit them for their own gain, until gradually, they become the majority, and/or are able overthrow the majority.

A perfect example of such a parasitical minority is the jew. The jew is a minority everywhere on this planet, save Israel, yet all he has done throughout history, is come into a nation, demand equal rights and the right to vote, and then use his nepotism and unethical practices to wage war against the host, until he rules by a tyranny of the few. Eventually, the host realizes what the jew has done, and then, as history shows over and over, pogroms against the jew lead to his expulsion or extermination.

So, why would the jew even want to be a minority everywhere on this planet, when this happens to him every single 80-100 years? Well, the answer to that question is: the jew is a parasite that cannot help himself, otherwise he would have built several jewish states and stopped a long time ago.

In the West today, thanks to every kind of ism that promotes cuckoldry as the paragon of virtue — which in turn gave birth to what I call the Victimhood Olympics and Cancel Culture — all minorities have learned to emulate the jew, as it rewards them with more political power and access to resources at the expense of the majority. In fact, many of these minorities have a chip on their shoulder against the White man, so they feel justified in using every tactic to get back at him for his supposed wrong-doings.

All we hear today from minorities are not thanks and praise, but rather cries of racism, bigotry, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, sexism, and so on; yet every racial and religious minority has dozens of nations where they could live as majorities, with not only all the rights they want, but complete sovereignty away from the supposed White Devil and his evils.

So, why don’t they go there?

The only answer I can come up with is parasitism, similar to that of the jew. They either consider their people’s native homelands and cultures inferior, or the see the White man as an enemy who should be exploited, or both, otherwise they would all demand to be repatriated to their nation of choice, so they could go live peacefully among their own people.

And to clarify: I’m not attacking any minorities for being born in a country their parents took them to, for they obviously had no choice in the matter; but what I am doing is showing that even these innocent souls being in any country as a minority, doesn’t really benefit them aside from materially; spiritually, they themselves will always feel and also be seen as aliens by founding stock, no matter how kind they are to them.

As for the feminists and LGBTQIA communities, these people should not be harmed, especially those who are mentally ill, but their dysgenic lifestyles would never be promoted in a healthy state. But like every other minority, why don’t these people, instead of demanding and forcing their lifestyles onto the majority, simply move to a state where it is openly allowed and even promoted? And if there is no state, why don’t they ask to live in their own autonomous regions, which I’m sure the majority, who wants noting to do with them, would certainly grant? Why stay and fight a majority who literally does not want their way of life to be normalized in their society?

Again, the only answer I can come up with is: parasitism.

My ideology, which I have been referring to as “Sovereign Nationalism,” is one whereby the people in any state or ARRC (Autonomous Racial and Religious Community) are united by race, religion, culture, and politics; they are a truly unified people, living among no opposition whatsoever. Organizing a people this way eliminates any possible internecine racial, religious, cultural, or political conflict, as they would all be physically impossible.

Although Sovereign Nationalism does not necessarily require a state to be homogenous across race, religion, and culture, it must be homogenous politically, otherwise the state would be dysfunctional. I cannot tell a free people how they should organize themselves, but my ideology requires political homogeneity, while the rest is determined by the people who live in that one-party state; because to be sovereign means to be free from political opposition.

Sovereign Nationalism would ensure everyone is a majority wherever they live, for one is not sovereign if they must endlessly wage a tug of war with other groups who are unlike them, while living under the same roof. My ideology solves the minority problem; and the only time Sovereign Nationalists would welcome minorities, would be under the scenario I gave in the beginning of this essay: when foreigners submit completely and utterly to the will of their hosts in exchange for security and prosperity.

In conclusion, I think minorities should not exist in any other circumstance other than what I mentioned above; and that every minority should be a majority, in order for them to have true sovereignty over themselves and live in peace among their own.

Who could possibly disagree with this?

Only parasites and multiculturalists would — and we want nothing to do with them.

