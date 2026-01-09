One thing I have never identified as, in the last 14 years of my activism, is a “right-winger.” Of course, all my enemies label me a “right-wing extremist,” or some other thing, and have never once considered me part of the Left—except when Canary Mission falsely claimed that I am associated with the BDS movement.

The truth is, I am neither part of the Left nor the Right; in fact, I consider this dichotomy part of the Jewish Pincer. But since I am considered part of the Right, let me explain why I am not.

For one, the Right is notoriously anti-science, which boggles my mind, especially coming from these self-proclaimed racists, pro-Whites, or National Socialists, who, on the one hand, will say that the White race invented 99% of the things we use today, but on the other, turn around and deny evolutionary biology, the fact we went to the Moon, that our ancestors learned the earth was a sphere centuries ago, and all medicine, especially vaccines, are Jewish weapons to kills us. They ignore the fact that, thanks to science, we no longer have the 50% mortality rates we once did, just a century ago.

Pre-Modern Era: For much of history, a rate of 40-50% of children dying before age 15 was the norm, reflecting powerlessness against disease, famine, and poverty, notes — Our World in Data

Science has helped us live longer and has improved our standard of living; denying it is utter ignorance. And sadly, this ignorance is prevalent on the Right, allowing kooks, grifters, and charlatans to sell useless detoxes, and other pseudoscience, to drive right-wingers in the wrong direction while profiting off them.

The reasons I find that the Right in our circles is anti-science, is mostly due to two factors: one, they are better “noticers” than the Left, so they see the Jews embedded in everything, including science, and assume science itself is a Jewish weapon against us. Two, because they are mostly religious, they see science as a challenge to their religious beliefs, and will reject any science that does not support them, while ironically using the Science that does—rejecting evolution because of Adam and Eve but accepting the Big Bang to argue God created the Universe.

In reality, science isn’t Jewish. Although Jews have contributed to science, even in ancient times, by preserving and translating texts, it has roots in ancient Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Greek, Indian, Chinese, and Islamic civilizations. Greek philosophers like Thales and Aristotle laid the groundwork for natural philosophy centuries before the rise of Christianity. The fact there are, and always have been Jewish scientists, along with members of other races and religions, has nothing to do with science as a practice. Science is a universal, human endeavor.

The International Jew is not a problem when it comes to universal endeavors, such as science, mathematics, or philosophy; he is a major problem when it comes to national security, culture, and politics. Certainly, Jews can use science to harm us, but that doesn’t mean all science is Jewish or needs to be thrown out.

And just to clarify: just because I am an antisemite, it doesn’t mean I cannot give Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, or Richard Feynman their credit. Jewish scientists should get credit for doing anything that does advance humanity, which is the rare time the Jew isn’t trying to enslave and destroy it. The Allies had no problem importing Nazi scientists after the war to advance the US rocket program, nor learning from the horrendous experiment logs from the Japanese’s Unit 731.

But the biggest reason the Right is anti-Science is religion. Just as advances in science killed the Greek gods, modern science is leaving fewer gaps for the god of Abraham to live in. It is painful to see some of our brightest minds desperately hold on to their religion by denying things we have proven to be the case empirically. The amount of mental gymnastics and coping is beyond sad. I simply cannot identify with this; in fact, I find it problematic.

However, I don’t waste any time trying to debunk or argue religion, because I have no problem with people believing in God or following their religious customs. In fact, my entire family is Roman Catholic, and I have no interest in debating them, and, I am allowing my wife and father to raise my children Catholic, despite me leaving the faith 20 years ago.

I openly believe religion is the opiate of the masses. I think most humans need to believe there is something beyond death in another world, to cope with the harsh realties of life in this world. Why would I want to risk taking beliefs away from them if such beliefs keep them stable and help them cope with life? I only have a problem when they arrogantly deny reality in order to do so, claiming that the things we know are true, are not true, because their holy scriptures said so.

The Right’s religious beliefs are the foundation of their politics because all politics is based on ethics. Naturally, I disagree on topics such as never allowing abortion, refusal to use the death penalty, and the demand of installing blasphemy laws, whereas I agree on traditional marriage, the Patriarchy, and most of the 10 Commandments.

However, like my experience with hypocritical left-wingers, I also have seen the same with so-called right-wingers. For example, do I really think a racist, Catholic right-winger would not abort a child that was a product of his wife being raped by a Black criminal? I highly doubt any religious White man would tolerate such a situation.

And just to avoid confusion: I don’t consider myself an “atheist.” I think we can all agree there is something “fundamental” holding everything together. Whatever that thing is, it must be omnipotent and omnipresent, otherwise it wouldn’t be able to maintain all existence. Whether that is an omniscient and omni-benevolent personal deity, is another story.

If there were ever a rise in a “secular right-wing” I may find myself among them. But for the reasons above, I cannot identify with the current right-wing, more so because I reject the Left-vs-Right paradigm, entirely.

Ultimately, I argue that all politics, even those of the same “wing,” are inimical and must be separated entirely. This fundamental position is what drove me to develop the Neofederal Unifist manifesto, which provides a practical solution to the American Empire, and a new paradigm that can actually solve our problems.

All My Links