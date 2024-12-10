Before I get into this topic, I want to state that this critique of Muslims below is not different than the things I’ve said about my own race and people for the same reasons; so, please keep your feelings to yourself, and take heed to my critique.

With the recent fall of Assad, we will now see the Middle East fall under the complete control of Israel, who has conquered the region with an unapologetic, brutal game of chess, which would never have been possible without the help of the West.

How did the entirety of the Muslim world fail to stop this tiny deathno-state?

For the same reason the entirety of the West has fallen: jewish supremacy.

Ultimately, like today’s Christians, most Muslim leaders are traitors to their own people, bowing their heads to world jewry. I was shocked to learn that the Saudis, Egyptians, Jordanians, Qataris, and others, are pro-Zionists getting paid to sit back and watch their fellow Muslims get blown to pieces. Of course, there are sectarian issues among Muslims, like any other religion, but to see what is happening to Gaza for the last 75 years and doing nothing to stop it due to different interpretations of the Quran, is not a sign of a mere squabble, but a sign of complete lunacy. So, like the leaders of the West, the leaders of the Arab world are no less psychopaths.

But I’m not going to talk about the leadership of any people, for the upper-classes have always been the greatest traitors of all; thus, their treachery should be of no surprise, and I will focus on the failure of the Muslims in general.

Not Understanding the Jewish Problem

Muslims are too soft on the jewish problem because of their inability or refusal to grasp that it is a genetic problem. Like Christianity, Islam teaches that all men are equal, that racism is evil, and so on; and in both cases, this gives the racial-supremacist jew a huge advantage over them. Moreover, Muslims, like the naïve Christians, think they can just convert a jew and he will become just like them. This has been tried throughout history for millennia, and the jewish problem has not gone away; in fact, it has gotten much worse.

Why? Because a jew, is a jew, is a jew, is a jew!

Although the Quran specifically warns Muslims of arrogant jews and not arrogant Zionists, I see them, time and time again, reaffirming that they love jews but hate Zionists. The failure to heed to Muhammad’s literal warnings about jews, is the very thing that allows world jewry to deal with Muslims quite effectively.

Notice “Zionist” is not mentioned anywhere in these verses.

For example, while the jew’s satanic brethren blow up children in Gaza, the anti-Zionst jew in the West tells Muslims that Israel doesn’t represent judaism, and that Israel is a White supremacist endeavor. This gives world jewry cover by allowing some of their jewish agents to remain undetected in the enemy camp, while they divide the resistance, and scapegoat the White man and the West for jewish crimes, leaving the jews unscathed.

The Rabbi isn’t quoting the “Zionist Handbook” but the Torah.

The jew is, of course, lying because the way Israel conducts its operations in Gaza and all other fronts, is precisely in accordance with judaism. But the reason this lie works on Muslims, is because it is not totally untrue: Christian Zionists are the most pathetic Shabbos goy on this planet, and Muslims constantly see Western politicians unapologetically siding with Israel no matter what it does, even while it openly commits genocide; thus, the scapegoating of the White man works for this reason.

Suicidal Martyrdom

Another ineffective mindset Muslims have, is this adherence to martyrdom culture. Although the Muslim is a brave warrior who has no problem giving up his life for a cause, he is also too willing to give up the lives of the very people he is trying to liberate, which is self-defeating. The jews take advantage of this knowing, for example, that the Palestinians would rather be exterminated than move an inch from their land, which falls right into the jew’s trap. This allows them to genocide the Palestinians, and blame them for not leaving.

It is certainly honorable if a few of your soldiers die for the cause, but I find it absolutely insane to allow your entire people to get martyred. I’ve grown sick of seeing these poor and deluded people sit there and cry to Allah to help them, as jewish bombs blow up their children. And yes, I understand they have no where to go, and that’s because of the Arab traitors who won’t even take them in, but also because they refuse to leave. Look, the Israelis aren’t just “mowing the lawn” this time around; they intend to turn Gaza into a parking lot.

These buildings aren’t Palestine; Palestine lives within the blood of each Palestinian!

