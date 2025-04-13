A lot of people tend to get into useless arguments about who and what the jews really are: are they White? are they European? are they really Semites? are they Asiatics? are they Khazars? are they Turks? The way I see it, is it doesn’t matter what the jews are; they see themselves separate from and superior to humanity, and their behavior show this to be the case; not in just recent times, but throughout all human history.

I personally don’t care what the jews are; I even wouldn’t care if they were a subset of Italians who went insane; for what difference would it make if they were closely related or even shared the same genetics as me and my people? Should I turn a blind eye to them if this were the case? No, of course not. From every book I read about the jews, no one has hated them for what they looked like; they were hated because of their behavior.

But what we do know about the jews is that, whatever they are, they have created their own race/ethnicity due to centuries of inbreeding. I’ve seen research papers stating that every jew is a 30th cousin, and that they are so inbred, they are 4-6x more likely to suffer mental health issues compared to most other groups, with such issues being: schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, depression, and neuroticism; and they are known for being the most susceptible to Tay Sachs diseases.

The National Socialists referred to the jews as an “anti-race,” being that they believed the jews were a mixture of all the worst elements of humanity, merged into one people. I agree with this assessment myself, for if you know the races of man, you can detect nearly all other racial elements within the jew, as if he absorbed all the genetic material from all the people he mingled with throughout several millennia.

Again, I couldn’t care less what they are — they could be aliens from another dimension for all I care — they see us as beneath them, and have waged war against us all. Essentially, they are alien to us in every way: their culture, their attitudes, their “religion,” and their behavior; even their mannerisms and the way they speak makes us cringe; their spirit is an anathema to the Gentile soul. For this reason, the jew can be instinctually detected by those who still have a connection to their ancestral blood, especially once they have pierced through the veil of deception.

I know this from experience: Before I was racially aware and came to know the jew, I considered him a fellow European, for his outer Ashkenazi appearance gave the semblance of a fellow European. But now, knowing what this alien parasite actually is, I can not only see the jewishness in his face, but can also detect the jewisness in his voice, just like an avid bird watcher can identify a bird by its unique chirp.

So, what use is it to know where this rascal came from, when I know he doesn’t originate from my people?

Those who tend to obsess with the origin of the jew typically do so in order to strip away his claim to the Holy Land, stating he is not a true Semite, and therefore, doesn’t belong there. We see this from the anti-Zionist crowd, telling jews to go back to Europe, where they think they belong. But the jew doesn’t belong in Europe, either; in fact, the jew invaded European nations from the Middle East, as he did indeed originate from the region. But even so, what difference does this make? Even if he is a true Semite, does that give the jew the right to return to a land he once lived in and exterminate the other Semites already there? No.

In the end, too much time is wasted arguing over the origins of the jew rather than how to solve the problems he causes us all. Where he comes from is of no consequence; but if we do not stop where he’s trying to go, and what he’s trying to do, we will suffer greatly at his hands. Therefore, I say to all of you reading this: drop the useless debates about the jews’ origin, and start discussing what we can actually do to end his supremacy over us all.

All My Links