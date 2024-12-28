Our Struggle
What's Next?
My return to X has got me thinking a lot about things lately, specifically on what to do next.
Jan 11
•
Lucas Gage
28
3
My Return to X
I’m writing this as I have a few hours left on my six-month lockout from my account.
Jan 6
•
Lucas Gage
29
1
All We Are Is Change
One day, we all became aware;
Jan 5
•
Lucas Gage
16
2
A Real Justice System
What I find very troubling today, is how soft we are on crime.
Jan 3
•
Lucas Gage
20
1
New Year — New Strategy
I could write about the several important events that occurred during 2024, many of which are white-pilling, but most of which are black-pilling…
Jan 1
•
Lucas Gage
22
4
A New Weltanschauung
The more I ponder about my beliefs, trying to reaffirm or debunk them, the more I realize the uselessness of engaging in never-ending philosophical…
Jan 1
•
Lucas Gage
31
1
December 2024
Big Tech Globohomo
Let’s start this post with a thought experiment, using the logic of the Globohomos (my term for Globalists) pushing for infinite, legal immigration:
Dec 28, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
27
2
White People: We're on Our Own
I’m going to be harsh.
Dec 26, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
36
2
The Mirror
What do you see,
Dec 24, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
22
Prepare for the Worst
Although it’s quite motivating to see our fellow Gentiles wake up more and more every day to the jewish problem, we have to expect the consequence of…
Dec 22, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
32
The Safest Way to Fight
For those of you who want to contribute to fighting jewish supremacy but do not wish to clash with the jew head on, for the obvious reasons, I have good…
Dec 19, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
46
1
Am I an Anti-Semite?
The answer: Yes and No.
Dec 18, 2024
•
Lucas Gage
47
3
