I coined the phrase “Parasite Class” a few years ago to replace the word “elite” and every other word used to describe the people who control our world. Many blame different groups, but rarely put them all in the same class, since they have biases or hatred toward specific groups for their own reasons. But all members of these different groups practice the same behavior: parasitism.

The definition of parasite is:

n. An organism that lives and feeds on or in an organism of a different species and causes harm to its host.



n. One who habitually takes advantage of the generosity of others without making any useful return.

For one to be considered part of the Parasite Class, they must obviously act like a parasite. Of course, members of the Parasite Class can’t always act this way; in fact, many times they cover up much of their evil-doing with acts of good, such as engaging in philanthropy. For example, a billionaire may build a children’s hospital here in the US or Israel, but then spend millions supporting the Neoconservative war machine that kills millions of innocents and destroys entire nations across the world. This “philanthropy” is akin to a mosquito or tick “kindly” numbing the area where it's biting you, not because it doesn’t want you to feel pain, but so that it is not detected.

So, who exactly is in the Parasite Class? Throughout time it has changed, but today it is the following groups of people, from my observation:

A disproportionate number of jewish billionaires pushing the jewish supremacist agenda of “Tikkun Olam”—to fix the world in their image;

Old-money WASPs who benefit from the current status quo, even if it is detrimental to their own race and nation;

Black race-pimps who grift off African-Americans, by pushing victimhood narratives;

Middle-Eastern oil tycoons profiting off energy, which all of mankind needs (Saudis etc.);

East-Asian billionaires emulating Anglo-Judeo strategies;

African warlords enriching themselves, while keeping their nations in perpetual poverty and chaos;

Members of the Military Industrial Complex profiting off arms deals and war;

Members of Big Pharma profiting off sickness and disease;

Members of the Mainstream Media making a living by selling lies to the People;

Virtually all politicians in office selling out their fellow countrymen to special interests.

I could go on, but you get the picture.

So long as they are in a position of power enriching themselves at the expense of others, they are parasites.

Together, these types form an international clique of nationless parasites who benefit from their parasitism regardless of where they live, thanks to globalism and capitalism. Before globalism, the Parasite Class was limited to the confines of their nation’s borders, but now they can parasitize off the entire world together, irrespective of who’s running the show at this time. They may live in specific nation, but that doesn’t mean they are loyal to that nation; in fact, the nation where they reside is simply their feeding ground. They have houses and villas in other countries to escape to once they are done feeding, or when they need to flee some kind of scandal; they hide their ill-gotten wealth in offshore banks, in order to avoid paying their fair share of taxes; they will even kill their own countrymen if it means furthering their agenda, as we have seen with many declassified documents exposing operations which were false flags and inside jobs.

Currently, jews are the “CEOs” of the Parasite Class, but their position as such will not last forever; eventually, when jewish power wanes and begins to collapse, some other group will take its place. When this happens, the rest of the Parasite Class will reorganize itself in the proper pecking order, as they will all essentially remain unaffected, so long as the People cannot detect them and/or are still willing to be fed upon. In other words, the Parasite Class’ “head” will always change with the natural transitions of power throughout time, but the newly formed international clique will operate in the same manner.

Although we are currently in the “jewish century,” there may come a time when we will be living in the “Chinese Century,” or under the rule of some other economic power.

The Europeans had their centuries, but now they are the food of choice for the Parasite Class; and the only way to end this tragic situation, is for them to realize this truth, remove the parasites from positions of power, and restore order

