Although I am not one to debate religion, since I am a very pragmatic person who only cares about moving people toward end goals, I must address issues that I believe are in the way of those goals. One such problem is Christian antisemitism on the basis of deicide—killing Jesus Christ.

Here’s my critique of this form of antisemitism:

Christ may or may not have existed. If he did exist and was God, then he was supposed to be executed by the Jews per God’s plan to save humanity. If he did exist but was not God, then he was just a man who was executed for blasphemy. If he did not exist, then this antisemitism is based on pure mythology.

Whatever the case, the issue with Christian antisemitism is that it is focused on the past which we can’t verify, and a story which, according to the very logic of Christianity, was fulfillment of the scriptures.

When Christian antisemitism is solely based on Jews killing Jesus, it gives the Jews with three ways out:

Deny Christ’s existence, so blaming them for killing a mythical figure is unjustified. Affirm Christ’s existence, but deny his divinity and claim the Roman’s killed him. As the last resort: convert to Christianity to avoid persecution.

Jews have used each of these excuses to dismiss or work around Christian cries of deicide antisemitism, which is a weak form of antisemitism.

So, how can Christians justify their antisemitism if Christ’s death was mandated by Heaven? The only way they can justify it is basing it on Jewish behavior. If Christ existed, why did they kill him? Obviously, if God’s plan was to come down and sacrifice himself to save us from our sins, one can’t blame the Jews for killing him. In fact, they have to ironically thank the Jews for doing so.

I was Catholic for 24 years of my life. Nowhere did I learn that God’s plan was for Christ to come down to Earth and live out his life until old age, otherwise that’s what would have happened. The Jews were the vehicle to end his life, as it was prophesized. To believe Christ, as God, couldn’t stop the Jews from killing him is absurd.

Ultimately, the Jews cannot be blamed for killing Christ, nor should they be blamed, because no matter how you argue it from a Christian perspective, Jesus had to go.

But what the Jews can be blamed for is continuously rejecting Christ’s teachings and maintaining their supremacist mindset, especially when living around Christians. They can be blamed for promoting and maintaining a completely different moral ethic, and using that system to attack and destroy theirs.

The point of this article is to keep Christians’ antisemitism focused on what the Jews are doing now, not what they may have done thousands of years ago to a figure that may or may have not existed. They can’t prove the Jews killed Jesus, and even if they could, how could they justify punishing the Jews of today for that crime?

What Christians should focus on and can prove: Jews have raped, murdered, assassinated, and committed terrorism and genocide against their people thought history, especially in the last century. They can prove Jews run the Media, porn industry, and push all forms of decadence that go against their religious convictions, openly and proudly. They can prove Jews are behind cancel culture and attack Christian institutions and majority Christian nations with the intent to destroy them. All of these are behaviors, which one could argue come from the rejection of Christ’s teachings, but none of them have to do with killing Jesus.

I’m not telling Christians, or anyone else for that matter, that their religion is false, but I am telling them that if their antisemitism is based solely on their religious beliefs then it is the weakest possible form of antisemitism, and the Jews love weak antisemitism that gives them an out. And if the out is conversion, the Jews will take it, as they have done countless times throughout history, and are actually doing it now. When cornered, they Jews will simply convert and subvert, and then turn the goyim against each other.

A perfect example is the Jew named Jake Lang running around Dearborn, Michigan, stoking the flames between Muslims and Christians to divert their attention from Jewish supremacy.

The only form of antisemitism that is acceptable is strong antisemitism: the complete and utter separation from the parasite.

All other forms give them and out and will fail.

Don’t give them an out.