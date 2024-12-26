I’m going to be harsh. I’m going to be frank. This is what I’m known for, and I’m not going to be pulling any punches with this one.

After seeing the Middle East get decimated by the jews — thanks to the treachery among the Anglo and Arab elites — the Alliance with that part of the world has crumbled. That’s not to say we must abandon our Muslim allies in spirit and in messaging, but there’s nothing else we can do at this point, now that they have failed to defeat jewish supremacy in the region. Hopefully in time, the Muslims learn that the jewish question is a genetic one, rather than some ideological one.

I, and many others, waited and hoped for Iran, Lebanon, or whoever, to strike a massive blow to the Zionist entity strong enough to at least stop it from slaughtering Palestinians. However, despite all the big talk coming from Muslim leadership, the exact opposite happened. The fall of Assad was the nail in the coffin for many of us Westerners who supported the struggle for years. I was distraught to see this happen, but at the same time, I felt a giant weight was lifted off my shoulders; and I said to myself: “Well, that’s one less thing to worry about; now I must focus on my people.” I wish things were different, but I was unaware of the amount of treachery among the Muslims, which is no different than our own White Christian leadership: most of their leaders are either Zionists or even jews themselves.

Well… this explains a lot.

Indians and jews

Yesterday, was another eye-opener for me: After seeing the pathetic, cuckoldry coming from Elon Musk, along with the disgusting shilling of Hanukah over Christmas by our politicians, and the anti-White rhetoric coming from Indians — many of whom are excited by the idea they will be imported to the US to work in Big Tech — ironically calling us Whites stupid inbreds, and claiming they are going to replace us, made me realize we are going to have a lot to deal with for the next four years under Trump.

The only good thing I saw yesterday, was the huge pushback against Elon’s and the Indians’ anti-White posts, many of which were ratioed by users, expressing their rejection of the loosening of any immigration policies, especially from India; and reminding their new Big Tech overlords that they voted to put America First, not some hostile, parasitical foreigners, to “win” whatever prize Elon was talking about.

I’ve always wondered why Indians love Israel; I thought it was only because the jews’ support their war against Muslim Pakistan, but I now realize many of them are just as parasitical and arrogant as the jews are. Of course it’s not all of them, and I know a few good Indian folks, but like jews, I don’t see any of them correcting this anti-White rhetoric, or rejecting the lie that America needs infinite immigration from India to better our economy. In fact, it seems many of them have a chip on their shoulder because of the British Empire, thinking that all Whites owe them for the “sins” of the past, so they see their “invasion” of America and the West as karma — as most anti-Whites do.

Like the jews, Indians are also against free speech. They not only use enemy buzzwords and want to regulate so-called hate speech, they also have Telegram channels where they conspire to sensor people on social media, so much so, users are now more concerned with pissing them off than the jews, especially when they literally have people on the inside which they forward accounts to, in order to mass report and suspend. Mass reporting from Indians is much more of a problem since there’s billions of them, compared to the mere 16 million jews.

Be More “Racist” and “Anti-Semitic”

We White people are now being attacked on every front imaginable, and we have no one on our side, save a few decent non-Whites who understand that if the West becomes minority White, they are also going to suffer the consequences. Clearly, most of these types side with us solely for self-preservation, while a handful of them do so because it is right. Regardless, such types are so few in number, they, like the so-called “good jew” are irrelevant in the larger scheme of things. That is not to say we should push these people aside or reject their help, but that their help won’t matter much in the long run.

What does this all mean? It means we Whites better stop being shy and nice, and start increasing our “racism” and “anti-Semitism.” I put both in quotes because I don’t mean it in the literal sense, but that we need to openly and unapologetically promote our interests no matter who is offended. And we know exactly who will be offended: the jews, their Shabbos Goy, and their parasitical bioweapons being imported into our lands. In other words, our enemies. And since we know our enemies are going to support all the anti-White policies and use every buzzword in hopes to shut us down, we must provoke them enough so they rip their masks off and show our fellow Whites their true, parasitic nature for us.

This is a life or death situation: If you want to survive, you must not care if you are called a racist, bigot, anti-Semite, or whatever else. These words are designed to make you submit to the point that you literally erase yourself and your lineage from the earth. Anyone who allows these words to shut them up in favor of our enemies’ agenda, deserves to be eliminated from the gene pool. I have no remorse for such people, whatsoever; in fact, these weaklings are the reason we are in this position in the first place. Although, I can’t be too hard on those who are still manipulated by such buzzwords, since there was a time each of us were in the same trance, the time for being soft — is over.

Time is Running Out

Those of us who have broken free from the jewish matrix have a duty to awaken others to the truth, and to do so without any fear, whatsoever. However, if these sleepy people don’t wake up soon, they never will; in fact, they’ll act no different than our enemies if they don’t at least get out of our way. Regardless, we can’t allow anyone to dictate to us how things should be: We are the decedents of the greatest men who have ever walked the face of the earth, and we owe it to them and our children to ensure we do not allow the weakest scum of any race, including our own, destroy their legacy and take away our future.

Time is running out, and all odds are stacked against us. We don’t have time to be nice or allow our enemies to get away with any anti-White rhetoric. Anytime these insatiable parasites open their mouths, they should be met with a battalion of pro-White warriors exposing them; and any cucks who support them, should be shamed into oblivion.

Our European ancestors withstood and repelled the armies of the Umayyad Caliphate, the Mongol Empire, and the Ottoman Empire. Our American forefathers defeated The British Empire, and all enemy Native-American tribes. Are you really going to sit there and let the jews and their Shabbos goy wipe us off the face of the earth with a few magic words?

No more guilt! No more apologies! No more handouts!

We want what we want, and the hell with anyone who disagrees!

Our future is nonnegotiable!

