Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
10h

Hi Lucas - I'm new to your page although I have admired you for years. Your courage and daring and then your complete isolation ( along with Nick Fuentes ) You both were described as ' the ones that only talk about Jews ' But when your song went viral I suddenly realized how important it was to follow you. And I agree with you about Stew Peters, but I would have liked to have read WHY you call him a grifter. Also Jeff Berwick ripped me off for $50K - I was going to move to Mexico to be in his ' community ' which, as you point out with Stew's community - is very poverty strcken in the moral sense. He scammed me for over 2 years, and as I was having a super hard time where I lived I decided to escape to Mexico and take the offers of this nice youtuber. Sadly he convinced me to rent property and he ' arranged ' all the moving details and then disappeared after I had paid for it all. Anyway - that was a few years ago - I like to tell people so they don't think Jeff Berwick is some good guy. He's a sociopath. That's the explanation for that. Anyway - thanks for all your sacrifices and now I will be a reader of your substack. I truly wish I could give you something but I'm a pensioner, and struggling to make ends meet. btw - have you seen this video ?

https://x.com/salomondrin/status/1966255182662218099

How They Killed Charlie Kirk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lucas Gage
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
11h

Lucas - can you point me in the direction of where you called out Stew Peters? I am super interested to hear what you have to say about him.

Regarding the cowardice in our ranks, I hear you!!! It troubles me that there are so few courageous people willing to speak loudly and firmly about the traitors. And all those "truthers" who do not call out the jews -- well, I do not trust a single one of them. Controlled opposition is all they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lucas Gage and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucas Gage
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture