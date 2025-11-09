Normies never change anything. They up uphold the status quo, because that is their nature. They are the masses. And all the weirdos, and the risk-takers, and the maniacs, and all the eccentric people; they’re the ones who change the world. They’re the ones who set the trends.

Normies don’t set trends. They just go about their day, working nine to five. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s their nature.

It’s the crazy people on different extremes who change the world. They can do something extraordinarily evil or extraordinarily good.

There are “crazy” people who think, “I’m going to put a computer into a phone and call it a smartphone,” like Steve Jobs did.

Or crazy people who think, “I’m going to rape and kill people and eat their flesh,” like Jeffrey Dahmer.

The truth is, most people can’t do great goods. When you look at those who are making a difference, you’re not going to view them as normal people because they’re not. You have to be a little crazy to go against the grain.

In any field, whether it’s science, whether it’s art, and especially when it’s politics, there are risks and there is always resistance. The most dangerous is politics because you’re going against organized violence. All politics is reinforced by threat of violence or the use of violence.

It’s one thing to go against art trends: your new art form might be mocked. But with political trends, you might get thrown in jail or executed.

The crazy and eccentric people in politics don’t make new pieces of art or develop mathematical theorems; they spark revolutions. They’re always going to be seen as crazy to the public, even to their own followers and supporters, because they are. They have to be a bit crazy because they’re going against all the potential violence that could be thrown at them: the government itself.

In our case, not only are they going against the Jewish supremacists and their Shabbat goy who want to kill them, but also the very people they’re trying to save. That’s the most difficult part. People are afraid of the consequences of both.

When you all saw my family attacked, it was done to show all the Normies, “Don’t do it. This is what’s going to happen if you do!”

How many of your wives would have left? Today’s women will leave for any reason. My wife endured everything and stuck with me. She never left. But for her and my kid’s safety, I had to pretend she did, so they would leave her alone, and it worked. The enemy is so predicable; they ate it up. But I couldn’t tell everyone the truth, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked.

You see, not only do you have to be a little crazy, but you also have to be willing to be embarrassed, even by false narratives you create, or seen in a negative light by others you consider allies. And a lot of people are learning this about me: they are seeing I’m willing to do what is necessary for the greater good, even if it makes me look stupid to achieve a goal. No normal person would do this, especially in front of millions of people, because they are Normies who can’t handle the blows to their ego. But I can, because I am “crazy.”

You have to understand, ladies and gentlemen, this is an ugly game. And in this game, the prize is life or death. I’m not doing this for fun; I’m doing this for my children’s future. When the stakes are this high, you have to be crazy enough to play.

Those who will win this game are those who can adapt and overcome. Those of you in the fantasy world, with your idealism and purity spiraling, will not.

“But it should be this way!”

Yeah, it should. But guess what? It’s not.

A lot of you refuse to play with the cards you have. You want better cards.

You cry out: “I don’t like these cards! I want better ones!” Instead of playing them the best you can, you fold, assuming your opponent had better cards than you.

Maybe they did; maybe they didn’t. Does it matter? You lost because you gave up.

If you’re a good poker player, you can convince a person with a better hand to fold with an effective betting strategy. In fact, this is what the Jews did to us. In no possible world could they go head-to-head with us, but they bluffed their way to the top, with the help of our traitors, of course.

But oftentimes in poker, you are destined to lose even with the best hand due to chance. You can go all in with pocket AA and lose to 7 2 off suit because 7, 7, 2, comes on the flop. It takes a special kind of player to fold pocket AA, to know they are beat. Most people would never fold that hand, and that’s why most people suck at poker.

The point is, the more I observe what’s happening in our cause, the more I realize how unpractical people are. This is a very dangerous problem that needs to be fixed. In fact, people are so impractical, they think simplicity or persistence is “crazy,” when it is the exact opposite; we just have to be crazy enough to accept that the key to our victory need not be some complex, revolutionary idea, but rather, going back to the basics.

You see, most Normies dream about things and make everything more difficult than it is. Ask any successful person how they won, and they will tell you the key to their success was persistence, the ability to overcome obstacles and manage their loses, and the willingness to engage in daily, mundane and repetitive actions, to achieve their goals. This would and does drive Normies insane, which is why most Normies never achieve their dreams.

Another thing is Normies can’t handle losses. Champions don’t always win; they just win more than they lose over time. They win more than they lose because they don’t let their losses get the best of them, like Normies do.

I know what I can do, and I know what I have contributed. I don’t try to do more than I can, nor do I get in the way of others who are doing something different from me. Furthermore, I don’t let what Normies think or feel of me get in the way of my goals; I focus on and move forward no matter what. This is what makes me different.

We all need to stop thinking and acting like Normies, daydreaming about victory. We must start accepting that we are different, and because we are different, we will be among different people trying different things. This is a good thing and should not lead to conflict, but it does, because people are acting and thinking like Normies.

Normies complain and gossip about each other; they start drama because of their hurt egos. This nonsense must stop. We must all toughen up and focus on goals, not worrying about everyone else with different ones, so long as they don’t get in our way.

In the end, Nature will run Her course and show us all what works and what doesn’t. But it would be crazy for us to get in each other’s way, and prevent us from trying everything we could.