For the last few months, I have been hanging on to the flimsy strings the enemy has allowed me to have, doing what I can to keep my following happy. But I can no longer pretend to myself, and all of you, that it is okay to continue lowering my standards to do so.

I have been very open and transparent about dealing with the hardships, betrayals, and my disappointments dealing with others, especially former allies who turned out to be literal criminals, and others who turned out to be complete sell-outs and frauds. But I realize that I am also being a fraud: so long as I keep gaslighting myself into believing I must keep doing whatever “this” is, I am acting no better than those I despise.

My recent calling-out and exposing the kooky, ignorant, and fraudulent people around me—all of whom I tolerated for the sake of “unity in the movement”—was inevitable. My explosive frustration was like a systemic response to a disease, telling me to transcend this poisonous scene. Thus, the time has come to put an end to my annoying and pathetic complaining about this fragmented and chaotic movement, and start taking actions to build my own, based on my standards and my vision—one that will not tolerate any weakness, complacency, or dishonorable behavior.

I have done it before, and I can certainly do it again.