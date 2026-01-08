Our Struggle

Our Struggle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Confiteor's avatar
Confiteor
3d

Men have forgotten virility, have been raised to please their mothers, their female primary school teachers and their wives. And women want a life free of any type of risk taking or adventure. This is emasculating.

It doesn't only apply to our relationship with women but also in our relationship to the state and in the to the workplace. When driving a car, there are needless stop signs everywhere, and we stop not because it is safer, but because we want to avoid a fine and we have to sort out our rubbish in 3 or 4 bins. None of this behavior makes any sense, but we just do it the same way mummy made us change our socks because they were the wrong colour.

There is no way an Alexander the Great can come from this. And if by any chance he did, he would find no one to follow him.

We need to break out of this programming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
3d

So whats the choice Lucas?

Bend the knee and watch the jews miscegenate the white race while voting for our demise?

Or get violent and remove the jews to save the white race?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture