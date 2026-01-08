Being a former Marine, I have no problem putting myself in a dangerous situation, such as a war, to fight for what I believe in. But when I speak of fighting our enemies, I’m not talking about a physical war, but rather, a spiritual war for the hearts and minds of the people.

I, and many others, have often used rhetoric such as, “I will die fighting for my people!” or “I rather die than be a slave!” And yes, if I were put in a life-or-death situation, in which I had to defend my family with my life, I would 100% do so.

And there are always those who ask, “So why aren’t you doing something about it?”

It’s a good question. If we Whites really think we are being exterminated by Jewish supremacy via the Great Replacement, then why aren’t we all going “Luigi Mangione” on every traitor passing the laws that make it possible? If militiamen really believe our government has become tyrannical, why aren’t they conducting guerilla ops against it? Most Americans know our government no longer works for us, so where’s that “1776” spirit that our forefathers had?

I have asked myself these questions several times, and here are the reasons:

1. The masses have not suffered enough—yet.

Believe it or not, the masses are still quite in good shape; not mentally or physically, but they are comfortable enough with their current slavery. They are certainly not experiencing any “Weimar conditions” that we keep telling ourselves need to be meet in order for a revolution to occur. And remember: even under Weimar conditions, it took Adolf Hitler twelve years to gain power, despite them.

We are very far away from this: so long as Americans can grab fast food, enjoy the goy slop on Netflix, the Super Bowl, and the Internet, they will endure any sort of economic burden instead of fighting for their freedom. It is much safer to be a slave and live, than to take on the Federal government, and die.

2. The cancer has engulfed the entire body politic.

While we have seen a slight rise in vigilantism, such as Luigi Mangione assassinating the CEO of UnitedHealth and Tyler Robinson allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk, these events have changed virtually nothing. They were no healthcare system reforms, and TP USA continues on without Charlie, along with the rest of the Republican grift machine, without skipping a beat.

And even if there were small militia groups carrying out assassination operations all over the country, they would most likely get captured and killed eventually, and people would move on with their lives, no different from any other mass shooting or other time the US government had to kill people (Waco). The system has become so big and bloated, assassinating a few puppets here or there would be like removing skin cancer from your forearm while every organ in your body is still infected.

3. The is no one left to actually fight for.

The biggest reason that there is no revolution is because there is no “America” to fight for. Who are you going to convince to join your ranks, when so many people in America look at one another as enemies, whether racially, politically, or religiously? Who is America now? What is America now? Its spirit died long ago; now it is a zombie corpse whose body is being controlled by a parasite.

America is so corrupted, the only thing left to do is let the cancer kill the body, instead of fantasizing about seizing power anytime soon, especially with force, which would lead to any resistance fighting dying, and no one else caring to follow their lead.

I am all for gun rights, and I know that force is what changes history, but the kind of force you would need to take the US government would be a few generals, with men who are absolutely loyal to them, defecting, with police chiefs and other local forces, and people inside the government to be sympathetic to your cause, because a few armed militias do not stand a chance against an entire military that has been tasked to annihilate them.

No revolution in history occurred while the masses were comfortable. None! And it is not even the masses who conduct the revolution, rather, it is always a small portion of the population which does. But these revolutionaries need the support of the masses, and they won’t get any until things change drastically.

So, until we see massive suffering, both physically and financially, where there is an opportunity for resistance leaders to rise and capture the hearts and minds of the people, we need to forget about any fantasies of marching on D.C., or violent coups with the 2nd Amendment. This is why violence is useless at this point: America is dead, and there’s nothing left to kill; in fact, our Parasite Class will do the killing for us, as they continue to destroy what’s left of America, allowing us to show the people a new war forward.

In the meanwhile, we need to organize and prepare ourselves for that moment when America’s body dies, so we can rebuild upon its ashes. It is why I created Neofederal Unifism, to show the people there is a superior system for American, which will allow us to divide this continent up fairly and peacefully among ourselves.

When the empire finally falls, we will be there, ready to install our new order, so that parasitic enemies can never control us again.

Get my Our Struggle audiobook, available now at lucasgage.com