The biggest flaw in this "movement" that I’ve noticed since I first joined it 13 years ago, has always been the so-called infighting. Granted, in some cases, it isn’t infighting because many of those fighting disagree not only on approach, but politics and philosophy; so, technically, it’s just fighting. But the reason it is considered infighting, is because everyone knows deep down that our people should not be fighting among themselves while under attack on a global scale.

What does all the infighting really stem from? It’s who's doing this or that thing wrong; who doesn't believe in this or that thing; who doesn’t like this or that person; who's offended by this or that thing. The core issue is that people believe everyone should be on the same page, even though it’s impossible. However, what is possible, is that everyone can do their own thing without interfering or warring with anyone else, and form a coalition against our greatest threat.

Another thing many fail to understand about our struggle today, is that our solutions will be much different than what everyone thinks they will be, for they are comparing our situation to the past — repeating the mantra that history repeats itself — and thinking we must have the same solutions. Indeed, history does repeat itself but not in the same exact way; in fact, no instance in time is ever the same nor could ever be the same. Like wise, we might find ourselves in a similar situation from the past, but we are not and cannot be in the same exact situation.

What I foresee, specifically in the United States, is that there will not be a rise of some all-powerful leader uniting everyone, like Hitler did in Germany; instead, there will be several leaders uniting people of like mind, body, and spirit across the country, and their groups finding common ground with other leaders who have done the same, uniting and focusing their efforts on our common enemy.

Many promote the idea of a pan-racial, political solution for White people in the United States, but I hate to break it to everyone: this is not possible; in fact, it never was possible, even when Whites 90% of the population. What united the different ethnicities and cultures of Europeans into Americans, was religion and the Constitution, along with the common desire to be free from European tyranny — to gain sovereignty.

As I’ve explained with Sovereign Nationalism, any diversity among a group will always weaken it. But what can temporarily unite our different groups, is the desire of achieving true sovereignty, like our ancestors who came to America did, not only from the jew, but from all political, racial, and religious competition — yes, even from each other.

This is the future I envision. I see no other possible way, at least for America. Perhaps the future may be different for Europeans and the rest of our diaspora; only time will tell.

But despite our political, religious, ethnic, and cultural differences, we should not spend a single moment of our precious time fighting among ourselves while we face an existential threat. This is a war, which means we must look at others who share our common enemy as allies that can be mobilized for the good of humanity; for this enemy has declared war on all of us and is attacking all of us, simultaneously, irrespective of our differences. Whether we like each other or agree with each other, is irrelevant; the only thing that matters is: can we help each other?

Many in this movement, or rather, ocean of activists, do not see our struggle as a war, but rather as some kind of hobby to engage in after work. For some of these hobbyists, our struggle is just a club they can join; a place where they can feel like they belong. These types don’t really care to improve anything, since they are afraid to rock the boat and self-reflect. They only care to engage in endless truth-seeking, constant truth-telling, and nonstop finger-pointing, as if this is all that matters. They attach themselves to one of these online clubs, and defend their clique no matter how much of a failure it is. They just want to feel special while being part of something that allows them to vent their frustrations. They have no intention to truly take any serious risks or make any big sacrifices for this noble cause. In other words, they are not really here to fight with us.

And what social movement would be complete with the narcissists and ego-driven buffoons who believe they are the next Hitler or some other revolutionary figure? These types, since think they are “the one,” spend nearly all their time rocking the boat while its sinking, because they rather let us all drown and die than let others who are more competent and worthy than them, steer it. They are always ankle-biting, causing drama, sowing division, doubt, and paranoia among our people. In their mind, no one’s doing it right but them; and if someone else is successful in some way, they claim they’re controlled opposition, a federal agent, or a jew.

Do not be fooled by these types who claim they will risk everything for our people; they wont. They all talk a big game and constantly attack others for doing it all wrong, but they have not a single victory to show us, since they have not accomplished anything. They are in this cause for themselves, for if they were actually in it for our people, they wouldn’t be attacking anyone over disagreements.

Although I am known to rock the boat from time to time, I only do so in order to make sure we are moving forward, rather than side by side. I’m not fighting this war for myself; I fight this war for my children’s sake, and for the sake of justice. Thus, when I rock the boat, I’m doing so because it needs a course correction. I do not go out of my way to attack people who mind their own business, nor am I the one to start any drama or infighting. I accept that we are not all the same, and the best way to move forward is for us to live among our own, so why should I care what these other people are doing?

What typically happens with those of us who give constructional criticism to those who are failing, is that they get offended and take things personally; and once this happens, the attacks from them and their sycophants come as hard and as often as the enemy’s, to the point they become indistinguishable. This is because, again, they are not in it for our people, but rather for themselves. And when their ego gets bruised, they will attack our most effective activists, willing to sink us all to the bottom of the ocean with them, rather than to admit being wrong and correcting course.

The fact of the matter is this: we don’t have to like or even agree with each other on everything, because we have enough room and resources on this earth to live in peace among our own. The last thing we need right now are people fighting over power that they don’t have, a state they have no control of, and metaphysics that will not stop our enemy’s physical assault on us.

We must stop these useless debates and internecine struggles among each other, and start focusing all of our efforts on the enemy. Once we free ourselves from them, we can organize ourselves in whichever way we wish and do whatever we want. But until then, we're all still slaves on the same sinking boat; it's better we stop attacking each other and putting more holes in it, and start going after those who put us in this mess in the first place.

