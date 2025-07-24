While the Wife and kids have been on vacation for the last week and a half—I had to send them away because the house was under attack once more, starting July 7th this time, rather than July 4th. However, this time I also have the culprit’s voice on a recording, provided to me by one of the utility companies: it is an Israeli woman, who has been calling in false alarms to the local gas company, who by law must show up if there is a an emergency . This is a crime of course, and she has committed this crime 16 different times. I submitted all evidence I have to detectives, who have added it to case they have been investigating over the last year.

I'm also going through a internal transformation: I have been reflecting on things very deeply, reassessing my strategy after seeing the Jews shut down Boom Boom Tel Aviv in two days, using an Israeli tech company to do so. My reach on X has also been severely de-boosted ever since. I can no longer rely on my provocative, theatrical, and funny content to spread my message, since they can shut it down whenever they want.

I am also disappointed with the entire so-called movement: after here the desperateness and excuses people make for three grifters that I have exposed, who were scamming and lying to our people. I realize that there is so much desperateness about the “truth tellers,” they are willing to lie literal criminals, scammers, frauds, liars, and even pedophiles lead the cause, so long as they tell some truths. It is truly pathetic and unacceptable. Our so-called movement is full of dishonorable, cowardly people which means we need to drop this idea of waking up everybody and focus more on waking up those who are worth waking up; in other words, quality over quantity.

I have also been working on my next book Our Struggle which is composed of several of the articles that you've read here on this blog; however, I've drastically changed them and even blended some of them together. This has been taking a lot of time from me where, so I obviously can’t focus on this blog anymore as I used to.

I just wanted to give my readers an update on things as to what's going on with me. I have to think of the future, which may include a potential run for Congress or starting my own NGO, which serious financial backing, now that a few very wealthy people have reached out to me.

In summary, although my blog has not been active, I’m mentally preparing myself to take the next steps in my life, which of course, come with growing pains and putting my energy elsewhere.

Here’s a video which gets into more details. https://x.com/LucasGageX/status/1948061348719624492