My dear Palestinians, your people are your nation, not your land! Your people live within you, flowing within your veins! This truth is what helped the jews survive hundreds of years of expulsions and pogroms, only to return and conquer the Middle East thousands of years later. The jews know that the jewish nation is not founded by arbitrary borders on land, by official documents, or by a set of beliefs, but by blood. Had the jews refused to leave Judea when Titus came in 70AD, they would have all been exterminated long ago; instead, they fled and dispersed themselves across the world, preserved their identity, plotted revenge for millennia, extracted the riches of the Gentiles to fund their agenda, and executed their plan of Greater Israel when they were ready and able. And now it seems they are getting what they’ve desired after thousands of years.

I’m not telling you to stop fighting or to give up your land, but you are not your land; thus, martyring yourselves to the last Palestinian is not a viable strategy because it guarantees the extermination of your people. I rather see you live and to fight another day, than allow your entire people get wiped away!

Refusal to Unite

I’ve been preaching unity for a year straight; I have been promoting the Christian-Muslim Alliance and told all Gentiles of the world to put aside their differences, at least temporarily, so we can fight the global jewish menace and defeat it together. I’ve shown, time and time again, that the jew’s greatest weapon is division, which he strategically foments among us and openly admits doing so in Protocol 5:5 in The Protocols of Zion:

Here they tell you that race and religious hatreds will be used to divide the goyim.

Here they tell you that they will wage war all over the world, which is only possible because we have allowed them to divide us.

Despite jews being a fraction of the population, they are able to defeat billions of Muslims because they refuse to put aside their differences for even a moment and unite against them. Assad, like Saddam and Gaddafi, were all taken down for this very reason, because Muslims remain stubbornly divided along these sectarian lines and all seek to dominate each other over religious interpretations.

They also fail to realize that the jews even control their main Arabic new stations, such as Al Jazeera, which they have used to psyop their people into constant infighting, to the point decent Muslims have been duped into supporting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other “rebel” groups, thinking they are better than Assad! Yet, history has shown in every case that Western-backed “rebels” have eliminated Muslim leaders and made matters worse in each state. The same will happen with Syria, now that Assad is gone; it’s just a matter of time.

When will you Muslims learn?

I’m not asking this in a condescending matter, for my people are much more cucked that you all are, and that’s why this is so upsetting: You really have a chance to militarily fight the jews, but you choose to fight among yourselves instead!

Empty Threats

If Muslims are all about this martyrdom culture, why then, are the Iranians so hesitant to strike Israel with a real unprecedented attack? What are they waiting for? I find it honorable that they are trying to avoid WWIII, but all this talk for these years and they have yet to even get revenge for Sadar Soleimani!

Every week, I see a post about something big that’s going to happen — but then it never happens. And whatever does happen, is announced and coordinated, as if it were theatre. This is getting as bad as Q Anon.

Two more weeks!!!

When you talk a big game and don’t deliver, this allows your enemy to call your bluff and destroy you, which is precisely what the Israelis have done, humiliating both Iran and Lebanon, in particular. Moreover, Iran will get sucked into a war no matter what, and Lebanon is next on the chopping block, so is it not better to unite and strike Israel while you both have the advantage now? Why not knock them back in the stone age, so they can’t launch an effective war against you later? Why hasn’t Iran launched every missile it has, at every single Israeli base, destroying their air force to prevent it from being used to bomb Gaza to hell? Again, if none of you are afraid to die, then what the hell are you waiting for? Seems to me, Iran wants to wait until Israel has total control of the region, with every treacherous Muslim nation along side it, and with the US and its allies ready to go, and then die an “martyrs death.”

I say this with genuine, tough love: If you Muslims don’t drop this insane martyrdom culture, transcend your petty, sectarian squabbling, eliminate all your traitors, and unite as one against jewish supremacy, Israel and the West will come to dominate the region, and it will be no one else’s fault but your own.

So, my dear Muslim friends, do you want to put aside your religious differences and unite against the enemy, or do you want to destroy yourselves and do all the heavy lifting for them?

Take it from me, a White man living under jewish supremacy: The jews convinced my people to blow themselves up in two different world wars, handing them the West on a golden platter.

Please, my dear Muslims friends, do not be offended by harsh but truthful words; take heed to my warning, understand what the jew really is, and don’t make the same mistake my people made.

