Nicholas J. Fuentes — you either love him or hate him. And because of this, I’m constantly being asked “Why do you support Nick?” from those who don’t like him. Since I get this question a lot, allow me to spell it out for everyone so there is no confusion as to why any longer.

We Weren’t Always Cool

I interacted with Nick for the first time on the Red Elephants podcast a few years ago, to discuss Trump’s first strike on Syria. The panel was myself, my friend Dave Gahary, Nick, and Vince James. At that time, I just heard of Nick but I knew he was a very staunch Trump supporter. He and Vince believed the strikes were coordinated and theatre, while Dave and I believed it was sign that Trump wasn’t going to be the savior we all thought. Despite our disagreement, the stream went well, and I told Nick we should follow each other and keep in touch. He agreed.

Unfamiliar with Nick’s America First movement, along with the Groypers’ unique, what I call “Zoomer humor,” I didn’t know what to make of him or his movement: Is it a giant troll? Is it a honeypot? Is he gay, like people claim? Is he even really Catholic? I was unsure, just like many who didn’t understand what he and his crew were actually doing. It also didn’t help that people I trusted were constantly whispering in my ear that he’s a grifter, a fed, along with every other claim; but I decided I would just wait and see for myself.

Eventually, my misconception him and his movement led me to erroneously conclude that something was off. The reason I came to this conclusion is because I, like most people in this cause, was a purity-spiraling sperg at the time, who didn’t understand the Machiavellian nature of politics, demanding the truth be told at all times, and not understanding the importance of optics and strategy. Needless to say, we had a falling out and his Groypers descended on me with their typical fury; but instead of dragging it on forever, we both said our piece and let it be.

Banned Off Everything

In 2020, I was nuked off all social media like almost everyone else was, leading me and others to find a home on Gab. There, Nick kept popping up as a topic of discussion. Scandal upon scandal would come up about America First and how bad it was, and there wasn’t anyone defending him, being that most people on Gab were no fans of his. However, I noticed that all the people I thought he shouldn’t have been aligned with were falling out with him. I realized that perhaps Nick was in fact being Machiavellian, keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer.

I wrote a long status on Gab which expressed this idea to everyone, stating that perhaps Nick is the first person to actually implement this strategy to the extreme, in a way similar to a spy infiltrating an enemy camp; that if he was going all-in with his Machiavellianism, he’d be willing to look bad to our people to convince the enemy to let him in and endure all the hate that came along with it, in order to achieve the more important goal of acquiring as much influence as possible, even if that meant dealing with and befriending people he’d rather not.

My status was met with much negative feedback, since Gab was basically an echo-chamber full of the most extreme elements of our cause. To these types, anyone who wasn’t pure (insert whatever trait) was the enemy. Regardless, I kept my mind open to the possibility that I was right, and just kept doing my own thing.

I’m Vindicated

Fast forward two years, the more I watched how things transpired between him and other figures, the more I was vindicated. His so-called closest allies betrayed him; then came the massive censorship: He was being de-platformed, debanked, and interrogated because January 6th, all while being called a fed by everyone for not being arrested. There were so many psyops and lies being said about this young man — hell, even I thought he was in the Capitol Building, due to a look-a-like who was with Baked Alaska. I had to further investigate; and when I did, I realized not only how duped I was about him, but also how vindicated I was about him as well.

Many, including myself, thought the guy in the red hat was Nick — it wasn’t.

Several leaked text messages came out between him and his former allies, confirming precisely what I thought: Nick was being Machiavellian, working with people he had to work with in order achieve his aims. In his mind, America must be saved at all costs, and anyone who can help him with that mission is a means to an end. It all made sense to me now: He’ll engage with anyone, even degenerates like Catboi Kami and Destiny, so long as he can get in front of their audience, get more eyeballs on him, and get a chance convert them to our side. The purity-spiraling spergs don’t understand this strategy, and fail to realize that all of his unsavory allies and collaborations were just means to an end.

No one can say his moves and sacrifices didn’t ultimately work out, especially when he got to have dinner with the two most influential people in America at that time: Kanye West and Donald Trump.

Understand this, my dear reader: Nick’s strategy, which is a combination of optics and “Zoomer humor,” is a push-and-pull, shock-and-awe strategy that is designed to get as much attention as possible, which is crucial because we live in an attention-based economy — the Tates use the same tactic. Whether something that is said or done creates good or bad attention, the results are the same: more eyes on him. Any drama, misunderstanding, or critiques that result from such actions, can be dealt with and explained away afterwards, vindicating him and his group; because if you only watch out-of-context clips of him, and only listen to all of his haters, you will not understand what he’s actually doing, nor have the entire story. Most people who hate on him don’t get the dark humor, nor do they actually watch his show. And if you take all of the Groypers and their trolling seriously, you will not get the actual picture of what’s going on — this air of confusion is used to their advantage.

My Return to Twitter

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and I got access to my account again, I decided to put my theory to the test, along putting aside all beefs and, like Nick, be a bit Machiavellian myself. At the time, Nick was helping Kanye West with YE2024.

Realizing the utility and the effectiveness of the shock-jock strategy, I decided to unleash my own humor, along with a barrage of rants, theatrics, and attention-grabbing maneuvers, all of which served me well and helped me explode in growth. I used my Twitter, which was growing quite rapidly, to help Nick as much as I could; whether he liked me or not, or whether we were on good terms or not, was irrelevant. I wanted to help do the right thing, so I took a clip from a recent Pearly Things interview he did, and made my own edit which was of him talking about jewish power, along side rabbis admitting to what he was saying. This went viral, thanks to the late Gonzalo Lira (RIP), who retweeted the clip and tagged me in it. This got Nick’s attention, and he thanked me for the support. At that point, our beef was squashed.

But it wasn’t until Nick’s Christmas stream, where I saw him raise $200k in one night, that I was blown away and realized that America First was a viable and serious organization; that his followers were extremely loyal, and his influence was much larger than I thought.

The next day after that stream, I made a video officially endorsing America First, giving him a thumbs up and admitting I was wrong all those years because I was a retarded sperg who didn’t understand how things worked. Some people hated me for it, claiming I was “glazing him”; others appreciated it, stating it was good to see me support Nick during a time he was down. Everyone who knows me knows that I’m not a suck-up, and I always give credit where it’s due. My support was genuine then, and it’s genuine now.

AFPAC IV

Earlier this year, I was invited to AFPAC IV as a VIP. I was surprised by this, since I barely spoke to Nick before, save our first interview and a few DMs here and there, but I guess my friendly support was appreciated. Here was the perfect opportunity to meet all the activists I had been working with for the last year, like the #BanTheADL crew: Keith Woods, Sam Parker, Jake Shields, and Chief Trumpster, along with several others I’ve done online activism with, and of course, Nick, to see what kind of person he is.

Although AFPAC IV was sabotaged by the enemy and didn’t work out like it was supposed to, it was still a success — its energy dwarfed TPUSA’s pathetic showing. I meet hundreds of people and got to see thousands of them rally around Nick, even joining him at the top of the staircase balcony where he gave an impromptu speech. I was blown back by the powerful shouts of “America First!” coming from the crowd below. I never in my life felt this kind of energy directed toward me, and I realized such power and energy is what drives Nick to do what he does. And that power and energy is real: America First is a legit movement, not some honey-pot operation that all of its haters claim it to be.

There I am flanking Nick on his right, and Jake Shields flanking him on his left.

That night, there was an after party where I got to hang out with the guys to get to know them better. The room was full of young, Catholic men loyal to Nick and his mission, who decided to put saving America first, rather than wasting their youth engaged in self-destructive, hedonistic behavior, and going broke chasing around a bunch of useless, feminist women in bars or clubs. I spoke to these young men and found out some were married with families, many were focusing on their careers, and some ran their own successful businesses. This goes against the consistent lie that everyone in America First is a closeted homosexual or incel that lives in their mother’s basement.

Aaron (Gentile News Network), Me, Vincent James, Sneako, Nick, and Keith Woods

The next night, I surprisingly found myself at the donor dinner; I was told I was requested to join by some of the donors. I got to meet these people who have a lot of money, many of whom run huge, successful businesses. This further proved to me how serious of an organization America First is. And, I hate to break it to all of you haters again, but there is no federal money flowing into this organization; it’s all coming from his followers and his big donors, who are real people, with real families, and are real loyal to Nick and his vision.

Kevin Deanna, Jared Taylor, Anthony Cumia, Nick, Me, and Keith Woods.

Meeting Nick

As for Nick, the kid is genuine. I say “kid” not in a disrespectful manner, but because I’m 40 years old, and he was 25 when I met him. Although I didn’t spend too much time talking to him, we spoke long enough for me to get a feel of who he is. He certainly seems extroverted, but I can tell he is an introvert like myself, who does what he has to do, but rather spend his time keeping to himself and his closest friends.

Although he’s young and still has a lot of life to experience a head of him, he’s very mature for his age; that is to say, putting aside all trolling and the jokes, he has his eye set on a noble goal that he wants to achieve, and will do anything to achieve it, unlike most people his age, who have no idea what the hell they want in life. He is a bright, successful, and intelligent young man, and his political acumen is unmatched. I’m impressed with his ways of doing things, especially now that I understand what he’s actually doing.

All in all, Nick genuinely seems to want to avoid all issues, drama, and distractions, and just stick to his main goal: obtaining more influence and saving America. He will not attack someone unless they attack him first; however, on occasion, he will give his honest critiques of people, which they usually take personally, and unfortunately, create an unnecessary feud with him.

Answering Why

As for me, I am not a member of America First, but I certainly consider myself an ally, and I will continue to do what I can to help where I can. It’s been years of psyops and lies; years of haters claiming that Nick and America First will collapse at any moment, only for the exact opposite to occur.

I honestly believe that America First is the only game in town; that every other organization lacks the serious funding, the multifaceted and flexible strategy, the unfaltering loyalty from its base, and the charismatic leadership that’s needed for it to succeed. I’m not trying to disparage any other groups out there, for even I once had two of my own different groups; but no group thus far has succeeded in capturing the hearts and minds of our youth, which is what determines who will control the future of America, like America First has.

I also believe that we don’t have time to nitpick and wait for everything to be perfect. Whether you like Nick or not, or agree with him or not, we have to get behind people who have proven themselves to be effective. I don’t agree with him on everything, and he certainly doesn’t agree with me on everything, but politics is a game of chess, and you can’t win the game with pieces you don’t have. I always tell people that we can only do what we can, from where we are, with what’ve we got; and right now, America First is all we’ve got.

So, let’s make sure we all do our part and help in whichever way we can: When Nick is dropping red pills, share his posts irrespective how you feel about him, for what matters is the message. Tune in to and help spread his show, which is quite informative, and can help Americans break free from jewish supremacist narratives. And if you want nothing to do with Nick or America First, that’s fine; at least don’t get in their way by fueling baseless lies and conspiracy theories that I’ve personally confirmed are untrue with my very own eyes, and have been addressed by Nick and the Groypers, six million times.

At the end of the day, we all want America to be first, and we all want America to be free from jewish supremacy, so we all need to get behind the one movement that actually has a chance to succeed — and that movement is America First.

