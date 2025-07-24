Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
El dragon's avatar
El dragon
4d

You should have known, brother. They are still hunting down Charlottesville Unite the Right protesters. You got their attention now, and it can get much worse. You said it yourself—you are on your own. Don't put your family in danger. Sit low, wait, and see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SPQR70AD's avatar
SPQR70AD
4d

relying on cops to pursue the jews is a waste of time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucas Gage
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture