After observing the behavior of groups and leaders within this cause for the last thirteen years, I realized one of the biggest factors driving the infighting among them, is that they have convinced themselves that there must only be “one Hitler” to rise among our ranks and save our countries. The fact they think they are Hitler in the first place, is already a sign of narcissism and delusion: but to give them credit, at least they are trying, and technically, if this agenda worked, they would be the “next Hitler.”



But there’s one major problem: the Hitler Model would never work in America.



Perhaps it would work in Europe, but it will never work here—and this is what activists in America must accept. And if they were to accept this, all the counterproductive “infighting” that plagues our cause would vanish, as these leaders would see each other not as competitors or threats, but as chiefs from other tribes living on the same continent. They would not need to vie for the same central power, because they would only focus on caring for and leading their own people. Hence, many “Hitlers” could rise, leading their people while not interfering with any others in their own living spaces. This is the multi-Caesar Model, which my friend Evren Hun Welshons and I came up with years ago as the solution to America.



But many will still insist that we need a new Hitler, despite the fact that even Hitler said the United States was too Negrofied and Judaized to ever be saved. You cannot have a Hitler because you need a united people to submit and obey; that will never happen in the United States due to the amount of racial, religions, and political diversity. However, you could have several Hitlers, all leading their own people, and convincing them to live separately as sovereigns in their own living spaces.



The major problem is the fact we are forced to live under the same government as political competition. A ruling in California, that is passed to placate the citizens of that state, should have zero effect on my life here in New Jersey. But thanks to the bloated parasite that is the Federal government, they can force the laws of another state to become federal laws that we must all suffer under. This is the exact opposite of what our founding fathers envisioned; thus, the solution to this problem, which I wrote in the Neofederal Unifist Manifesto, is to devolve its powers and return the rightful power the states were supposed to have.



So, all these activists, clinging on to the past of the NSDAP revolution, or still giving our current system legitimacy, all see each other as enemies because they all think they need to take control of the federal government and impose their will on everyone else. But this is not sovereignty! Sovereignty, as I define it, is complete freedom from all political opposition. Temporarily ruling over your opposition because you beat them in an election is not sovereignty; it is a temporary cease-fire in a never-ending war, which will end once the next election rolls around. But before the election even comes around, it is nonstop internecine conflict and tension in your own backyard.



How is this freedom? How is this sovereignty? Why is this tolerated?



Our system gives us the exact opposite of sovereignty; it gives each side the role of slave master every few years, until the roles are reversed. Frankly, I’m tired of this role playing. Aren’t you?



Since I understand the absurdity of trying to rule over others unlike me, I see our currently political system as a trap that must be escaped, not talked about or even fought over. All these figures, clashing over how to take America back and impose their brand of Americanism on everyone else, have it 100% wrong.



The two-party system is a trap, just like all the European parliaments are, giving the people the illusion that their voice is being heard, and their will is being executed, when in reality, these treacherous puppets they elect never do anything the people want; in fact, they do things that directly harm the people.



Once other activists and leaders see what I see, they will realize there is no reason to fight with other activists who share a different view for America, because everyone’s view can be realized in their own living spaces. We have plenty of room for everyone, not just the diverse peoples living here, but also the diverse ideas which must be separated.



This realization I had two years ago, is why you never see me debate people over religion or politics, nor get involved in political punditry, because in Neofederal Unifism, these Hitlers would have their own living spaces, in their own Ethostates, living among people just like them; so, there’s really nothing to argue about.



Why should I debate these other leaders who want to be free from me? Why should I debunk Christianity, if I see a future where Christians can go live among their own in peace? And why would Christians want to live among me, if I’m not Christian? Why would any religious person want to live among other people from different religions? Why should I war against Blacks, or other races, when I think we should be living in our own spaces, where it would be physically impossible for us to go to war in the first place?



My manifesto is new, but once more people read it and realize I am right, we will see less infighting, as these charismatic leaders can focus on their own, rather than fighting and clashing with others on podcasts or wherever else. And more importantly, fewer people will fall for Jewish tricks, which depend on us fighting each other for sovereignty, when the real way to achieve sovereignty is to walk away and not fight at all



Remember: Sovereignty is complete freedom from political opposition. If you are forced to contend with other political parties, you are not free. Thus, anyone who still pushes the old system is reinforcing the problem, whether they realize it or not. And anyone who thinks we cannot establish monopolitical living spaces, are asserting this based on what? What physical law prevents us from moving citizens around or drawing new lines to create these spaces?



To reject the logic and pragmatism of Neofederal Unifism, you must argue that sovereignty is achieved by engaging in a never-ending political, racial, and religious war with others you don’t even want to live around.



Do you see how irrational this is?

And what’s the counter—logistics would be the problem? Ah, so we should never stop fighting because people would be too lazy to move into an area that they would want to live in? This is easily solved by government programs that incentivize people to move, which I mention in the manifesto.



Wouldn’t work, you say? How many millions of Americans were given assistance to leave their home states and moved to another because they didn’t like the COVID restriction? Zero. Yet, millions moved, paying out of pocket, just to live in a state that reflected their ethos and had less COVID restrictions.



Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to stop being irrational; it’s time for our leaders out there to focus on their own groups and stop seeing each other as enemies that need to be eliminated. What is the grand prize—being captain of the slave ship, with a crew that is waiting to engage in mutiny at any movement?



How about we get off the slave ship and take the helm of our own ships that we can man freely in our own waters? This is Neofederal Unifism.

Download the manifesto: