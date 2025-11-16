Why do I keep going? I think it’s just in my nature. I’m pretty beat up; I’m not going to lie to you. But this is how it always happens to me.

I get to the point where there’s nothing left to do, but I keep going. Anyone else would have packed their bags up long ago, but I just don’t.

The name change that I went through in 2022 was an attempt to move on with my life. Besides, I never liked the name Angelo John Gage, and I wanted to get away from the baggage that came with it.

I did my work: 10 years of activism at that time. What else can I do? I did the group thing in real life. Twice, I had two different groups, and did all the activism in the streets, the banner drops, the stickering, etc.

I wrote a book, I did the streams, I did internet activism; I did everything. What else was there to do other than to run for office or create an NGO myself? Which I already did with National Youth Front.

I said, “All right, well, I’m done here. I have to raise my kids, and this name following me is not a good thing.” So, I changed my name, but I got sucked back in a year later because of the Ukraine-Russia war.

I made one video on the topic, and it went viral. I always go viral, I always get sucked back in. So, I know even though I’m beat up right now, my reach is terrible and everything’s down, something else will happen, and the people will want to hear what I have to say about it. And it’ll go viral again.

This is always the case. I have gone viral for the last 13 years. No matter what it is, I’ll say something at the right time, boom, it goes out there.

The point is this: life goes through cycles. You’re up, but you also have to come down. Even the cycle of breathing: you breathe in, and you also have to breathe out. Sometimes you’re ahead, sometimes you’re behind. That’s just the way it works.

You know, the Jews can’t be defeated totally, but they also can’t win totally. In fact, no one can win totally. No one can be defeated totally. This has been the cycle throughout human history for everyone.

The nature of power is to exchange hands. No one can stay in power forever. It’s impossible.

The greatest empires in history are all gone. America is on top of the world, but now she’s going down; and she has to go down. It’s impossible for America to stay on top forever, to be the one superpower. So, when America goes down, some other power will rise.

Just like the Jews. The Jews had a great run, 100 years. This is the Jewish century. There’s a book called The Jewish Century. I didn’t read it, but it’s about what they’ve done in the last century. And they’ve gained a lot of power, but they did so by going all in. They all went in like the poker player who bluffs; he gets lucky that no one’s calling him out, and he keeps getting money really quickly, quick gains.

But once you start calling his bluffs and see he’s a liar, he starts to lose everything. And that’s what the Jews have done. They bluffed a lot.

The Jews took a lot of high-risk, high-reward actions like 9-11, JFK, USS Liberty, and more. They lied about the Holocaust being what they say it is, Schindler’s List, when it’s not.

After the lies of Oct. 7 about the 40,000 beheaded babies, more people realized that the Jews were bluffing, and they began calling them out. They said: “What else you are bluffing about? We don’t trust you at all anymore!”

And now their power is waning.

Instead of pulling back, the Jews want to censor even more, which is them them saying, “You goyim can’t call our bluffs. You have to fold!”

Well, sorry, Jews: Jewish supremacy will fall no matter what.

So even though someone like me who’s down right now, and a lot of my allies are up, and I’m happy for them, I’ll be back up. It’s just inevitable. And that’s why I don’t give up, because there is no giving up.

I learned to just keep going; to go through the ups and downs.

There’s nothing in life that just continuously goes up. Can you imagine a roller coaster that just goes up and never goes down? It’s not fun. What makes life fun are the ups and downs of the roller coaster.

Everything’s a process.

You have to start looking at life as a game, a cosmic game. Some of you say it’s a divine game that God will end. I don’t care what you call it, but it’s never going to end.

Our struggle is an eternal struggle. So, understand that you’re going to feel down some days, sometimes months, sometimes years, but there’s always a way back up.

And those who win are people who stick it out and don’t give up. The only thing that can stop you is you, unless you’re physically killed.

Successful people keep repeating successful actions over and over again. It’s very boring over time. But because they continue to do the right thing more than wrong, they win more than they lose overall. And that’s why they’re winners. Nobody wins every single time.

No one can do that. It’s impossible. And the same is true in a political struggle for power.

So don’t forget this when you are feeling down and burnt out; the rollercoaster will soon go back up again.