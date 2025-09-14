Since calling out the scammer and grifter Stew Peters, who I defended many times to my own detriment, I have been learning more and more about how weak and corrupted this so-called movement is. It turn out we have a serious quality control problem, which explains why we have been losing to the jews for nearly 65 years.

This quality control problem falls on the shoulders of the most influential people in this cause that want all the benefits of being influencers but none of the responsibilities that come with it, such as protecting their followers from harm. This is akin to a shepherd who wants to tend to their flock, but eschews their duty to fight off any wolves.

Since so many influencers in this cause refuse to deal with the wolves, our movement is full of so many low-quality, idiotic, demented, and lying frauds, misleading and polluting minds. In the worst cases, we learn that some of these wolves are literal criminals harming our fellow activists, who essentially are all spiritual jews.

How are we supposed to defeat the most collective, nepotistic criminal mafia ever formed, if we cannot unite together with decent people and eliminate all spiritual jews among our ranks?

We can’t.

How am I supposed to trust anyone who claims they are going to fight this mafia; a mafia that is willing to assassinate people in cold blood, while they are afraid to even call out the spiritual jews among our ranks?

I can’t.

I have tried to convince myself to shut up “for the greater good” over and over to again, but I’ve realized I have been coping with the harsh reality that most people in this movement are not good people in the sense they refuse to do good, and will avoid taking any actions that may harm their bottom line or give them any extra headaches.

I guess for me to expect civilians to have warrior-like honor and integrity was more foolish than trusting a man who believes in the Firmament and DEWs melting the Twin Towers.

The most common plea I get from these people is: “You have to look at the bigger picture, Lucas.” They also tell me to constantly “bury the hatchet” with people who are worse than our enemies. Are these people crazy? And they that desperate?

The answer is: Yes!

This is precisely why this movement is full of utter scum, hobbyists, and weaklings.

Even the most religious among us make the same exact copes and excuses, which to me is utterly shocking. You’d think these types who believe in God and Heaven would be the most honest and brave among us, and yet, I find it to be the complete opposite. How is it possible for an irreligious person like myself to have superior morals than such people of the Book?

Although I do understand the need to be Machiavellian with people you don’t like personally or disagree with on some ideas for the greater good, I can never accept the idea that we should work with literal criminals harming the very people we are fighting for. What is the point of fighting the jew if we have people among our ranks who turn a blind eye to those literally acting like jews?

And why do we despise the jews in the first place? Is it not because they don’t police their our when they harm our people? Of course! And yet, my own people, my supposed fellow activists, tell me that I should turn a blind eye to those who refuse to police our own when they harm our people?

Do you see the blatant hypocrisy? Do you see the insanity?

It seems to me most people just want to feel good and experience all the benefits of unity but none of the responsibilities that comes with being in a movement, such as removing bad actors, weaklings, kooks, and other deadweights. It seems those who refuse to cull our weakest don’t want to feel bad when the flow of endless feel-good content from their favorite influencers is interrupted when a beef between them arises.

Indeed, egoistic beefs are determinantal to our cause because that would be unnecessary infighting, but it is not infighting when we must remove bad actors harming our cause; it is very necessary!

So long as we allow spiritual jews among us, we will always be defeated by the jews, who look at this as a war and treat it as such, while our movement is full of people who look at this as a hobby, and just want to feel good. These people are so desperate for unity, they will unite with those who act not different than jews, failing to see this is what has been holding our people back for decades.