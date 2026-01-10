Imagine you are a hostile parasite, outnumbered by hundreds of millions of your enemies. If you had a way to keep them inside their homes, glued to a screen, preventing them from ever taking any effective action against you, would you not use it?

Of course, you would!

Now, what if you realized that enemy was becoming aware of your power and starting to get angry about it, especially how you were using that power to silence them? Would you not loosen up a bit to give them the illusion their complaints are being heard?

Of course, you would!

In fact, you would want your host to express their frustrations and anger out in cyberspace, which not only gives you all the information on what they know about you, but also where the act of doing releases negative emotions, releasing them like a Gestalt Therapy, allowing them to get it off their chests without taking it out on you directly, right?

Right!

And if you had the technology to gather all that information from these people expressing their disdain for you, so you can later use it against them, wouldn’t you absolutely use it?

Absolutely!

And this is precisely what our enemy is using their advanced AI for—kinds we don’t even know exist—to study us like cattle in real time. This allows them to gather all the information they need from us, as we vent our frustrations online, documenting how we think and feel, as if we were keeping a daily journal.

To ensure they keep us stuck online, they can use this information not only to adjust our cuffs, but also prop up controlled opposition figures, and even some of our own—so long as they do not advocate any actual solutions to the problem.

Lately, I have been thinking we could starve our enemies of their intelligence gathering of us: the only thing I could think of was getting offline and into the real world, where they would be unable to document everything we are thinking and doing.

This is why we must start moving our forces offline.

We should continue to use the Internet to recruit people, but we must funnel them into something real. We can’t just sit online and have endless debates and collaborations with no end goal. Not only that, but we must create organizations that are legal, safe, and designed to achieve something positive for our aims. A few good ones already exist, but we need many more; they are not enough, since our enemy has thousands of their own to counter them.

We have been in the education phase for decades. Now is the time to move into the organization phase. There are organizations that exist which you can join. If you don’t like any of them, then you can always create your own.

There is no rule telling us that we can only have a certain amount of organizations, or that only certain figures are allowed to have them. Like I said, our enemy has thousands of them, many of which are redundant as they have the same exact mission. How many Jewish organizations exist solely to fight antisemitism? Virtually all of them. We should have thousands of organizations promoting our interests.

If you are capable of organizing and leading, then you should create an organization. If you are not, then you should find one to join.

The Internet is a tool; it is not our salvation.