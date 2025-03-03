The People today are depressed and degenerate because they are detached from each other and have no common purpose. Most are lost and feel isolated. They are broken and wounded, trying to try heal their wounds with endless consumerism and distractions, which only act as band aids, and very bad ones at that. All this is the result of diversity, multiculturalism, globalism, crony capitalism, and usury, which is precisely why our enemy uses all these against us.

I know exactly how the People feel, because I felt that same way for years after returning from the Marine Corps: Image being 22 years old and finding out your entire life was a lie, especially your recent “service.” Imagine trying to figure out who could trust, when everyone was either lying or was lied to. Imagine feeling helpless inside, with no one there truly understanding what you were going through. Imagine learning how things really are, and no one was interested about the truths you discovered. This is what I had to deal with for nearly two decades, so I know what it is like to feel lost and detached.

I've been dealing with PTSD for 19 years, and I certainly made many self-destructive decisions in my life, but thankfully, none of them hurt anyone else — they only hurt me. Unfortunately, this is not the case with most people. Most people end up hurting others because they are not strong enough to deal with the consequences of their actions, finding others to lash out at. The People, as a whole, are doing the same thing to each other, because most of them are not living their true purpose, and they are surrounded by those who they consider the “other.” This is why our kosher political theatre continues to go on and on, even though everyone knows it’s a sham.

The People know everything is broken, but they don’t know what to do about it and who they can work with to fix it. They also don’t know their true purpose. They are taught by this system that they need to compete with everyone around them; that everyone is out for themselves, so they better do the same; and that the American dream isn’t about helping others, but acquiring an endless amounts of “stuff” until they feel happy.

The truth is, there is no “We the People” anymore, but rather, a bunch of different people living under the same roof. Regardless, most of us are decent human beings, and despite our physical differences, we should at least be willing to serve each other and contribute to our nation as fellow citizens. But even this has become impossible: multiculturalism and diversity robs people of the ability to unite with others like themselves; others they would love to serve and support; others they would consider their own family. Instead, these poisonous isms, promoted by the jew, creates endless conflict between all kinds of different people, causing each of them to feel stressed, insecure, and disinterested in contributing to their nation, for their nation is full of tribes they are not a part of.

Life is about growth, and people are depressed because they are no longer growing, at least in any meaningful ways; and things that are not growing, are dwindling and dying. The People are not connecting with each other and are doing their own thing instead of working together as a body, similar to a cell that begins do it’s own thing, becoming a cancer cell. Thus, each broken citizen, like a cancer cell, suffering from loneliness and lack of purpose, contributes to the nation’s slow death, by infecting the body politic.

The jew, whose nation and people, although dispersed across the world, are united by a common language, a common heritage, and a common purpose: to dominate the Gentiles. To him, we are not his fellow citizens; we are his food source. He practices the most vicious form of identity politics, while using the Media, academia, and every institution at his disposal, to convince others to do the exact opposite, giving him an advantage over everyone else.

Although many would state we are a rich nation due to our economy, or whatever other metric, what do such numbers matter, if our people are slowly dying? Your nation is your people, not your economy; and right now, America is the most mentally ill, dumbest, and physically unhealthy nation in the world, despite having all the material comforts anyone could ever dream of. This just goes to show that material abundance, although not necessarily a bad thing, is not the only thing that matters; what matters even most are healthy relationships between the citizens of a nation, the feeling of oneness, and having common purpose, all of which have been lost in just a few generations.

We all know that these so-called social experiments of diversity, multiculturalism, and globalism have failed. We know the problem, so there is no use to continue complaining and crying about it; now’s the time to shift our focus and efforts on solving our problems, and blaze the path forward.

The only way to heal our broken people, is to teach them to take actions that lead to new opportunities and new growth, in both a physical and a spiritual sense. Only we can heal our sickness by uniting with those like ourselves, creating a “we” again; anything else, will never fill the void, heal our wounds, or end jewish supremacy.

The path forward will not be easy; we will face challenges and have many setbacks, but that just comes with our struggle. All we have to do to escape this nightmare, is keep marching forward no matter what lays before us, and we will be free.

