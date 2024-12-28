Our Struggle

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
What's Next?
My return to X has got me thinking a lot about things lately, specifically on what to do next.
  
Lucas Gage
3
My Return to X
I’m writing this as I have a few hours left on my six-month lockout from my account.
  
Lucas Gage
1
All We Are Is Change
One day, we all became aware;
  
Lucas Gage
2
A Real Justice System
What I find very troubling today, is how soft we are on crime.
  
Lucas Gage
1
New Year — New Strategy
I could write about the several important events that occurred during 2024, many of which are white-pilling, but most of which are black-pilling…
  
Lucas Gage
4
A New Weltanschauung
The more I ponder about my beliefs, trying to reaffirm or debunk them, the more I realize the uselessness of engaging in never-ending philosophical…
  
Lucas Gage
1

December 2024

Big Tech Globohomo
Let’s start this post with a thought experiment, using the logic of the Globohomos (my term for Globalists) pushing for infinite, legal immigration:
  
Lucas Gage
2
White People: We're on Our Own
I’m going to be harsh.
  
Lucas Gage
2
The Mirror
What do you see,
  
Lucas Gage
Prepare for the Worst
Although it’s quite motivating to see our fellow Gentiles wake up more and more every day to the jewish problem, we have to expect the consequence of…
  
Lucas Gage
The Safest Way to Fight
For those of you who want to contribute to fighting jewish supremacy but do not wish to clash with the jew head on, for the obvious reasons, I have good…
  
Lucas Gage
1
Am I an Anti-Semite?
The answer: Yes and No.
  
Lucas Gage
3
© 2025 Lucas Gage
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture